Asics, atmos try to bring back this bright feature in a new sneaker release

After a year of incredible collaborations, atmos and ASICS are finishing the year with their brightest sneaker yet. Looking to tap into a popular childhood sneaker feature, their newest drop is all about a unique shoe, unlike anything they’ve released this year. Ushering in their fifth collaboration of the year, the latest sneaker follows suit with innovation and one-of-a-kind details you won’t find elsewhere. Coupled with Asics’ performance technology, the newest sneaker is crafted with everything you need to start the new year with a statement. 

atmos x ASICS GT-2160 “Tapetum”

Crafted with black mesh uppers and silver overlays, ASICS and atmos’ newest sneaker is the brightest and sleekest design from the pair yet. Using reflective 3M detailing, the new ‘Tapetum’ sneaker is all about creating a ‘glow-in-the-dark’ inspired effect in low light. Inside the sneaker is a camo-patterned insole in grey and black for a stealth look. Completing the look is a black foam midsole for extra comfort and cushion. The collaborative’s name comes from the inspiration behind the design, the reflective tapetum lucidum layer you see in animal eyes. 

Retailing for approximately $130, this new sleek sneaker is available via atmos’ Tokyo’s web store. Following the pattern of previous atmos’ collaborations, you’ll likely see the shoe available globally soon. While it might not be the same glow-in-the-dark you remember from your youth, the reflective feature is a statement and helpful characteristic, especially for those who enjoy a nighttime run. For those looking for the best sneaker to usher in the new year, atmos and ASICS’ latest sneaker is the perfect place to start. 

This iconic chunky HOKA sneaker just got even chunkier
HOKA announces new sneaker
black new HOKA Bondi 9 chunky sneaker

While it seems HOKA’s athletic and lifestyle sneakers lineup can’t get any larger, the brand’s latest release proves that they are just getting started. Of the brand’s vast offerings, the Bondi collection is among the most recognizable and applauded. Made famous for their chunky soles and technical features, the Bondi lineup has plenty to choose from. In this release, HOKA is upgrading the classic silhouette. This new iteration involves adding significant volume to the already chunky design, making it a true statement moment for your closet. Although the design appears bigger, this Bondi shoe won’t lose any features you love. 
The bigger and better HOKA Bondi 9 

Looking to improve its performance, HOKA is looking to the Bondi 9 sneaker to elevate its offerings by ramping up its size. Adding two millimeters more height to the shoe, the new premium midsole adds bounce, cushion, and support to the design. Made with foamed EVA, smooth MetaRocker, rearfoot-focused Active Foot Frame, and a molded EVA sockliner, the midsole is unlike anything the brand has released yet. Completing the design is a 3D molded collar, extended heel pull, and reflective upper details. Although the chunkier midsole increases its appearance, users won’t have to worry about the extra weight. Compared to its predecessor, this new HOKA Bondi 9 is almost an ounce lighter. While this shoe isn’t expected to hit the shelves until January 2025, it has already been announced that it will come in six colorways and retail for $170. For those unafraid of a statement midsole or shoe, the new HOKA Bondi 9 is great for your athletic or lifestyle needs.

Read more
CNCPTS x New Balance reintroduces an iconic archival design
CNCPTS, New Balance release sneaker
sneaker against coral background

When it comes to creating emblematic collaborations, it always seems as if New Balance is involved. In their newest partnership, the athletic company is joining forces with CNCPTS to bring back another archival design into the modern age. Founded in 1996 in Massachusetts, CNCPTS is a creative company that has certainly added its flair to the retro sneaker. With many brands looking to previous designs for new ideas, brands need to add contemporary details to make the sneaker feel new. In this release, New Balance and CNCPTS creatively use color and materials to create a shoe that’s fun, new, and practical. Still maintaining the New Balance technical features, this collaborative sneaker is a bright addition that’ll lighten up your closet. 
CNCPTS x New Balance 740 ‘Saignée’

Using New Balance’s 740 design, both brands have turned to Champagne making as the inspiration for their latest sneaker. Mimicking the idea of saignée, a bleeding process used by winemakers to achieve the desired tones in rose Champagne, the two brands have brought together cool and warm hues in one design. Although the inspiration is rare to find elsewhere, it’s one that’s demonstrated in the shoe’s details. The design uses open-knit mesh uppers, segmented midsoles, and a classic silhouette. The two-tone color mesh and angular overlays give the sneaker an extra touch of uniqueness. Fans of the sneaker can grab a pair via CNCPTS’ flagship stores in Boston, Miami, and New York City, and the brand’s web store on December 13th. A classic mixture of colors and materials, the New Balance 740 Saignée is a concept sneaker that still works for your day-to-day.

Read more
atmos, New Balance goes aquatic in new sneaker collaboration
atmos, New Balance release sneaker
blue and black sneaker in the middle of ocean

If New Balance has mastered one thing in the last couple of seasons, it’s the art of thematic collaborations. Recent collaborations from the brand have seen the athletic company push the limits on design and details to fit perfectly with their project. In their newest collaboration, New Balance and atmos have taken the nautical theme and created a practical and chic sneaker that will dazzle year-round. Taking in details and nods from the deep sea, the new collaboration between the two brands is ideal for those looking for a special sneaker that doesn’t feel gimmicky. In an easy-to-style colorway and with all of New Balance’s known technical features, there’s no reason why this sneaker won’t be on top of your wish list. 
atmos x New Balance 1906D

Taking on New Balance’s 1906 sneaker, both brands have given the techy shoe an oceanic upgrade. Crafted using a deep blue colorway with mesh and suede overlays, it’s clear to see the inspiration behind the design. The use of mixed materials gives the illusion of the various finds you would see in the depths of the ocean. The rugged texture and chunkiness of the design give way to a practical sneaker that can easily find a place in your closet. While it’s obvious that both brands found inspiration for the sneaker under the ocean, its silhouette and color scheme still make it appealing for everyday wear. Fans of the sneaker will first be able to get their hands on the oceanic design via a raffle hosted on atmos’ web store on December 13th. Afterward, a global launch will take place on December 21 online and in-store.

Read more