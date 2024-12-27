CNCPTS and Canada Goose’s new sneaker is plucked from the skies

Made to trek through rough terrain easily, the new release from CNCPTS and Canada Goose is a lesson in high-quality construction. As part of a high-quality performance collection, the newest collaborative sneaker from the two brands comes with a sleek and majestic colorway. Inspired by the many colors of the aurora borealis, the latest sneaker is all about intentional features and designs that deliver. While the collection has interesting and statement features, the sneakers ultimately complete the look. Available in one colorway, this sneaker is ideal for all of the adventures you have coming up.

CNCPTS / Canada Goose Glacier Trail Sneaker High

Crafted using a premium collar with waterproof zippers and stretch collars for comfort, the sneaker has a relaxed fit that doesn’t constrain the foot yet comes with the ultimate protection. Equipped with a rubberized leather wrap, the sneaker is ideal for battling the elements while staying warm. Inside the shoe, the Glacier Trail Sneaker is made with an HDry membrane, an innovative creation that ensures 100% waterproof protection and flexibility.

While the silhouette may seem chunky and heavy, the lightweight midsole has improved fit and comfort. The outside of the design comes with the ultimate tread for the best traction and stability, to help you traverse any terrain. Technology features like the onSteam fabric and 360-lacing system ensure breathability and easy access. Available via CNCPTS and Canada Goose’s web stores and select retailers, the aurora borealis-inspired sneaker retails for $650. With a fluorescent green accent, this sneaker has everything you need for an outdoor journey.

