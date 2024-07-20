Can American motorsport offer anything to F1 fans?

Formula 1 may be grabbing plenty of headlines, but you don’t have to travel to Monaco or spend thousands of dollars in Vegas to enjoy a bit of motorsport. The U.S. has plenty of its own racing traditions, one of which is NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing).

The stock car racing series is sometimes derided for the fact cars are essentially racing in a loop with none of the corners, chicanes, and elevation changes more technical races have. This is a bit unfair, as there are a few “road” tracks on the schedule, and all of these are pretty difficult to get around. Even driving around an oval is pretty hard, especially when there are only a couple of inches between you and a few other cars, which are all traveling at around 180 mph.

I went along to the 2024 NASCAR All Star Race with Ford Performance to see how the pinnacle of stock car racing compares with what is arguably the world’s most elite motorsport. Here’s what I found.

It’s uniquely American

NASCAR, and stock car racing in general, has its origins in organized crime, of all things. Back in the days of prohibition, bootleggers would modify their cars in an attempt to make them significantly faster than those used by the authorities. Not content in simply outrunning the feds, said bootleggers would also race against each other in an attempt to see whose car was the fastest.

Obviously, as with their other illicit activities, these races took place out of the way on things like makeshift dirt ovals. This also benefited the bootleggers, as they would usually have to grapple with several types of surfaces when plying their trade.

This overtly American origin isn’t the only red, white, and blue thing about the sport. It’s a bit of American pomp unparalleled by anything short of a Fourth of July parade. The audience is peppered with people in Stars and Stripes shirts, a local beauty queen is singing the national anthem, fireworks are going off, a pastor is preaching something or other, veterans are being honored, planes are flying overhead, and people are jumping out of said planes before parachuting onto the track.

If you’re American, you may just inherently enjoy this kind of thing. If you’re visiting the States and want a fat slice of pure Americana you can tell the people back home about, find a NASCAR event to attend.

There’s a lot of tech behind it

While NASCAR had simple origins, it’s currently about as advanced as any other modern motorsport. The cars on the track aren’t exactly stock, despite the racing strategy. While what you’re watching may look like a Toyota Camry or Ford Mustang Dark Horse, it’s actually pretty much purpose built from the ground up.

The All Star Race isn’t for points, but in 2024, it was being used to trial an option tire. This is similar to how it works in F1. More than one tire compound is on offer, with a grippier option available for use. The grippier tire is softer, so it will wear out faster as a result. The test seemed to go well, and NASCAR is planning further trials in the future.

Ford Performance’s Tech Center Trailer is set up close to every race and monitors the whole event in detail. It can receive real-time data and feedback from the cars, which can then be quickly passed on to the individual race teams. The feedback can be used to change how a driver is handling the car, indicate potential problems, or when the race crews have more time for mechanical adjustments.

There isn’t as much variety as there used to be

The muscle car, something that forms the basis for much of stock car racing, is unfortunately in a period of decline. The Ford Mustang is the last man standing, and there are a lot of Dark Horse-based vehicles whizzing around the track. The other two automakers present are Chevrolet (even though the Camaro has gone to the great garage in the sky) and Toyota, which offers Camry-based vehicles for competition. Even the production Camry is losing its gas-only option.

This part is a bit sad. Once upon a time, you would have the likes of Ford and Chevy joined by Buick, Pontiac, Dodge, Oldsmobile, and Plymouth. Only a couple of those marques still survive, and the state of the American automotive landscape seems to be clearly reflected in its motorsport.

Things may bounce back, and seeing a diverse NASCAR field would only add to the excitement. Even if you’re a Ford fan, seeing your team perform against a wider variety of opponents adds to the excitement. Basketball wouldn’t be too popular if it was just the Knicks playing the Celtics every week. The added variety would increase competition and give fans something to root for beyond their favorite driver, discount store brand, or make of cigarettes.

It’s harder than it looks

As part of the experience, the press group attending the event was loaded into a NASCAR simulator. Just for clarity, that’s the simulator in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, not the multimillion-dollar one Ford Performance has, which drivers train on from time to time. The performance center simulator is still pretty cool — you get into a “car,” close the door, and have to navigate the track in front of you. Said track is a digital version of wherever NASCAR is racing that particular week, so we all got the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

It’s here you learn that driving in a circle is harder than it looks, and despite the tuning, tech, and tires that go into NASCAR’s vehicles, those things really hate gripping the road surface. It’s all the joys of excessive horsepower and no traction control. Touch the throttle too hard, and you’re off into a wall. Misjudge your entry speed into a corner, and you’re off into a wall. Worry about understeer and lift off a little too much, and the wall is your destiny. To make matters worse, everyone else was equally as bad as I was, so even when I had everything in check, I’d have to dodge one or two of those in front of me that had decided to spin out.

NASCAR is much more accessible

Although the U.S. currently hosts three F1 races per season, more than any other country, it really isn’t that accessible a sport for the average American. Firstly, it’s a global affair, so most of the races are held in other countries. Mexico and Canada are both options, but they require some international travel and a lot of expense on your part.

Even if the race you’re looking for is in the U.S., it isn’t that accessible. The U.S. Grand Prix held in Texas is probably the most toned down of the three, with the newer races in Miami and Las Vegas deciding to focus on excess more than anything else. You might end up spending tens of thousands of dollars on tickets, accommodations, and overpriced nacho bowls.

This isn’t really the case with NASCAR. Tickets average out at around $170, though they can drop under $20 if you keep an eye out. Accommodations aren’t too much of an issue, with many fans bringing a trailer and camping out at the circuit. This leads to huge parties at the likes of Daytona and Talladega. The races are also all in the U.S., all 36 of them. So there’s a good chance you can find one close to you. You’re even allowed to bring your own beer, which many spectators do, which is probably a massive saving in itself.

As with Formula 1, many NASCAR races aren’t just about what happens on the track. It’s an all-day event, at the very least, so you’ll have to think about food and other little comforts. There are food trucks dotted around the venue, so you aren’t short of dining options. There’s also a more upscale offering if you really want to go for it.

The VIP experience is still there if you want it

While cheap tickets are available, and you can bring your own supply of booze if needed, a more VIP experience is available for those who want it. The VIP ticket is a bit closer to Formula 1 in terms of pricing, and it will likely set you back a few thousand dollars. Different levels of VIP tickets are available depending on the event, and some have perks like premium RV parking or special access to pre-race concerts.

The VIP ticket I sampled allowed infield access and access to the “Turn 4 Building.” Infield access enhances the experience if you want to get up close to the race teams’ pre-event. You can also go a bit “behind the scenes” when it comes to awards and presentations. The infield at North Wilkesboro is sealed off while the race is in progress, as there’s no way to pass the bit of asphalt that has high-speed vehicles whizzing around on it.

The Turn 4 Building had a great view of the track across three levels, allowing you to go in or outdoors. There were several meals served buffet-style throughout the day, and a couple of free bars were around, too. You are free to leave and re-enter should you want to mingle with the folks in the grandstands. You also get the full racing experience, including the deafening sound and harsh vibrations that tend to come with live motorsport.

There was plenty of drama, including a couple of crashes and a punch-up between drivers after the race. So no matter how you’re watching it, there’s plenty of entertainment on offer. You don’t really have to follow NASCAR, but after experiencing it, I will say you should go at least once.