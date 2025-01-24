 Skip to main content
Pennon releases their first hiking styles – and they’re full of style

Pennon releases new boot

model wearing black pennon boots standing on leather couch
Seoul-based brand Pennon knows how to stir the pot in the footwear industry. With quality craftsmanship and premium materials, this footwear company has slowly become a newfound favorite for style mavens around the world. In their latest release, Pennon tackles the hiking world with a new design that takes the typical rugged style and transforms it into a sturdy streetwear shoe. Far from a traditional hiking style, this design is bold and edgy. With three colorways available for the silhouette, users will have a chance to add this style to their wardrobe in their favorite hue. As Pennon continues to expand its clientele around the world, these hiking-inspired shoes are the perfect first impression for new customers. 

Meet Pennon and the HIGH BOOTS LOW

model wearing jeans and pennon boots
Designed and handmade in South Korea, Pennon’s High Boots Low is full of modern style and traditional hiking boots elements. The HIGH BOOTS LOW are crafted with Vibram lug outsoles and Ortholite comfort insoles, the design comes with optimal comfort inside and maximum traction on the outside. The low boot comes with 100% soft cowhide suede, burnished leather, or pebbled leather for a textured and sleek look. Catching the eye are jumbo multi-colored hiking laces held by speed hooks and D-ring details. All three colorways come ready with a polishing cloth and dust bags to best take care of your new footwear. Inspired by retro hiking footwear, the HIGH BOOTS LOW is a sleek way to bulk up your wardrobe. Available via The Great Divide, Pennon’s low-cut boot retail price is between $327- $401. Regardless if they’re optimal for the trails or not, Pennon’s bulky street-style hiking boot is a one-of-a-kind design that’ll certainly become a staple for the brand.

