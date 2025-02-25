Another CLOT x adidas collab is here – and it’s still a classic

With an already impressive and lengthy portfolio of collaborations, CLOT and adidas are adding to their partnership with another design that’ll indeed fly off the shelves. Considering the duo’s previous collaborative designs have become cult classics, the newest release is no different. Once again, taking on the iconic Superstar sneaker, the CLOT brand is taking to the ocean and sky for inspiration. The latest sneaker is ideal for faithful fans of both brands with its familiar moody and sleek design. While Edison Chen’s CLOT and adidas are taking on one of the Superstar’s many iterations for this release, the design doesn’t stray from the signature style we’ve learned from both brands. This new release is another stellar design from both brands, just another example of why this duo seems to work.

CLOT x adidas Superstar Breathe “Night Indigo”

Taking on the Superstar’s breathable version, CLOT and adidas have updated the design with some signature details. Adding to the shoe’s mesh construction is premium dark and rich blue suede. Contrasting white stitching borders the iconic Three Stripes logo for even more emphasis on the deep hue. On the bottom, a rubber outsole gives the sneaker the casual edge you would expect from a street-style-inspired shoe. The sneaker comes with blue/white and light blue rope laces for more versatility. Those looking to get their hands on another CLOT x adidas sneaker can purchase a pair via the Juice Store for a retail price of $162. While more casual than previous collaborative designs, this sneaker is the perfect option for elevating their every day sneakers.

