The 7 best Nike shoes for standing all day in 2024

Nike is one of the best sneaker brands around providing an extensive supply of shoes including the best Nike running shoes which are strongly recommended by many professional athletes. If you have to stand all day for work or simply because of a busy lifestyle, you might be surprised to learn that Nike shoes are great for that too. Far from solely about the best Nike shoes for the gym, Nike is the place to go for standing all day in as much comfort as possible too. Here are our picks for the best Nike shoes for standing all day.

The best Nike shoes for standing all day in 2024

Nike Air Max 1

Best for comfort and style rolled into one

Pros Cons Timeless look ‘80s style won’t suit everyone Also good for running

The Nike Air Max 1 has an iconic and timeless style that you may well have lusted after in the past. It started out as a running shoe but it now works well as a lifestyle shoe too having been adopted by hip-hop culture. It offers comfortable Max Air cushioning which is plush and ideal for resting your feet on throughout the day. Besides feeling good, the Nike Air Max 1 also look great thanks to a waffle outsole with flex grooves. These provide plenty of traction so they’re highly durable which is good if you’re on your feet all day long.

Specifications Cushioning Max Air

Nike G.T Hustle 2 ASW

Best for a bouncy base

Pros Cons Perfect cushioning at speed Too high for some people’s taste and comfort Ankle support

Basketball shoes are designed to handle a lot of bounce, running, and standing so you’re onto a good thing with the Nike G.T Hustle 2 ASW. Built like a modern running shoe, it has a minimal upper so the shoe is as lightweight as possible with mesh-based reinforced layers to create support around your toe, heel, and mid foot. There’s also full-length foam for providing cushioning and ensuring your foot doesn’t move around too much inside the shoe. Thanks to its origins, there’s a bouncy design here with the Air Zoom unit giving you a propulsive feeling so you’re always ready for action.

Specifications Cushioning Air Zoom

Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium

Best for ‘80s flair

Pros Cons Great use of leather Looks won’t suit everyone Responsive cushioning

The Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium have a typically old-school design as you’d expect from the name. Ideal for lovers of the 1980s, it’s made from a mash-up of designs from over the years with the sneaker perfect for skateboarding styles. It has a leather upper which softens and gains vintage character over time. A foam midsole is lightweight yet bouncy and responsive, while the rubber outsole adds durability and traction. The aesthetic won’t suit everyone but it’s good to pair with casual clothing.

Specifications Cushioning Foam and rubber

Nike Pegasus 40

Best for running and standing

Pros Cons Neutral support Excessive for some needs Ideal for running

The Nike Pegasus 40 are some of the best running shoes you can buy which means they have all the cushioning you could need for standing all day too. With neutral support, the shoes match your natural stride well so they always feel comfy. Medium levels of cushioning mean plenty of durability along with a lightweight foam so these are far from heavy. A high level of responsiveness means the Nike Pegasus 40 provides plenty of energy return when you’re on the move with a bouncy and springy sensation helping as you move around.

Specifications Cushioning Nike React

Nike Downshifter 13

Best for tight budgets

Pros Cons Inexpensive Limited features Made partially from recycled material

If your budget is slim, you can still enjoy a great pair of Nike shoes. The Nike Downshifter 13 is the best choice for this situation. The outsole is made from at least 15% Nike Grind material which is Nike’s term for shoes made from scraps from the footwear manufacturing process. That means you’re doing your bit ethically but you also gain a soft and comfortable mesh with a high level of breathability. For added support, there’s an updated internal fit band around the mid foot which adds support and security.

Specifications Cushioning Recycled

Nike Metcon 9

Best for an incredibly lightweight fit

Pros Cons Incredibly comfy Can be a tight fit Very secure

The Nike Metcon 9 is designed with HIIT workouts and Crossfit in mind which means they’re a snug fit that will handle a full day of standing well. They have a Hyperlift plate in the heel which provides great stability including when standing or doing lifts. A rubber wrap on the side adds durability and support, while there’s a lightweight and breathable mesh too for keeping your feet cool while they’re kept safe. One neat extra touch is a lace lock system so your laces are kept out of the way, won’t latch to any fabric, and are neatly secure all day long.

Specifications Cushioning Dual-density foam

How we chose these Nike shoes for standing all day

Comfort is everything when buying a new pair of shoes for standing. We considered this as the most important factor when buying Nike shoes for standing but we’ve also highlighted some other factors below.

Style and fit

Pretty much all Nike shoes offer some level of comfort and support, but you want to make sure you have the right pair for your style. Some people prefer extensive ankle support while others prefer something lower. Think about what you want your aesthetic to be and stick with it.

Plans away from standing

You may have a job or other task that means you have to stand all day long but that doesn’t mean it’s all you do. If you also run in your spare time, it makes sense to favor a running shoe. Alternatively, if you prefer to weightlift, pick shoes that help benefit that too.

Know your budget

None of us have an endless supply of money so make sure you budget accordingly. You don’t always have to spend hundreds to find the right Nike shoes for your needs. Also, there’s no point spending extra on functionality that you simply don’t need, such as buying high-end running shoes for occasional standing.

