ASICS releases new spring 2024 collabs

Strap in, sneakerheads, because 2024 is the year ASICS is turning the sneaker game upside down and inside out. We’ve got the lowdown on two releases that are not just shoes but statements. Get ready for the Hidden.NY x ASICS Gel-NYC, and the Kenzo x ASICS Gel Kayano 20 collections. These kicks are not just for walking; they’re for strutting, stomping, and making a damn entrance.

In a world flooded with mundane sneakers, ASICS stands tall, a phoenix rising from the sea of mediocrity. Building on the triumphs of 2023, the Japanese footwear powerhouse is poised for another stellar year. The anticipation is palpable, and the curtain rises with the unveiling of ASICS’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

ASICS upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 releases

ASICS started the year off with several new releases, including the ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 Birch Dark Pewter and the ASICS Gel-NYC Graphite Grey Smoke Grey, before following it up with the ASICS Gel-Terrain Faded Ash. However, they’ve still got a whole lot more in their arsenal, with our favorite upcoming releases being the Kenzo x Asics Gel-Kayano 20 Collection, featuring three different sneakers and the Hidden. The NY X ASICS Gel-NYC collaboration is arriving in Spring 2024.

The Kenzo x Asics Gel-Kayano 20 Collection

The upcoming Kenzo x ASICS collaboration is a reimagining of the iconic Gel-Kayano 20, a staple silhouette from Asics infused with Kenzo’s distinctive creative touch. Embarking on a visual journey, the collection unveils three distinct colorways, each presenting a unique take on the classic model.

Recommended Videos

The initial pair boasts a daring fusion of bold blue, black, green, and orange, accentuated by an eye-catching faux zebra fur base. Taking a more subdued approach, the second pair features a neutral palette of grey, black, white, and gold, maintaining the allure of faux fur construction. The pièce de résistance is the exuberant Multi-Color variant, adorned with plastic overlays showcasing Kenzo’s penchant for vibrant patterns and prints.

The Hidden.NY x ASICS Gel-NYC

In a thrilling fusion of street style and performance footwear, ASICS has joined forces with HIDDEN to introduce an exclusive iteration of the Gel-NYC sneakers. The Gel-NYC collaboration emanates sophistication, primarily adorned in HIDDEN’s iconic white and green color scheme, delivering a refreshing take on urban aesthetics. The shoe boasts a pristine white mesh foundation, complemented by sleek silver synthetic panels gracing the upper.

HIDDEN’s distinctive touch is evident in the rich green contrast, seamlessly integrated into vector logos and midsole components underfoot. The ASICS logo undergoes a pixelated transformation, a clever homage to HIDDEN’s New York roots and digital heritage. This ASICS Gel-NYC collaboration between ASICS and HIDDEN exemplifies style and innovation and represents a harmonious blend of two influential brands making their mark on the urban fashion landscape.

Where to Buy ASICS in 2024

Now, the burning question: where do you cop these kicks before they vanish into the sneaker abyss? At all selected retailers and the ASICS website, of course. The release dates have yet to be announced, and neither have the prices. However, both collections will be out sometime in the spring of 2024.

Editors' Recommendations