 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

ASICS is releasing new collabs for spring 2024 and the Gel-NYC has a whole new look

ASICS releases new spring 2024 collabs

Sarah Veldman
By
KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 Multi Green
ASICS

Strap in, sneakerheads, because 2024 is the year ASICS is turning the sneaker game upside down and inside out. We’ve got the lowdown on two releases that are not just shoes but statements. Get ready for the Hidden.NY x ASICS Gel-NYC, and the Kenzo x ASICS Gel Kayano 20 collections. These kicks are not just for walking; they’re for strutting, stomping, and making a damn entrance.

In a world flooded with mundane sneakers, ASICS stands tall, a phoenix rising from the sea of mediocrity. Building on the triumphs of 2023, the Japanese footwear powerhouse is poised for another stellar year. The anticipation is palpable, and the curtain rises with the unveiling of ASICS’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 Multi Blue
ASICS

ASICS upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 releases

ASICS started the year off with several new releases, including the ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 Birch Dark Pewter and the ASICS Gel-NYC Graphite Grey Smoke Grey, before following it up with the ASICS Gel-Terrain Faded Ash. However, they’ve still got a whole lot more in their arsenal, with our favorite upcoming releases being the Kenzo x Asics Gel-Kayano 20 Collection, featuring three different sneakers and the Hidden. The NY X ASICS Gel-NYC collaboration is arriving in Spring 2024.

KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 Multi Green
ASICS

The Kenzo x Asics Gel-Kayano 20 Collection

The upcoming Kenzo x ASICS collaboration is a reimagining of the iconic Gel-Kayano 20, a staple silhouette from Asics infused with Kenzo’s distinctive creative touch. Embarking on a visual journey, the collection unveils three distinct colorways, each presenting a unique take on the classic model.

Recommended Videos

The initial pair boasts a daring fusion of bold blue, black, green, and orange, accentuated by an eye-catching faux zebra fur base. Taking a more subdued approach, the second pair features a neutral palette of grey, black, white, and gold, maintaining the allure of faux fur construction. The pièce de résistance is the exuberant Multi-Color variant, adorned with plastic overlays showcasing Kenzo’s penchant for vibrant patterns and prints.

ASICS Gel-NYC Hidden NY White Green
ASICS

The Hidden.NY x ASICS Gel-NYC

In a thrilling fusion of street style and performance footwear, ASICS has joined forces with HIDDEN to introduce an exclusive iteration of the Gel-NYC sneakers. The Gel-NYC collaboration emanates sophistication, primarily adorned in HIDDEN’s iconic white and green color scheme, delivering a refreshing take on urban aesthetics. The shoe boasts a pristine white mesh foundation, complemented by sleek silver synthetic panels gracing the upper.

Related

HIDDEN’s distinctive touch is evident in the rich green contrast, seamlessly integrated into vector logos and midsole components underfoot. The ASICS logo undergoes a pixelated transformation, a clever homage to HIDDEN’s New York roots and digital heritage. This ASICS Gel-NYC collaboration between ASICS and HIDDEN exemplifies style and innovation and represents a harmonious blend of two influential brands making their mark on the urban fashion landscape.

KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 Multi Grey
ASICS

Where to Buy ASICS in 2024

Now, the burning question: where do you cop these kicks before they vanish into the sneaker abyss? At all selected retailers and the ASICS website, of course. The release dates have yet to be announced, and neither have the prices. However, both collections will be out sometime in the spring of 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Get the look: How to get Travis Kelce’s style (without a stylist)
It's more than khakis and flannels, guys
Travis Kelce

While Taylor Swift didn’t exactly put Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the map, she’s helped place his style in the spotlight. Recently, Kelce’s outfits have caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts enjoying his out-of-the-box outfits, which are a substantial departure from the typical styling we see from athletes. Instead of polished suits and sleek black pieces, Kelce rocks washed denim suits and sports the seasonal shawl cardigans that play into his more creative side. And while "Swifties" enjoy getting to know the Super Bowl champion’s style week after week, this isn’t new for Kelce.

A glance at Travis Kelce’s Instagram shows that this athlete is anything but your run-of-the-mill footballer. Besides his insane and established talent on the field, Kelce and his team have mastered the art of styling, whether it’s bold prints or bright colors off the field. Not afraid of making a statement, Kelce is the prime example of how to ditch the typical look of an athlete and have fun experimenting with fashion.

Read more
New Wolverine boots reimagine original 1000 mile boot for company’s 140th anniversary
A reimagined classic
Wolverine Boot on display

They aren't good because they are old; they are old because they stay good. One hundred forty years is a long time to have your doors open, and the only way to make that happen is to ensure you only provide your customers with the best of the best. After a century and a half of making some of the best work boots on the market, Wolverine is digging deep into the archives to reimagine one of their most cherished classics. Like all Wolverine boots, the 1000 Mile is nothing but quality and effectiveness.

Of course, plenty of things make this boot the new (and old) staple you must have in your collection. You may ask what makes it so unique that Wolverine felt the need to bring it back. To find out for ourselves, we caught up with Scott Schoessel of the company to get his insight. "The original 1000 Mile Workboot was launched in the 1910s. The number one work boot of the time, the first work boot introduced on a broader scale. It was a fantastic boot known for its versatility and quality. It is called the 1000 mile because the claim is that it would last 1000 miles."

Read more
Everyday carry label The James Brand has a new collab for something you definitely shouldn’t carry daily
The James Brand's latest collab involves a hatchet
The James Brand Hatchet

The James Brand is well-known for its sleek pocket knives and minimalist multitools. This Black Friday, they're breaking new ground, unveiling a collaboration that might just be the coolest ever. It's a pleasant surprise to us that The James Brand has teamed up with Adler, a renowned German hatchet and axe maker, for their newest collaboration. And no, you read that right—it's not your typical pocket-friendly gear.
The James Brand reveals a new everyday carry hatchet for their lineup
Set to launch just in time for Black Friday, The James Brand and Adler are introducing the TJB x Adler hatchet. Crafted with precision, this collaboration embodies the ethos of both brands — a commitment to quality, functionality, and timeless design. Priced at $149, this hatchet features an American Hickory handle with a non-slip coating, offering a firm grip even in the most challenging conditions. The forged steel head, complemented by a protective sheath, ensures durability and sharpness, ready to tackle any task at hand.

If you're thinking of gifting this baby to a friend or loved one, this hatchet nestles within a stunning wooden box which is perfect for gifting and secure storage.

Read more