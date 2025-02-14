This might be adidas’ most luxurious Samba sneaker yet

It’s no secret that adidas’ Samba sneaker has become some of the hottest sneakers of the time, with its narrow and chic style. With the heightened popularity of the shoe, adidas has taken advantage of the momentum with various collaborations and remixes that appeal to a multitude of Samba lovers. Some previous Samba remixes, specifically the Wales Bonner collaboration, have gained cult status with their luxurious look and feel. Taking this luxe design as inspiration, adidas has unveiled a new elevated Samba sneaker complete with a hairy texture. While the texture might seem less sophisticated, the design is sleek and statement. Available in two chic colorways, the newest Samba sneaker might be one of their finest creations yet.

adidas Samba ‘Pony Hair’ pack

For the first of the colorways, the Samba sneaker is crafted in a maroon pony hair texture with woven stitching for a handmade look. Complete with light pink Three Stripes along the side and two sets of laces, this sneaker is the ultimate pop of color to add to your look. For those looking for a more neutral look, the Samba will also come in a White/Core Black colorway, for a more classic look. Both color combinations utilize the sleek Pony Hair texture for an elevated feature that doesn’t overpower the look. Both colorways will retail for $120 and be made available later this year via the adidas platform. Although fans will still have to wait for a pair, there’s no doubt this sneaker is already proving to be a success.