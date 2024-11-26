AE Foundation awards grant to Bring Change to Mind

American Eagle has always been a favorite of stylish young people. The store’s aesthetic solidified itself as a more accessible alternative to more expensive West Coast brands such as Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch. Since it found its way into the hearts and minds of young adults nationwide, American Eagle has also delved into the mental well-being of its most extensive customer base. The brand is showing its commitment to the community by establishing the AE Foundation, which will provide up to $100,000 in grants and allocate localized Community Grants to grassroots organizations focused on young adults’ mental health and well-being.

“Today, on World Mental Health Day, we are so pleased to launch the AE Foundation and formally expand our philanthropic commitment as we continue to support, empower, and positively inspire our customer community,” Jennifer Foyle, President, Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie said on October 10th. “American Eagle is a leading brand for 15-25-year-olds–which means we have a unique opportunity to directly engage with millions of young adults to help them prioritize mental health and well-being. Through our partnership with Bring Change to Mind, we are opening a dialogue, building awareness, and creating a better future for all.”

An expansion on a longtime commitment

Bring Change to Mind is a non-profit organization founded by Glenn Close (101 Dalmations, Guardians of the Galaxy) that focuses on the stigma surrounding mental illness. It is the first recipient of the AE Foundation Grant and will begin a tradition of helping young adults everywhere overcome their mental struggles.

“We are humbled, honored, and grateful to have the opportunity to work with the American Eagle brand, its customers, associates, and now the AE Foundation,” said Glenn Close, Co-Founder of Bring Change to Mind and award-winning actress & activist. “Over the last three years, their support has enabled us to scale our high school mental health clubs and programming to reach teens across the country. As our largest impact donor since my family established Bring Change to Mind in 2010, I am eternally grateful for American Eagle’s support in bringing mental health conversations and peer-led action to young people across the country.”