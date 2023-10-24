 Skip to main content
These incredibly popular Asics running shoes are $60 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Asics Gel-Kayano 29 running shoes in gray against a white background.
Asics

Runners can get in on some savings today, as one of the better running shoe deals you’ll come across can be found at Asics. The popular running shoe brand has discounted its Gel-Kayano 29 running shoe quite a bit. They’re going for just $100, and they would regularly cost $160. This makes for a savings of $60, and it’s one of the more substantial discounts you’ll find on an Asics shoe. There are a lot of shoe colors and sizes to choose from, and free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why You Should Buy the Asics Gel-Kayano 29 Running Shoes

Asics has long been one of the premier names in running shoes, and in many regards it could be considered one of the best workout brands. And whether you’re looking for a comfortable shoe to wear around the house or something to pair with the best running shorts for your daily run, the Asics Gel-Kayano 29 are a good go-to pair of running shoes. It creates a stable running experience and a responsive feel underfoot, and features a low-profile external heel counter. This cradles your foot with advanced rear foot support and makes it less stressful on your foot to run longer distance or for extended periods of time.

Another draw of the Asics Gel-Kayano 29 running shoe is its design. It has a knit upper that improves breathability and heel plug that improves the outsole durability. It also has FF Blast Plus cushioning, which provides lightweight impact absorption and a responsive rebound. A 3D Space Construction feature contributes by improving compression as your foot strikes the ground. These shoes will further support your run with a Litetruss stability feature that’s designed to help keep your foot from rolling too far inward during your stride. So whether you’re looking to really get after it with a run or just want something to keep your feet comfortable through the day, the Asics Gel-Kayano 29 should be a good fit.

You can grab the Asics Gel-Kayano 29 running shoes for just $100 at Asics today. This price is a $60 savings from their regular price of $160. Free shipping is included, and there are plenty of different colors and sizes to choose from.

