Wax London celebrates love on a road trip with SS25

Embrace the World with Wax London

By
Wax London diner
Wax London

Wax London is ready for the summer with the launch of their new seasonal collection. After a decade of making London one of the most fashionable places on Earth, the Wax London Spring and Summer 2025 celebrates the love of an American road trip. “As we enter our 10th year, I feel proud of where we are and the journey we have been on so far,” says Tom Holmes, Founder and Creative Director of Wax London. “Wax has grown so much since its inception. We have built an incredible group of talented individuals; none of this would be possible without them. The dedicated work from the team has resulted in something I am truly proud to present: It is our strongest Spring offering to date, and our coinciding campaign reflects that. The brand has continued to evolve, and I am excited about what 2025 has in store for us and our community.”

Summer on the road

Wax London Love on the Road
Wax London

This season, Wax unveils a more refined tailoring. Pure linen suits are reimagined in vivid summer brights and deep, saturated hues for a deeper and more varied summer tailored wardrobe. Jackets are designed with a relaxed fit, soft shoulder construction, and half lining, offering a contemporary, unstructured feel. Adding a touch of playful refinement, Wax’s signature one-button cuff injects character into this timeless formalwear staple. The brand released a three-part short film about a couple driving blissfully across the California vista dressed in all Wax London to go along with the collection.

Wax London Spring and Summer 2025

GAP celebrated Black History Month with Harlem’s Fashion Row
Brining black designers to the forefront for Black History Month
HERO GROUP SHOT

GAP reached outside their house to celebrate Black History Month by teaming with a group centered in New York City dedicated to empowering black designers and elevating them to be seen by the rest of the industry. The collaboration sees the extraordinary talents of A. Potts (who also appeared at New York Men's Day this month), BruceGlen, KAPHILL, N’Gai, and Richfresh as they bring their creative vision to GAP's massive name. The GAP x Harlem's Fashion Row collection showcases what Harlem has to offer the fashion world.

"This partnership is a natural fit, as it’s rooted in our shared mission to empower creators and provide them with a platform to share their talent with the world," said Mark Breitbard, President & CEO of Gap brand. “Each designer’s creativity takes center stage — inspired by Gap’s heritage while bringing a fresh, authentic perspective to create a truly original collection. We’re excited to bring our communities together to celebrate in our hometown of San Francisco, a city that fuels creativity and innovation.”
Connecting designers of color with the world

Lee x Buck Mason channel the 40s in their collaborative capsul
Celebrating 80 years of influence and Hollywood grit
Mark Wystrach in Lee x Buck Mason

Lee Jeans have been a staple of the denim industry since the middle of the last century. Since the 1940s, they have been on the cutting edge of denim fashion, and many other denim companies have taken their lead from the old Kansas City powerhouse. Buck Mason has been one of the premier menswear companies for the every man. While big fashion houses get lost in the large-scale production and get distracted by the high fashion of the runways, Buck Mason seems to stay close to us men who love to keep it simple, dependable, and stylish in a masculine way. The two have come together now to celebrate 80 years of influence with the Lee x Buck Mason menswear collection.

“Lee is such a big piece of the puzzle when it comes to American denim and workwear,” said Kyle Fitzgibbons, chief creative officer at Buck Mason. “The 1940s, specifically, that's when we saw the first version of the 101 in modern form. The influence those jeans had on American culture from that point forward, it informs so much of what we do at Buck Mason today. It was like a dream for us, getting to connect those dots.”
The Golden Age of Hollywood

Sebastian Stan steps out in ETON for the BAFTAs
A classic look from a modern man reminds us that it's still cool to be a man
Sebastian Stan at the BAFTAs hero

Sebastian Stan is one of the most well-known and most recognizable faces in Hollywood thanks to his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bucky Barnes, AKA The Winter Soldier. For years we watched him first fight the Nazis in WWII with Captain America, then fight his best friend in a Manchurian Candidate kind of way, only to snap out of it and take his rightful place by Cap's side as an Avenger. Since then, he has found success as real people by playing Tommy Lee and President Donald Trump. Recently, he stepped out at the BAFTAs when he was nominated for his role in The Apprentice in a compelling performance as our current Commander and Chief. Of course, we couldn't see Sebastian Stan at the BAFTAs without taking notice of his attire, and we keyed in one item we recognized - the classic ETON tuxedo shirt.
Bringing back classic masculinity on the red carpet

Men's fashion is an ever-moving target,, and if you don't keep up, you can often find yourself lost. One of the best ways to ensure that you are never out of style is to stay with the classics. Since the beginning of Hollywood and in the history of awards season, you can always find the men of Tinsletown donning black tuxes, white shirts, and black ties. From Jimmy Stweart to George Clooney, it is a timeless look that embodies Hollywood masculinity. Stan elected to go with one of the best shirtmakers in the world to accomplish the look, and the result is one of the best looks on the carpet this year.
ETON White Plisse Tuxedo Shirt

