Asics, atmos try to bring back this bright feature in a new sneaker release

After a year of incredible collaborations, atmos and ASICS are finishing the year with their brightest sneaker yet. Looking to tap into a popular childhood sneaker feature, their newest drop is all about a unique shoe, unlike anything they’ve released this year. Ushering in their fifth collaboration of the year, the latest sneaker follows suit with innovation and one-of-a-kind details you won’t find elsewhere. Coupled with Asics’ performance technology, the newest sneaker is crafted with everything you need to start the new year with a statement.

atmos x ASICS GT-2160 “Tapetum”

Crafted with black mesh uppers and silver overlays, ASICS and atmos’ newest sneaker is the brightest and sleekest design from the pair yet. Using reflective 3M detailing, the new ‘Tapetum’ sneaker is all about creating a ‘glow-in-the-dark’ inspired effect in low light. Inside the sneaker is a camo-patterned insole in grey and black for a stealth look. Completing the look is a black foam midsole for extra comfort and cushion. The collaborative’s name comes from the inspiration behind the design, the reflective tapetum lucidum layer you see in animal eyes.

Retailing for approximately $130, this new sleek sneaker is available via atmos’ Tokyo’s web store. Following the pattern of previous atmos’ collaborations, you’ll likely see the shoe available globally soon. While it might not be the same glow-in-the-dark you remember from your youth, the reflective feature is a statement and helpful characteristic, especially for those who enjoy a nighttime run. For those looking for the best sneaker to usher in the new year, atmos and ASICS’ latest sneaker is the perfect place to start.