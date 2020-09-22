The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We’ve all experienced foggy sunglasses, whether it’s due to condensation built up from outdoor workouts — running, cycling, or hiking — or the weather. In the eastern United States, humidity can often be the culprit, but you can still suffer from hazy lenses in a drier environment during high intensity sports. Regardless of the cause, the result is always the same: A pause to wipe accumulation from your shades, interrupting your sweat session.

Thankfully, in the past decade, activewear brands have been producing sunglasses that incorporate anti-fogging technology on lenses and frames. Here are nine of our favorite shades that will have you pushing the envelope on your next workout session or adventure while keeping you out of the fog.

Best Anti-Fog Sunglasses Overall: Costa Diego — $279

At Costa del Mar, the brand’s glasses feature anti-reflecting coating to repel water and protect your eyes from backside light. “In some models, we’ve added venting in the nose pads and the hinge as well, creating ridges and channels to facilitate the movement of moisture away from the lens,” John Sanchez, VP of Product Strategy at Costa del Mar, tells The Manual.

Take the Costa Diego, which features a patented venting hole in the hinge and nose piece. Not only will it provide all-day comfort, it also wicks away moisture.

Best Budget Anti-Fog Sunglasses: Jogvelo Polarized Sport Sunglasses — $22

You don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars for some quality anti-fog shades. Take this durable option from Jogvelo, which features two interchangeable lenses with anti-fog coating. Even better, they’re scratch and impact resistant.

Other Anti-Fog Sunglasses We Love

Oakley Jawbreaker — $211

Oakley has become synonymous with radical styling and technology. And while the look may be futuristic, the design is created to eliminate excess moisture. Multiple holes strategically placed at the top and bottom of the lens help to ensure that you won’t be left in the fog.

<b>Ryders Nxt Varia Antifog </b>— $135

While the brand offers a variety of anti-fog options (from performance to lifestyle), we like the performance and extra design features of the NXT Varia. The lens utilize the same technology that was originally engineered for the canopies of fighter jets. The Varia refers to the transition technology of the photochromic lens.

Gear District Polarized UV400 Sport Sunglasses — $18

For $18, you get a lot of value for these polarized sunnies, which feature a fog-resistant film that can wick away moisture even in cooler temperatures.

Smith Optics Pathway Sport Sunglasses — $179

Since the brand’s early beginnings in creating breathable ski goggles, Smith has been at the forefront of optics technology. The next iteration in that long history is the Pathway, which features laser cut venting in the lens’ upper corners to promote airflow. The photochromic lens adjust to varying light conditions.

<b>Optic Nerve Fixie Max </b>— $79

The brand touts that it has created the perfect eyewear that features both active and passive venting lens technology. A hydrophobic lens coating aids in repelling water and sweat. These sunglasses are especially designed for active pursuits (running and cycling) but are also available without a rim for a one-size-fits-all option.

Nike Vaporwing Speed Tint Sunglasses — $395

Like some of Nike’s best trainers, its Blade Runner-esque sunglasses are just as ergonomic, thanks to its agile design. Temple vents maximize visibility and prevent condensation so you’ll be able to see clearly even during the most rigorous runs.

Tifosi Crit Matte Smoke Cycling Sunglasses — $80

Available in eight colors, these aerodynamic cycling shades are all about customization. We especially love the brand’s adjustable arm and nose pieces for maximum fit and comfort.

Editors' Recommendations