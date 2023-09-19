Be honest: You're tired of Crocs and are glad Birkenstock did this

“You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” Some fashion trends show up, and they just don’t go away. They grab ahold of a specific part of our societal collective psyche and refuse to die. Crocs seem to be one of these trendy items that just won’t go away. They took the idea of the wooden clog made famous by their medieval craze in Europe and replaced the wood with silicone. They added to the garment by adding a backstrap, allowing the wearer to put it into “Sport Mode,” where they can wander Starbucks to their heart’s content without losing their intricately decorated silicone slip-on.

Then you have brands that will take a fashion trend, refusing to die, and give it a little class, a little panache. You have a brand that will take what you would normally add flair to (like a bad version of Office Space) and add a simple twist of elegance that not only makes the trend more enjoyable but ensures that it stays around. Birkenstock is now going head-to-head with Crocs in an attempt to add some luxury to the world of the modern-day clog by introducing their Lutry Clog.

Elevating a trend

There are all kinds of slip-on shoes that you can add to your closet, from the house slipper to the sandal and the Chelsea to the loafer. But one thing they all have in common is that they make your life much easier when getting ready. The Lutry is the newest in slip-on elegance from Birkenstock. Whether you want these to be indoor shoes to replace the slipper or outdoor shoes to replace the casual loafer, the Lutry has you covered.

They improve on the Crocs by swapping out the silicone with a velvety stitched suede that takes your outfit from a high school senior to a serious day off in the city. Pairing these spectacular suedes with a good pair of denim will keep you looking your casual best at the coffee shop or the friendly get-together. Of course, there is also the matter of the footbed. Birkenstock is known for bringing some of the best and most comfortable soles on the market, and the Lutry is no different. Forget the Crocs silicone insole and trade up for the insole specifically designed to form to your foot over time and just get more and more comfortable as you go.

Recommended Videos

If you are a Croc lover, no shame. Wear those silicone bad boys with the pin-on expressions of your personality. However, if you want an elevated way to convert to “Four-Wheel Drive,” Birkenstock is waiting for you to pick up something with a little more classic style.

Editors' Recommendations