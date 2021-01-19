The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Consider what’s in your basics drawer at the moment, and ask yourself an important question: While you might think you’re all set when it comes to the best socks for men, are you really, fully all set? After all, the best men’s basics run the gamut from the best men’s no-show socks to the best dress socks for men, and of course, no rotation is complete without a pair (or 11) of the best hiking socks for men.

There are plenty of factors to consider when shopping for hiking socks, starting with height: You’re going to want socks that can stand up to your rugged hiking boots, so we’d leave the no-show socks behind right now (as essential as they are for wearing with your favorite sneakers). It’s also all the better if your hiking socks mimic other comfort attributes (take the best men’s compression socks, for instance). Any way you look at it, no great pair of hiking boots is ready for the trail if you’re not wearing a pair of the best men’s hiking socks. Shop away and gear up.

Falke Walkie Light Hiking Socks

For pairing up with your rugged leather hiking boots, get some premium hiking socks that are neither too thick or too thin, another crucial factor to keep top-of-mind when scouring the market for the best hiking socks.

Bridgedale Trail Sport Lightweight Crew Socks

If you find yourself hiking in a more temperate climate, or if you need a pair of socks with a slightly lower weight, these tech-minded merino socks are the way to go.

L.L. Bean Cresta Wool Lightweight Hiking Socks

The makers of the best snow boots and lace-up boots out there are offering up the perfect way to round out your winter hiking outfit with these lightweight wool socks, made from ever-critical, moisture-wicking merino wool.

REI Co-Op Merino Wool Expedition Hiking Crew Socks

The good folks at REI have put their name to the test with a pair of rugged and durable hiking crew socks that live up to the company’s outdoor-minded mission, so we think they’re more than ready for your next rigorous hike.

Danner Merino Lightweight Hiking Socks

Danner has quite the knack for making some of the most dependable hiking boots of any brand out there, so it only makes sense that the Pacific Northwest heritage brand would come through with comfortable, lightweight merino hiking socks.

Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Socks

If you’re the type who wears hybrid hiking sneakers (or sneaker boots), then you very well might want to opt for a cleaner-cut hiking sock from Darn Tough, one well-suited to warm-weather hikes. These are just the ticket.

Patagonia Lightweight Merino Daily Crew Socks

The great thing about sustainable, stylish, and functional gear from a brand like Patagonia is the fact that you’ve got multiple ways to get the best bang for your buck. Case in point: These merino socks you can wear hiking or teamed up with Patagonia five-pocket pants for off-duty days.

Icebreaker Hike+ Medium Crew Socks

These hiking socks pack in plenty of performance-ready specs for your next outing, from moisture-regulating wool construction to added arch support.

Bombas Men’s Performance Merino Hiking Socks

Bombas uses plenty of cushioning and premium fabric in the areas you need them most with these smartly crafted merino hiking socks, ideal for wearing with hiking sneakers or hybrid boots.

Proof 72-Hour Merino Crew Socks

Really, you can wear these exceptionally well-made merino socks to do anything you please, but that blend of temperature-regulating merino wool and a neutral colorway makes them as ready for hiking as the rest of your gear.

Teva Solid Crew Socks

Add some bold flair and functional appeal to your basics drawer with this multi-use pair from a brand that knows a thing or two about outfitting you for the trail.

Editors' Recommendations