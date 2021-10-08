  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Canada Goose Steps Things Up With November Foray Into Footwear

By
Canada's Goose's new boots include the Journey hiker boot (left) and the high-top Snow Mantra boot (right).
Canada’s Goose’s new boots include the Journey hiker boot (left) and the high-top Snow Mantra boot (right). Canada Goose

As the cold rolls into the Northern Hemisphere, Toronto’s Canada Goose has got you covered — now from head to toe. Come November, the ubiquitous purveyors of fur-trimmed puffer coats have announced they will now be featuring luxury footwear. The boots will be released just in time for the arrival of slushy sidewalks and snowy streets in the maple state.

The boots will be the third new line in Canada Goose’s “Beyond the Parka” campaign, which kicked off some four years ago with knitwear in 2017. In 2020, fleece jackets and hoodies arrived on the scene. Today, CEO Dani Reiss reported that this new apparel alone is expected to exceed $45 million in sales this fiscal year. The success of venturing “Beyond the Parka” is credited to a step-by-step expansion into adjacent weather wear that lives up to the brand’s standards. 

“Part of the success of the Canada Goose brand is keeping it pure from the start,” Reiss told Forbes. “We started with the best outerwear and warmest jackets in the world and expanded out into other categories.”

Goose’s mission to wrap wearers in the best that winter’s worst can throw at its gear also aligned with its 2018 purchase of Canadian footwear label Baffin. Not only did the outerwear purveyor purchase Baffin, they sought to learn from the footwear maker. 

Related Guides

Rather than just slap a Canada Goose logo on a pair of Baffin boots, its innovation team applied a brand-centric process to the new footwear line. Baffin even continues to operate as a standalone company. This slow approach aligns with the high-end weather wear’s product philosophy, Reiss explained.

“With footwear, we are following the same playbook of starting small, taking our time to design the absolutely best product and launching the product in a thoughtful way.”

Post November’s boot launch, Canada Goose will achieve full lifestyle brand status. Customers will be able to dress head-to-toe in the brand’s hi-tech fashion. Goose further asserts that the all-weather boots are completely waterproof and packed with high-tech performance attributes.

The well-heeled boots won’t be cheap in construction or in cost, however.  Canada Goose plans to retail the white high-top Snow Mantra boot for $1,295 and the versatile, all-terrain Journey hiker boot for $750 for both men and women. 

Read More: Timberland Boots Styles and Lacing Tips

Editors' Recommendations

The 10 Best Puffer Jackets for Men To Keep Warm This Fall and Winter

A hiker in puffer jacket taking a picture of the mountain view.

The 13 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes for Men in 2021

best mens clothing subscription boxes for men 2021

The 17 Best Clothing Stores for Men To Shop Online in 2021

Mr Porter Online Shopping

The 51 Best Gifts for Men in 2021 and Beyond

best gifts for men yeti backpacks

BET Star Skyh Black Talks Roots as A Dancer, Tyler Perry Method, and More

Skyh Alvester Black sitting.

How to Live Stream UFC Fights Online in 2021

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

Best Cheap Treadmill Deals for October 2021

treadmill deals 2021

Guide to Pilates for Men: Improving Overall Health

Man standing in an upright stretch.

The 5 Best Beaches for Camping Like a Castaway

The landscape of False Cape.

James Bond Everything: Shop 007-Inspired Men’s Clothing and Accessories

James Bond No Time to Die Sporting Omega Watch in Car.

The 8 Best Gym Bags to Haul All Your Workout Gear

best gym bags

MLB Playoffs: A World Series Rematch or Will an Upstart Spoil the Big Boys’ Party?

Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where the hometown Brewers will meet the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

10 Best Large Air Fryers in 2021

Woman cooking a whole turkey in air fryer oven.