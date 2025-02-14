 Skip to main content
This might be adidas’ most luxurious Samba sneaker yet

adidas announces new Samba sneaker

close up on adidas samba pony hair
adidas / adidas

It’s no secret that adidas’ Samba sneaker has become some of the hottest sneakers of the time, with its narrow and chic style. With the heightened popularity of the shoe, adidas has taken advantage of the momentum with various collaborations and remixes that appeal to a multitude of Samba lovers. Some previous Samba remixes, specifically the Wales Bonner collaboration, have gained cult status with their luxurious look and feel. Taking this luxe design as inspiration, adidas has unveiled a new elevated Samba sneaker complete with a hairy texture. While the texture might seem less sophisticated, the design is sleek and statement. Available in two chic colorways, the newest Samba sneaker might be one of their finest creations yet. 

adidas Samba ‘Pony Hair’ pack

side view of adidas samba sneaker
adidas / adidas

For the first of the colorways, the Samba sneaker is crafted in a maroon pony hair texture with woven stitching for a handmade look. Complete with light pink Three Stripes along the side and two sets of laces, this sneaker is the ultimate pop of color to add to your look. For those looking for a more neutral look, the Samba will also come in a White/Core Black colorway, for a more classic look. Both color combinations utilize the sleek Pony Hair texture for an elevated feature that doesn’t overpower the look. Both colorways will retail for $120 and be made available later this year via the adidas platform. Although fans will still have to wait for a pair, there’s no doubt this sneaker is already proving to be a success.

LOEWE reintroduces its iconic sneaker with a modern upgrade
LOEWE releases new sneaker
man tying laces on brown suede sneakers

In 2019, LOEWE embarked on the retro sneaker trend with the release of its trendy Ballet Runners. As one of the first to draw inspiration from the archives, LOEWE’s Ballet Runner became one of the standards for retro footwear and ushered in many similar designs across the industry. While the first iteration of the trainers is still a staple for the retro sneaker trend, LOEWE has decided to once again go back in time for its newest release. While narrow and slim sneakers have slowly crept back into closets, the newest LOEWE sneaker adds some weight to the design for a slightly heavier look emphasizing its unique silhouette. While easy to confuse the Ballet Runner 2.0 with its predecessor, loyal fans will not doubt picking up the new iteration for future footwear trends. 
Here comes The Ballet Runner 2.0

Now offered in seven new colorways, the Ballet Runner 2.0 dons a new silhouette and features that make it feel even more updated. With calfskin and nylon uppers and an asymmetrical toe box, the Ballet Runner 2.0 feels different than any retro sneaker you’ve seen released yet. A sock-like internal structure and lightweight rubber outsole emphasize the old-fashioned aesthetic while maintaining some of the premium qualities you would expect from LOEWE. Not to be missed is the brand’s oversized L monogram on the side panel and the embossed logo on the tongue give the sneaker an extra dose of contrast and texture. Complete with tonal laces, this classic retro sneaker is the perfect addition to any wardrobe or outfit. Available via LOEWE’s website, these sneakers retail for $790. Like any LOEWE or designer sneaker, this release is the perfect investment to keep your wardrobe on-trend yet timeless for years.
Shop Now

Read more
Reebok celebrates big with new anniversary sneaker
Reebok releases new sneaker
reebok sneakers on the concrete

Like many athletic brands, Reebok is known for its classic and timeless silhouettes that have managed to transcend the trends. One of the brand’s biggest models, the Club C 85, is a staple in many wardrobes thanks to its versatile look and practicality. For those looking for the ultimate casual sneaker that brings style, there’s seldom a better choice than the Club C 85. In 2025, Reebok’s famed sneaker turns 40 and the brand is celebrating it properly. With a new release that commemorates four decades of this classic sneaker, Reebok continues to blend its iconic styles with more modern features. Created as an everyday shoe for tennis players, the Club C 85 has come a long way since its inception in 1985 and seemingly has a bright future still ahead. 
The 40th Anniversary Club C 85

For the 40th anniversary, Reebok is releasing a new Club C 85 edition with all of the original features you love with a few commemorative details. Crafted with original premium garment leather, translucent gum cup sole, and a microfiber lining for comfort and durability, this sneaker has all the features you already know. To celebrate the occasion, the sneaker also comes with a custom Club C 85 logo with tonal debossing, a 40th-anniversary logo on the sock liner and arch bandage, and a custom-branded box. Available in a classic white and grey color combination, the Club C 85 Vintage is the ideal everyday sneaker you’ll want to pick up daily. Retailing for $120, this special edition sneaker is likely to fly off the shelves with many loyal fans looking to celebrate such an iconic design.

Read more
The latest adidas collaboration is nothing short of a retro classic
adidas announces new collaboration shoe
black adidas bowling shoe

While adidas is home to many classic and iconic designs, the brand doesn’t shy from bringing the same energy to their collaborations. In previous adidas collaborations, the brand has been known to bring in archival or staple designs and give them a modern upgrade. However, this time around, the brand is joining forces with Dover Street Market and Brain Dead for a new design that’s much more retro than modern. While the new shoe is far from the casual everyday sneaker you’re used to with adidas, it’s the perfect addition to your formal footwear rotation for a pop of uniqueness and sophistication.  Although fans will have to wait a few more weeks for the release, it’s a must-have worthy of scoping out. 
Dover Street Market x Brain Dead x adidas 

Taking on the classic “Bowling” silhouette, the three brands have added plenty of modern features and touches to help bridge a retro style with a contemporary feel. Crafted in a “Core Black” colorway, the new shoe comes with premium leather uppers in black and soft white contrasting stitching. Co-branded details on the shoe can be found on the golden ankle stamp, insoles, and monochromatic embossed heel emblems. Complete with a wooden slide sole and rubber stop heel, the dressy bowling shoe is ready for any formal event. Classic black laces finish the exterior design for a more modern style. Set to be released in Spring 2025, the new shoe will be available via Dover Street Market. Fresh off of adidas’ numerous dress shoe remixes, this new bowling silhouette offers loyal fans another opportunity to showcase their favorite brand on almost any occasion.

Read more