PENNON continues to stun – now with a new trail boot

Although PENNON’s footwear journey is relatively young, it’s already made a significant splash among fans. In its newest phase, the Korean brand is taking to the trails for a new, rugged, stylish boot. While the design fits the mold of your traditional trail boot, the overall look and feel of the shoe has a PENNON signature spin, making it a fusion of practicality and street style. Donning a versatile look, users can easily wear these boots in an urban setting or on the trail. The trail boot is adaptable and easily fits any wardrobe or look with its monochromatic hue. The boot also includes a chic mixture of textures, giving users the look of a premium shoe with all the practicality users expect from a trail boot.

Make way for PENNON’s Urban Trail Boot

Aptly named “Urban Trail Boot, the new PENNON release is full of classic street-style-inspired details with the practicality and comfort of a trail boot. The design is not only about its ruggedness but crafted with CF Stead Rough Mohawk uppers; the boot also has a texturized look that distinguishes it from others in the same category. PENNON has also added metal hiking clasps and chunky rope laces, giving the design some of the brand’s signature details. The shoe also has heel tabs and a tonal leather tongue to make the design more manageable for users. The Urban Trail design contains Vibram cupsoles along the edge and extra cushion inside for additional comfort. Available via the PENNON web store in a classic black colorway, the boot retails for $360. As another step in PENNON’s journey, this trail boot is an exciting sign for a brand still paving its way with shoe enthusiasts.

