Look stylish while participating in St. Patrick's Day customs

Every holiday has its own traditions and customs. And St. Patrick's Day is no different. While it is customary for people to wear green to honor the patron saint of Ireland, one of the most significant customs is that you get pinched if you forget to wear emerald, forest, sage, or lime green. Here are a few ideas on subtly keeping your style intact while protecting against the invasion of pinches the day brings.

We've rounded up our favorite gear picks from our favorite brands for this green-centric holiday. You don't have to go over the top and throw on shamrocks left and right. Subtle retro sneakers, a handsome olive green crewneck, a classic green tie ... all of these picks will work more than acceptable for a day we love to celebrate (in style and responsibly, of course).

Timex Expedition Scout 40 mm Slip-Thru Strap Watch

The field watch is one of the most classic of all timepieces, worn by the soldiers in the trenches in both World Wars. Now you can bring a piece of history into your wardrobe by picking one up for the holiday. You’re not skimping on either functional style or St. Patrick’s Day fashion with the Expedition Scout Watch, a dependable and classic watch from Timex that you shouldn’t think twice about wearing to the bar for another round of beers (preferably paired up with a grey slub tee and light wash denim).

Timex Expedition Scout 40 mm Slip-Thru Strap Watch More

Ministry of Supply Pace Poplin Overshirt

Speaking of functional fashion, Ministry of Supply has found a way to bring function into every garment they produce and make it a part of fashion. This moisture-wicking overshirt dries 50% faster than any other shirt on the market, and the olive color will keep you in style on St. Patty's Day. Of course, when the company is founded by MIT graduates, you can believe this will be the pinnacle of green clothes.

Ministry of Supply Pace Poplin Overshirt

Devil Dog Dungarees Olive Jean

Devil Dog Dungarees has been making jeans for three-fourths of a century. And in that time, they have perfected the process. Subtlety is key when bringing green into your ensemble, and these slim straight jeans will complement almost anything your pair with them. Feeling like being active on St. Patrick's Day? That is ok; these jeans contain lycra and dualFX technology, providing a two-way stretch that makes you forget you're wearing jeans.

Devil Dog Dungarees Olive Jean

Ash and Erie Hunter Green Pima Cotton Henley

90% of all cotton is Upland cotton, your run-of-the-mill (if you'll excuse the pun) fabric. The remaining 10% is split between two luxury types of cotton. The first is Egyptian, which is the cream of the crop. The second is the American answer, Pima. Ash & Erie elected to go luxurious when they created this wardrobe staple, and the result is one of the softest and most elegant base layers you will have in your closet. Wanna wear green clothes without sacrificing style? Going luxurious is always a good start.

Ash and Erie Hunter Green Pima Cotton Henley

Taft Jack Boot in Green Plaid

If subtlety is the way to go when incorporating green into your wardrobe, then these might break the rules. Taft is one of the leaders in the boot game, and the Jack Boot is a big reason why. The cap toe staple comes in numerous colors and patterns, and this olive plaid version is perfect for celebrating the patron saint of the Emerald Island. But it also will look stellar all year round if you wear them right. Best tone down the rest of the outfit so these don't step all over it. Let them speak for themselves.

Taft Jack Boot in Green Plaid

There you have it, a whole outfit's worth of garments to put into your St. Patrick's Day ensemble. While you should try to wear only one (maybe two if you do it right), you want to avoid wearing them all together. If you do, you may start looking like a Power Ranger out of uniform.

Editors' Recommendations