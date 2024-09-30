 Skip to main content
Bonobos channels two basic ideas for the fall line, and we love it

This brand looks to go back to basics

By
Bonobos sweater polo
Courtesy of Bonobos

If you have never been in a Bonobos store, you may be a little thrown the first time. There is only one of each garment. It is a store that is minimal, clean, and not at all the chaotic overturned stacks in the mall stores you’re used to. And that is a designed effect, cutting down on mass-produced waste. The shopping experience is meant to be more tailored to you. Your specific sizing and fit profile are taken, and if there is something you like, you order your perfect size, and it is sent to your home. Like an in-person online experience.

The brand began with the momentum of some innovative pants the creator, Brian Spaly created in Stanford Business School with a curved waistline…an upgrade on the regular khaki pant. Now, they are focused on two simple concepts for their fall line that continue their sustainable mindset.

Focusing on foundational versatility

Bonobos long sleeve sweater polo
Courtesy of Bonobos

While nearly all of Bonobos’ clothes are versatile and can be worn both in the office and on your casual outing, the fall 24 line from the brand looks ripped straight out of a capsule wardrobe. The minimalist feel of the neutral colors and men’s basics mirrors the feel of their store. Their Primo Chino sports the look of a heavier pant without the bulk, making them perfect for year-round wear. And their Everyday Oxford shirt and Hudson Long Sleeve Polo encapsulate your classic, everyday wear. Both their tops and bottoms come in 4+ different fits, making them just as versatile as anything in your closet. For a brand that is normally bright and unique in colors and patterns, a focus on foundational garments in versatile looks are a change of pace.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
