Kick clunky, mundane waterproof boots with these stylin' mens boots

In 2011, Beckett Simonon shoes were born in response to a wasteful, top-heavy retail system. Instead of selling shoes that would break down in a year, creating the need for another expensive pair, the leather goods company took control of its production chain. In honor of noble leather and its talented craftspersons, the founders set out to create a high-quality product that could dictate responsible manufacturing, offer unrivaled prices, and an excellent customer experience. More than ten years later, the leather shoe company is still fulfilling its mission of creating sustainable, bespoke fashion. And now it’s waterproof.

The brand unveiled the Silva Boot, its innovative waterproof boots — fashion-forward footwear made to last a lifetime. Manufactured with “ultramodern water-repellent full-grain pull-up leather,” the Silva Boots meld an eco-considerate present and the future of luxury style. The Silva Boot is constructed inside with a waterproof membrane lining, dual-density memory foam insoles, and lightweight EVA soles.

A hybrid creation two years in development, the Silva Boot is meant to morph function and fashion, upgrading the mundane, clunky workwear typical to heavy, waterproof boots with a reimagined design that provides protection and comfort while maintaining an eye-catching look.

Beckett Simonon is able to guarantee the quality and sustainability of Silva Boots (in addition to its entire product line) by managing all aspects of its production instead of bringing aboard third parties. Sourcing its materials from decades-old Argentinian and Italian tanneries with generation refining some of the finest leathers, Beckett Simonon also controls its inventory with online-only sales made to order at an approachable price point.

The boot maker’s artisans practice traditional, time-worn shoe-making techniques like hand sanding and waxing soles to personal polishing boot uppers for a flawless look. The fashion house strives for individuality in every piece, a distinct nature that Beckett Simonon assures its men’s boots will pass the test of time and age into timeless luxury.

Just in time for fall and cold weather, the Silva men’s waterproof boots pair just as well with classy slacks as with worn jeans while protecting feet no matter how bad the weather gets.

Eschewing retail and wholesale altogether, Beckett Simonon only makes boots to order. Silva Boots are now available at its website for $279. Even better, from November 14 to 20, the boots will be on sale for only $170.

