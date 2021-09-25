The 10 Best Fuzzy Sweaters for Men for Cozy Comfort

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

As temperatures tick downward, we’d wager you’re breaking your sweaters out of storage. And if you feel like you need a wardrobe refresh, we can think of a way that’s as cozy and comfortable as it gets: A new sweater, and not just any variety. We’re thinking of a fuzzy sweater, one with ultra-soft and luxurious fabric made to deliver the right blend of casual looks and luxury.

Fuzzy sweaters are all the rage these days, with options ranging from rugged wool to throwback fleece to brushed cashmere and other blends, including, say, a fuzzy mohair sweater. Whether you favor a zip-up style or a crewneck, there’s a trendy-yet-classic take on the runway-approved look for you. That’s right: Fuzzy sweaters are prized by all sorts of brands for their ability to turn a straightforward silhouette into something eye-catching and, well, soft as can be. And with true sweater weather bearing down on us, now is the time to snag your new favorite top (or mid) layer.

Best Overall Fuzzy Sweater: Benetton Crew Neck Sweater in Pure Shetland Wool

Fuzzy sweaters get their distinctive look and feel from the type of material used, and Shetland wool seems to pop up time and again in this category. From the rich color to the agreeable price tag (and the fact that this crew neck looks great with jeans or chinos), Benetton delivers one of the best on the market.

Best Fuzzy Crewneck Sweater: Madewell Men’s Crewneck Sweater

Made with a blend of famed Donegal wool, not to mention nylon and alpaca fibers for durability and comfort, this sweater is the epitome of what we expect from textured, fuzzy pullover sweaters. Plus, the Light Mist color wears nicely with jeans or chinos in equal measure.

Best Fuzzy Sweater Jacket: Filson Sherpa Fleece Jacket

Do all fuzzy sweaters have to be just plain old sweaters? Not necessarily. This rugged zip fleece jacket is cozy enough to wear around the fire and durable enough to wear out in the field.

Best Luxury Fuzzy Sweater: Acne Studios Brushed Shetland Wool Sweater

Shetland wool is assuredly a nice material to begin with when it comes to building your next fuzzy sweater, but Acne Studios ups the ante here. This luxurious wool sweater is ready to wear with plaid wool trousers and Chelsea boots for date night out and about.

Best Cashmere Fuzzy Sweater: Quince Mongolian Cashmere Sweater

Not all fuzzy sweaters are made out of Shetland wool. Some come from premium and ultra-luxe materials like cashmere, making this fuzzy pullover sweater like a stylish, wearable hug.

Best Affordable Fuzzy Sweater: Russell Athletic Dri-Power Fleece Sweatshirt

Your next sweater purchase shouldn’t break the bank, which is what we love about Russell Athletic’s do-anything fleece option. It’s super-soft and perfect to wear with jeans or joggers every fall weekend.

Other Fuzzy Sweaters We Love

Pendleton Shetland Wool Washable Crewneck

Pendleton’s long been known for making ultra-soft blankets and outdoor-minded fabrics, and they’ve turned that heritage into an outstanding sweater for fall. We love the range of color options for every palette, too.

Wills Speckled Merino Crewneck

Merino is a highly useful fabric that’s naturally anti-microbial, as well as both warming and moisture-wicking at the same time. Sounds too good to be true? Try it for yourself in this luxe crewneck option.

Taylor Stitch Double Knit Sweater in Forest

Taylor Stitch comes through with a rugged-yet-premium sweater option made from a wool blend also formulated with nylon and a hint of stretch. The result is a sweater you can easily layer underneath one of the brand’s famed trucker jackets.

Goodthreads Sherpa Zip Fleece Pullover

Part hooded pullover and part ultra-soft zip jacket, this affordably priced option from Goodthreads also comes in a nice fall color. Wear it with jeans and a t-shirt this fall.

