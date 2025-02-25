 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Another CLOT x adidas collab is here – and it’s still a classic

adidas, CLOT release new sneaker

By
clot by adidas sneakers in midair
adidas / adidas

With an already impressive and lengthy portfolio of collaborations, CLOT and adidas are adding to their partnership with another design that’ll indeed fly off the shelves. Considering the duo’s previous collaborative designs have become cult classics, the newest release is no different. Once again, taking on the iconic Superstar sneaker, the CLOT brand is taking to the ocean and sky for inspiration. The latest sneaker is ideal for faithful fans of both brands with its familiar moody and sleek design. While Edison Chen’s CLOT and adidas are taking on one of the Superstar’s many iterations for this release, the design doesn’t stray from the signature style we’ve learned from both brands. This new release is another stellar design from both brands, just another example of why this duo seems to work. 

CLOT x adidas Superstar Breathe “Night Indigo”

model wearing clot x adidas blue sneeakers
adidas / adidas

Taking on the Superstar’s breathable version, CLOT and adidas have updated the design with some signature details. Adding to the shoe’s mesh construction is premium dark and rich blue suede. Contrasting white stitching borders the iconic Three Stripes logo for even more emphasis on the deep hue. On the bottom, a rubber outsole gives the sneaker the casual edge you would expect from a street-style-inspired shoe. The sneaker comes with blue/white and light blue rope laces for more versatility. Those looking to get their hands on another CLOT x adidas sneaker can purchase a pair via the Juice Store for a retail price of $162. While more casual than previous collaborative designs, this sneaker is the perfect option for elevating their every day sneakers.

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
The Wales Bonner, adidas collab is here – and it’s a luxury refresh
New Wales Bonner, adidas Samba
person wearing silver croc samba sneakers

Although the adidas Samba has been transformed plenty of times, the latest collaboration with Wales Bonner is like nothing you’ve seen before. In their fourth year of partnership, Wales Bonner and adidas have successfully created many iconic moments, including the revival of some of their fastest shoes. However, in their latest release, these two brands have developed a unique style that adds sophistication and style to the famous sneaker. Releasing in time for their Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, the latest collaborative shoe is as unique and fashion-forward as their previous work.
Wales Bonner x adidas FW 2024

In this vast collection, Wales Bonner gives the classic Samba style an upgrade with two new colorways and unique texture. This upgrade sees the Samaba design in navy and brown options, completely decked out in crocodile-printed leather uppers, basket-weaved tongues, and topstitches on the heel. In a brand new design, the Samba Millennium sees the classic design and gives it a few added touches. Available in two colorways, the Samba Millennium consists of two-toned uppers of smooth leather up to the quarter and added crocodile-printed leather on the heel. The color combinations for the Samba Millennium are silver with brown crocodile leather and mustard yellow with navy blue crocodile leather. 

Read more
Adidas’ newest Samba is here – and you’ll need a pair in your closet
Adidas Samba OG Made in Italy in Tan
sideview of the Adidas Samba OG Made in Italy

Fans of the retro sneaker trend know the value and influence Adidas Samba has had on footwear trends as of late. Whether it’s vibrant prints or sleek colorways, the Samba sneaker has transformed in various ways to fit into different styles and wardrobes. However, Adidas’ newest iteration of the Samaba is one of the chicest and most sophisticated versions the company has ever released. Part of Adidas’ ‘Made In Italy’ series, the newest Samba drop sees the sneaker transformed with a hand-polished calf leather that will slowly patina over time. As with dress shoes of similar materials, this leather-crafted Samba gives the look and feel of a luxurious sneaker. 
Samba OG 'Made in Italy'

Only the second of this Italian-designed series, the newest Samba release follows the path of previous iterations that saw the famed sneaker in a black and white croc textured pattern. Unlike those drops, the newest Samba gives the illusion of a high-quality Italian dress shoe. Adding to this style are the hand-painted finishes used on the sneakers, making each pair unique. Boosting the sophisticated release is the one-of-a-kind Made in Italy white box and dust bag in which the sneakers are delivered. Finishing off the sneaker are the typical white laces and rubber outsoles. Those looking to purchase the newest premium Samba can start October 7th at 7 am PDT via Adidas’ CONFIRMED app, Adidas online, and select retailers. Although modeled after the Samba, these leather sneakers are priced higher at $350. However, with the quality and premium details that have gone into this new iteration, they're likely to sell out quickly.

Read more
Sabah’s first dress shoe is here — and it’s amazing
Sabah's first dress shoe is here
man sitting on bench wearing black slipper shoes

Sabah knows what it takes to create a comfortable and elevated shoe for everyday moments. However, in their latest release, the brand is taking that same function and design and managed to craft a sophisticated dress shoe that won’t tire you out. Sabah is inspired by traditional Turkish slippers and gives them a modern update. With this unique design and quality materials, Sabah has become a go-to for footwear that delivers comfort without compromising style. This new shoe, Sabah’s Bolo, gives wearers the option to don a unique dress shoe that’s easy to style and easier to wear. As part of Sabah’s expansion, this dress shoe is only a small peek into what this brand can offer in the future. 
The Bolo: Your new dress shoe
 

Crafted handmade out of Italian leather in El Paso, the Bolo shoe is a well-crafted design in a sleek and elegant silhouette. With a double-stacked outsole made in Mexico and genuine leather, the Bolo shoe will mold around your feet over time to give ultimate comfort with longer wear. While some dress shoes can be painful to wear, the Bolo is made with the intention of long-lasting wear and tear. The outer polish gives the design texture and uniqueness in tone in each shoe. Although the design is classic and timeless, it’s Bolo’s detailed craftsmanship that truly makes it a quality investment. The Bolo shoe can be purchased via Sabah for $365. Although the brand’s other designs come in various hues, the Bolo shoe can only be found in the classic Onyx black shade.

Read more