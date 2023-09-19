 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Birkenstock is taking on Crocs with its new $150 Lutry clog

Be honest: You're tired of Crocs and are glad Birkenstock did this

Mark McKee
By
Birkenstock Lutry Clog on a rug
Courtesy of Birkenstock / Birkenstock

“You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” Some fashion trends show up, and they just don’t go away. They grab ahold of a specific part of our societal collective psyche and refuse to die. Crocs seem to be one of these trendy items that just won’t go away. They took the idea of the wooden clog made famous by their medieval craze in Europe and replaced the wood with silicone. They added to the garment by adding a backstrap, allowing the wearer to put it into “Sport Mode,” where they can wander Starbucks to their heart’s content without losing their intricately decorated silicone slip-on.

Then you have brands that will take a fashion trend, refusing to die, and give it a little class, a little panache. You have a brand that will take what you would normally add flair to (like a bad version of Office Space) and add a simple twist of elegance that not only makes the trend more enjoyable but ensures that it stays around. Birkenstock is now going head-to-head with Crocs in an attempt to add some luxury to the world of the modern-day clog by introducing their Lutry Clog.

Birkenstock Lutry Clog on a deck
Courtesy of Birkenstock / Birkenstock

Elevating a trend

There are all kinds of slip-on shoes that you can add to your closet, from the house slipper to the sandal and the Chelsea to the loafer. But one thing they all have in common is that they make your life much easier when getting ready. The Lutry is the newest in slip-on elegance from Birkenstock. Whether you want these to be indoor shoes to replace the slipper or outdoor shoes to replace the casual loafer, the Lutry has you covered.

Related

They improve on the Crocs by swapping out the silicone with a velvety stitched suede that takes your outfit from a high school senior to a serious day off in the city. Pairing these spectacular suedes with a good pair of denim will keep you looking your casual best at the coffee shop or the friendly get-together. Of course, there is also the matter of the footbed. Birkenstock is known for bringing some of the best and most comfortable soles on the market, and the Lutry is no different. Forget the Crocs silicone insole and trade up for the insole specifically designed to form to your foot over time and just get more and more comfortable as you go.

Recommended Videos

If you are a Croc lover, no shame. Wear those silicone bad boys with the pin-on expressions of your personality. However, if you want an elevated way to convert to “Four-Wheel Drive,” Birkenstock is waiting for you to pick up something with a little more classic style.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Want to put together amazing concert outfits? The best rock ‘n’ roll fashion brands
These brands will keep you ready to rock out on stage or jump in the crowd for the pit
Man playing guitar

Some of the most famous people to ever walk the earth gained fame by hopping on stage and melting our faces off with some of the best rock and roll we ever heard. Steven Tyler from Aerosmith and Mick Jagger from The Rolling Stones were frontmen to some of the world's most famous bands and therefore had to perfect a look of uniqueness. They needed the kind of look that people saw and knew right away who they were. Freddie Mercury of Queen, Bon Jovi, Lenny Kravitz, and more have spent entire careers building their look, and you can, too, by updating your wardrobe. Whether you need the perfect outfit for an upcoming concert or show, or you just want your everyday wear to reflect your true personality, we can help you find the best rock clothes and concert outfits on the market.

Of course, you don't want to just copy your favorite rock-and-roll legend, as it would never work for you the way it works for them. Hell, the whole point of wearing these unique pieces is to pull together a look that is so unapologetically you that there is no way anyone else could pull it off. But to be able to do that, you will have to find the right rock-and-roll-focused clothing brand that speaks to you. Luckily for you, that is right up our alley, and we compiled a list of our favorite brands that will keep you Living on a Prayer.

Read more
Are cufflinks still a thing? Yes — this is how these tiny accessories can complete the perfect look
Are cufflinks high class or a thing of the past?
Man fixing his cufflink

A man's suit has a collection of intricately designed parts that make up the whole of an elegant style projecting power, authority, grace, and focus. From the message your tie color sends to the details of the lapels, the specifics of your suit can tell others things about you that you don't even intend to display. When a man wears cufflinks, he projects to others that he tends to finish something and has attention to detail.

But what are cufflinks? How do you wear them? And are they still relevant in our world, rapidly barrelling toward the more casual side of men's style? Here is all you need to know about men's cufflinks and how they can elevate your style.

Read more
Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch 9: Everything you need to know about the new Apple wearables
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is more powerful than the sun
The Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple has unveiled its next generation of Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch 9 is powered by a new chip, which makes a whole host of new features possible. Between the new silicon, improved voice capability, and added gestures -- the new Apple Watch 9, and premium Apple Watch Ultra 2, could arguably be described as two of the company’s bigger generational leaps.

At the core of both watches is a piece of Apple’s own silicon. The S9 SiP chip has 5.6 billion transistors packed into it -- 60% more than its predecessor. This means Apple’s new wearable is capable of outperforming the Apple Watch S8 by 30%.

Read more