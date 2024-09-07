A watch with retro designs and modern upgrades

With sports watches, it’s easy to view them as casual everyday pieces that have no place in more upscale settings. However, Angelus’ newest watch is ready to shake things up by giving watch lovers the right mix of sleekness in an everyday piece.

The Chronodate Titanium watch is Angelus’s newest wonder that uses high-contrast colorways that exude a rich and understated look. A mix of retro design with modern upgrades, the Chronodate Titanium watch celebrates the history of the Swiss watch brand. Recently revived, the Angelus Manufacture is now equipped to create all of Angulus’ housemade movements and timepieces, making the Chronodate Titanium a pinnacle of the brand’s watch design and craftsmanship.

Chronodate Titanium in Magnetic Silver

In Angelus’ newest watch, the Chronodate Titanium, the Swiss watch brand has brought a new shade in one of its most iconic self-winding chronographs. Bringing out the magnetic silver for this piece, the watch has a monochrome look with a titanium case and rhodium-plated hands and the option between a titanium bracelet or black rubber-stamped strap. The Chronodate contains easy-to-read counters. With a 30-minute chronograph totalizer and the small seconds in a metallic black with a snailed texture, the Chronodate Titanium’s Magnetic Silver adds a brushed contrast for a refined look.

The Chronodate Titanium comes with its chronograph, the A-500 caliber, which displays the small seconds at the 9 o’clock mark and the 30-minute totalizer at the 3 o’clock spot. Driven by a column wheel, the caliber oscillates at 4 Hz and uses a design straight from Angelus’ archives. This new piece contains many hints and touches on the history of Angelus. However, to bring the brand into a new era, the larger counters are a departure from Angelus’ first few designs, which were known for their smaller sizes. From a technical aspect, the watch comes with a 30 mm diameter and a 7.90 mm thickness.

What to know about the Chronodate Titanium

Announced before the Geneva Watch Days, the Chronodate Titanium is available at retailers for around $29,488. This price can fluctuate depending on the chosen bracelet or strap. The Chronodate Titanium piece also comes with a 60-hour power reserve and a water resistance of 30 meters. As with most watches, this piece also comes with luminescence on the indices for better visibility in low-light conditions.

Although Angelus has a long history in watch design, this timepiece is undoubtedly a reflection of the brand’s new, modern era. With the single-tone, watch collectors can get a sleek piece that’s sporty yet versatile enough to serve in any situation. An interesting take on a retro design, the Chronodate Titanium is a must-have for anyone looking for a reliable piece that matches any look or event.

