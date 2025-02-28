Wax London celebrates love on a road trip with SS25

Wax London is ready for the summer with the launch of their new seasonal collection. After a decade of making London one of the most fashionable places on Earth, the Wax London Spring and Summer 2025 celebrates the love of an American road trip. “As we enter our 10th year, I feel proud of where we are and the journey we have been on so far,” says Tom Holmes, Founder and Creative Director of Wax London. “Wax has grown so much since its inception. We have built an incredible group of talented individuals; none of this would be possible without them. The dedicated work from the team has resulted in something I am truly proud to present: It is our strongest Spring offering to date, and our coinciding campaign reflects that. The brand has continued to evolve, and I am excited about what 2025 has in store for us and our community.”

Summer on the road

This season, Wax unveils a more refined tailoring. Pure linen suits are reimagined in vivid summer brights and deep, saturated hues for a deeper and more varied summer tailored wardrobe. Jackets are designed with a relaxed fit, soft shoulder construction, and half lining, offering a contemporary, unstructured feel. Adding a touch of playful refinement, Wax’s signature one-button cuff injects character into this timeless formalwear staple. The brand released a three-part short film about a couple driving blissfully across the California vista dressed in all Wax London to go along with the collection.

Wax London Spring and Summer 2025