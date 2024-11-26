Get the most out of your exotic without annoying the authorities

Table of Contents Table of Contents There’s a new purpose-built track There’s a clubhouse takes things beyond the tarmac The members garage is perfect for your pride and joy The owner’s personal collection will also make an appearance You may have seen something similar Ten Tenths is set to open its doors in 2025

Motorsport and golf have a lot in common. They’re both expensive hobbies people spend a small fortune pursuing, and while golfers can talk people’s heads off about shaving a shot off their handicap, gearheads can tell the same tales about shaving a few tenths off their lap times.

There are also some differences. While you have country clubs and courses up and down the country where golfers can indulge in their passion. Lovers of motorsport have far more limited options. But in 2025, motorsport fans will have a new spot where they may indulge in their pastime.

Recommended Videos

Ten Tenths, which is attached to the world famous Charlotte Motor Speedway, is billed as a kind of country club for car enthusiasts. Members will be able to get the hammer down on a purpose built track, socialize in the clubhouse, and have their prized vehicles expertly maintained all in one spot.

The new track and club is built on a 1,000 acre plot and just a 20-minute drive from downtown Charlotte. Ten Tenths seems to be a labor of love from top to bottom, with the owners both having heavy involvement in motorsport, including listing race teams, world-famous race tracks, and car dealerships amongst their assets. The track itself was carefully designed by a ten-year Formula 1 veteran and two-time Le Mans winner. In short, the club is there to satisfy the urges of even the most demanding motoring enthusiasts, while developing their social circle and catering to most if not all of their needs.

The Manual recently sat down with the men behind the new motoring club: lifelong friends Marcus G. Smith and Rick Hendrick, to find out what enthusiasts can look forward to.

There’s a new purpose-built track

The track itself was designed by former Formula 1 driver, and two-times 24-Hours of Le Mans winner, Alex Wurz. It covers 1.7 miles, boasts up to 19 turns, and can be run in three different configurations. Those configurations in full are a seven-turn 0.567-mile inner loop; a 13-turn, 1.1-mile short course; and the 19-turn, 1.7-mile full circuit. The full circuit can also be driven in both directions or split into two. Trickier parts include the 112 feet of elevation change between Turns 6 and 14–though there is plenty of run off and configurations to test drivers of all skill levels.

Describing the track he designed, Wurz says: “The track itself in its beautiful landscape has a lot of ups and downs and enjoys a natural flow; every corner of the circuit has a different character. Altogether, it plays a symphony of drivers’ music. It wants to be driven very fast. You can rotate the car into the corners. All of our expertise and passion has gone into this project. I’m terribly proud to be the designer along with Charlotte Motor Speedway of the new Ten Tenths Circuit.”

The inner-circuit is water-irrigated, which should keep the drifters happy. If you prefer things a little muddier, there are over 100 acres of off-road trails on the property for you to enjoy. Lighting is also present, so it’s possible to hold morning, afternoon, and night sessions year-round.

When Smith was asked what the most challenging part of the construction was, the answer turned out to be terrain-related. He says: “We had to build four, four Bridges. Originally we thought we’d only have to build one, but to manage the wetter areas of the track and some wetland provisions we had to build three extra instead of just the one.

Four time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hendrick Motorsports chairman Jeff Gordon also contributed to the track’s design. Speaking to The Manual, the NASCAR legend outlined the range of skill levels that could benefit from time at 10/10ths, he says:

“10/10ths offers a great introduction for beginners to push a car a little bit further to see what it’s really capable of – a performance level you really wouldn’t get to experience otherwise. It’s challenging enough for those who really want to push the limit that have experience of driving performance cars at a high level, but also flows in a way that allows beginners to enjoy driving performance cars as well.”

There’s a clubhouse takes things beyond the tarmac

Of course, Ten Tenths isn’t limited to the track and the garage. There’s a social aspect to the club which centers on the 20,000-square-foot special events clubhouse. The space can accommodate up to 1,500 people, providing somewhere to hold corporate retreats, business summits, showcase events and entertainment. It can be split into three large hospitality rooms, or kept as a single space. Other amenities, including a Bourbon bar, cigar lounge and putting course, are available in the garage area.

The clubhouse also sits outside of turns one and two, so members can enjoy an unparalleled view of one of the world’s most famous tracks on days when Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting events. This parallels the Turn 11 lounge at Sonoma, which is also owned by Smith’s Speedway Motorsports.

The members garage is perfect for your pride and joy

Where Ten Tenths may truly stand out is in its garage. The area, which is accessed via a secure gate, is “designed to build camaraderie and community amongst the most passionate automotive aficionados.” It will reportedly do so through various social and lounge areas, as well as event days held throughout the year.

Members’ vehicles can be stored in climate-controlled units, and will be looked after through an “unparalleled maintenance and reconditioning experience.”

Hendrick elaborates on the repair and maintenance service by saying: “We both represent manufacturers that have trained technicians on Porsches. Mercedes, BMWs, anything that our enthusiasts who might want to keep a car here, and fly to drive it, need. If it needed brakes or tires or tuning or even collision work, we could do it.”

Ten Tenths has the ability to work on thirty different nameplates in total, including vehicles from Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes, MINI, Porsche and Toyota. It’s all handled locally, through Hendrick Automotive Group’s network of 21 different dealerships, with things like pickup, drop off, and general handling managed by the garage’s concierge service.

The garage can also be accessed from the circuit, and vice-versa. So after taking one of your favorite vehicles out on track, you can feel safe knowing it will be properly maintained and stored afterwards.

The owner’s personal collection will also make an appearance

Rick Hendrick is a very interesting man, but more interesting still is his vehicle collection. “I’ve been collecting for 40 years now, 45 years and I have the largest Corvette collection in the world.” Hendrick explains.

The racing team owner’s collection isn’t just limited to American vehicles either, with Hendrick boasting of “Ferraris and a big Porsche collection.” The extensive number of vehicles, some of which are exceedingly rare, available to Hendrick are one of Ten Tenth’s main selling points.

Car enthusiasts, like the ones who will ultimately be joining Ten Tenths, really like cars. That includes talking about cars, looking at cars, and potentially being shoved into the passenger seat for a hot lap in a breathtakingly limited, and face rippingly fast, exotic. Hendrick confirmes that his own personal vehicles will show up at the motoring club he now co-owns, claiming: “Yes, the collection will be available and we can host six to eight hundred people for dinner.”

You may have seen something similar

While the setup isn’t a novel idea, Miami’s Concours Club and California’s Thermal Club share a lot of similarities, both Smith and Hendrick believe their interpretation is better.

It’s also a fair distance from both comparable venues, offering enthusiasts in the North-East and Mid-Atlantic regions somewhere to go. As Smith explains: “the difference is they’re not in our backyard, so we decided to build our own. Because of the experience that we have–Rick is a Hall of Fame racing team owner, and business operator. We’re in the business of selling cars, building and operating race tracks. You kind of put those things together, and I think we can deliver an unmatched experience.”

Ten Tenths is set to open its doors in 2025

Despite the track being finished and the motor club being officially announced, Ten Tenths hasn’t officially opened its doors yet. Its actual grand opening is planned for Spring 2025, giving prospective members a chance to inquire via the club’s website. According to Smith, those reaching out will be considered alongside some names the pair already have in mind.

“We’ll have membership opportunities, we’re looking to see how many people are interested. We’re starting with a short list of friends. We’ve kind of whispered this project to the car Enthusiast community,” he says.

As for who will benefit from club membership, that could be a wide variety of people. Hendrick, however, does have a potential member in mind. “Being able to drive and exercise cars that you just can’t drive on the street. I mean you can but you don’t take a GT3 RS And go stop light. The stoplight in Charlotte North Carolina anywhere else. People that buy those cars want to get out and exercise them.” Hendrick says.

However, there is still a bit more to it than that. Marcus Smith has made it clear that both he and Hendrick’s “vision” for Ten Tenths is to “create an experiential destination that can be enjoyed by

everyone from professional race car drivers to high-performance driving enthusiasts and car

Collectors.” There also seems to be room for “commercial partners and manufacturers,” which means corporate events may also grace the premises from time to time. Though the owners do talk about building a closer relationship between manufacturers and the people who drive their vehicles.

An official launch is planned to coincide with the Smith Heritage Invitational automotive experience–which is due to be held on April 4-5, 2025.