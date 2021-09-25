  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 10 Best Fuzzy Sweaters for Men for Cozy Comfort

By

As temperatures tick downward, we’d wager you’re breaking your sweaters out of storage. And if you feel like you need a wardrobe refresh, we can think of a way that’s as cozy and comfortable as it gets: A new sweater, and not just any variety. We’re thinking of a fuzzy sweater, one with ultra-soft and luxurious fabric made to deliver the right blend of casual looks and luxury.

Fuzzy sweaters are all the rage these days, with options ranging from rugged wool to throwback fleece to brushed cashmere and other blends, including, say, a fuzzy mohair sweater. Whether you favor a zip-up style or a crewneck, there’s a trendy-yet-classic take on the runway-approved look for you. That’s right: Fuzzy sweaters are prized by all sorts of brands for their ability to turn a straightforward silhouette into something eye-catching and, well, soft as can be. And with true sweater weather bearing down on us, now is the time to snag your new favorite top (or mid) layer.

Best Overall Fuzzy Sweater: Benetton Crew Neck Sweater in Pure Shetland Wool

Pure Shetland wool sweater for men.
United Colors of Benetton

Fuzzy sweaters get their distinctive look and feel from the type of material used, and Shetland wool seems to pop up time and again in this category. From the rich color to the agreeable price tag (and the fact that this crew neck looks great with jeans or chinos), Benetton delivers one of the best on the market.

$96 from Benetton

Best Fuzzy Crewneck Sweater: Madewell Men’s Crewneck Sweater

Donegal wool crewneck sweater for men.
Madewell Men's

Made with a blend of famed Donegal wool, not to mention nylon and alpaca fibers for durability and comfort, this sweater is the epitome of what we expect from textured, fuzzy pullover sweaters. Plus, the Light Mist color wears nicely with jeans or chinos in equal measure.

Best Fuzzy Sweater Jacket: Filson Sherpa Fleece Jacket

Sherpa fleece jacket for men.

Do all fuzzy sweaters have to be just plain old sweaters? Not necessarily. This rugged zip fleece jacket is cozy enough to wear around the fire and durable enough to wear out in the field.

Best Luxury Fuzzy Sweater: Acne Studios Brushed Shetland Wool Sweater

Luxurious wool sweater for men.
MR. PORTER

Shetland wool is assuredly a nice material to begin with when it comes to building your next fuzzy sweater, but Acne Studios ups the ante here. This luxurious wool sweater is ready to wear with plaid wool trousers and Chelsea boots for date night out and about.

Best Cashmere Fuzzy Sweater: Quince Mongolian Cashmere Sweater

Mongolian cashmere sweater for men.
Quince

Not all fuzzy sweaters are made out of Shetland wool. Some come from premium and ultra-luxe materials like cashmere, making this fuzzy pullover sweater like a stylish, wearable hug.

Best Affordable Fuzzy Sweater: Russell Athletic Dri-Power Fleece Sweatshirt

Fleece sweatshirt for men.

Your next sweater purchase shouldn’t break the bank, which is what we love about Russell Athletic’s do-anything fleece option. It’s super-soft and perfect to wear with jeans or joggers every fall weekend.

Other Fuzzy Sweaters We Love

Pendleton Shetland Wool Washable Crewneck

Shetland wool fuzzy sweater.
Pendleton

Pendleton’s long been known for making ultra-soft blankets and outdoor-minded fabrics, and they’ve turned that heritage into an outstanding sweater for fall. We love the range of color options for every palette, too.

Wills Speckled Merino Crewneck

Merino crewneck sweater for men.
Huckberry

Merino is a highly useful fabric that’s naturally anti-microbial, as well as both warming and moisture-wicking at the same time. Sounds too good to be true? Try it for yourself in this luxe crewneck option.

Taylor Stitch Double Knit Sweater in Forest

Taylor Stitch sweater.
Taylor Stitch

Taylor Stitch comes through with a rugged-yet-premium sweater option made from a wool blend also formulated with nylon and a hint of stretch. The result is a sweater you can easily layer underneath one of the brand’s famed trucker jackets.

Goodthreads Sherpa Zip Fleece Pullover

Sherpa zip pullover for men.
Amazon

Part hooded pullover and part ultra-soft zip jacket, this affordably priced option from Goodthreads also comes in a nice fall color. Wear it with jeans and a t-shirt this fall.

Editors' Recommendations

The 10 Best Lego Sets for Adults To Live Out Their Childhood Fantasies

007 James Bond Lego Aston Martin DB5

The 10 Best Camping Lights To Brighten Your Campsite

best camping lights camp 2020

How to Plan an Unforgettable Staycation at Home in 2021

Beyond Beer: Best Canned Cocktails In 2021

best canned alcoholic drinks cocktail wine cocktails 2021

The 8 Best Movies To Watch on Peacock Right Now

best movies on peacock peacockmovies moneyball

The 11 Best Cocktails to Enjoy For the Fall Season

Cocalero Hot Chocolate

The 10 Best Puffer Jackets for Men To Keep Warm This Fall and Winter

A hiker in puffer jacket taking a picture of the mountain view.

The 7 Best Kegerators for Keeping Your Favorite Beers Cold and Fresh

best kegerator on amazon

Rothy’s Debuts Its First Collection of Men’s Accessories

Rothy's new men's carryall.

First Look: Trailer for Tom Hanks’ Apple Original Film ‘Finch’ Is Finally Here

Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones (as Jeff the robot) in “Finch,” premiering globally November 5, 2021 on Apple TV+.

The 11 Best Beer Glasses for Every Style of Beer

A group of friends enjoying their glasses of craft beer.

Walmart Is Practically Giving Away These Adjustable Dumbbells Today

The Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell in black, with an orange label for the weights.

UFC 266 PPV Price: How Much Will Volkanovski vs. Ortega Cost?

ufc 266 ppv price