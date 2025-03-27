 Skip to main content
Nicks Boots and Parkhurst deliver stylish new engineer boots

Nicks Boots, Parkhurst release new boot

Known for their quality and durable footwear, Nicks Boots and Parkhurst are teaming up to create the ultimate engineer boot you didn’t know you needed. While engineer boots have become a less common sight thanks to the reinvigoration of other styles, they remain a stylish and rugged footwear choice. The engineer boot offers simplicity and practicality, regardless of situation or environment. A popular option for motorcycle fanatics or rugged work conditions, the engineer boot can also be a stylish addition to your look, adding volume and grit. Besides bringing knowledge and premium craftsmanship to the boot, both brands have combined one of Parkhurst’s most beloved features into this classic silhouette. 

While the Nicks x Parkhurst Brakeman boot offers a classic engineer style, it also features one of Parkhurst’s most famed features. Crafted using the brand’s 602 last, the new collaborative style from the pair offers a comfortable and snug fit. The boot’s last refers to the detailed craftsmanship behind the shoe’s upper design around the foot, which helps keep the foot from slipping and maintains a rounded forefoot. The Brakeman boot also features a low-profile toebox, a tapered arch, and a form-fitting heel that allows the design to mold around the foot’s natural shape. Retailing for $689, the Nicks x Parkhurst Brakeman boot is available via the Nicks Boots web store and has a standard lead time of 18 to 35 weeks. With a vintage black hue, the Brakeman boot is another classic style that will transcend trends and become a generational favorite.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
