Which vehicle has the broadest appeal?

When it comes to the popularity of cars and trucks in America, television ads would have us believe that somehow, in some way, every car and truck seems to be the best at this or offer the most of that in its class. Advertising, however, always has a way of being not-so-subtly subjective. But the objective truth lies in pure numbers and bottom-line results. Edmunds did the dirty work for all of us and collected retail registrations across the country, much in the same way we covered the most valuable colors for used cars some time ago.

Rental sales and government purchases were not included in this auto census, so the results are proof of what cars and trucks were the most popular in the hearts and wallets of the U.S. public for 2022. The following is a list of the most popular cars and trucks in every state (and territory) in the United States. Read on to see what your state drives the most…

1. Chevrolet Silverado

Trucks, trucks, everywhere. Not surprisingly, the two most popular trucks in America are archrivals and divide the country pretty firmly. The Chevrolet Silverado is as versatile as a post-apocalyptic Eagle Scout and comes with almost as many badges. Crew Cab, Regular, or Double Cab configurations allow for the entire work family or family-family to traverse any kind of terrain to get to the job site or the movie theater.

Recommended Videos

For 2023, the lowest-priced Silverado checks in with an MSRP of $43,895 in Work Truck form, while the highest trim is the nearly unstoppable ZR2 with its $73,335 price tag, and the other eight available trims falling in between those bookend price points.

The states this vehicle is most popular in include:

Alabama

Arizona

Delaware

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

West Virginia

Wisconsin

2. Ford F-Series

In a lot of ways, the Hatfields only really have genuine significance because of the McCoys, and vice versa. The Ford F-Series has been battling the Chevy Silverado in one way or another since the end of the Vietnam War. Available in Regular Cab, Super Cab, and Super Crew, Ford matches the same offerings as Chevy but tacks on a powerful hybrid version as well as the Raptor and Raptor R for some off-roading heroics.

The base F-150 is the XL, which has a reasonable base MSRP of $43,325 for 2023, while the top-of-the-line Raptor R tips the financial scales at a lofty $109,145 before any sort of markup from the dealer, while the other seven trims fall in between those two drastically different prices.

The states this vehicle is most popular in include:

Colorado

Georgia

Idaho

Kansas

Louisianna

Maine

Michigan

Mississippi

Montana

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

3. Toyota RAV4

Surprisingly, the little Toyota has upset the apple cart a bit in the pickup truck wars, pushing the mighty Ram out of a podium placement in popularity. But, offering a combination of safety, reliability, impressive fuel economy, and affordability makes this recreational activity vehicle a force to be reckoned with. The base LE checks in below the magical 30 grand mark, with an MSRP of just $29,825, while the top flight and almost paradoxical sounding TRD Off-Road trim only bumps the MSRP to a reasonable $39,445.

The states this vehicle is most popular in include:

Connecticut

Illinois

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

Washington

4. Ram 1500/2500/3500

Rounding out the Big Three American pickups, the Ram manages only to get top marks in three states. But with either a Crew Cab, Quad Cab, or TRX configuration, the Ram has enough firepower to hold its own with Ford or Chevy. The base Tradesman mirrors the Silverado Work Truck and F-150 XL with available features and a base MSRP of $42,155. At the other end of the financial spectrum is the mighty TRX, with its equally mighty base price of $86,350.

The states this vehicle is most popular in include:

Alaska

Nevada

Wyoming

5. Toyota Camry

In a strange numerical mystery, somehow, the Toyota Camry managed to be the fifth highest-selling vehicle in the United States for 2022, yet not the most popular vehicle sold in any state in particular. But, that does speak volumes for the… volume of Camrys driving across America. Quiet, comfortable, and affordable, Toyota’s sedan brings genuine value to the table, with a base LE trim coming in at a mere $27,515, while the sporty and performance-oriented TRD model checks in at just $34,580 to own the top Camry, with the SE, SE Nightshade Edition, XLE and XSE filling in the gap between the LE and TRD. The Camry also carries the distinction of being the sole sedan in the top ten.

No states

6. Honda CR-V

Much like its rival, the Toyota RAV4, Honda’s CR-V has continued to offer value, practicality, reliability, comfort, and fuel economy for a base price of $30,795 in LX form. For around another ten grand, the Sport Touring Hybrid tops the CR-V options list with an MSRP of $40,795, with the EX, Sport Hybrid, EX-L, and Sport-L Hybrid falling between the two. While the RAV4 takes top marks in twelve states, the CR-V wins just the Garden State, but with hometown heroes like Bon Jovi, Frank Sinatra, and Bruce Springsteen to mingle with, it’s easy to see the CR-V was born to run.

New Jersey

7. GMC Sierra

Winning the top spot in just Arkansas, the GMC Sierra, like many GMC models, often gets overlooked because its Chevy twin tends to eat up the lion’s share of the spotlight. But, the newest generation of Sierra can be optioned out to be just as luxurious as it can be capable off-road. Checking in with a base MSRP of $44,695 for the Pro trim, the Sierra offers up a total of eight trim options, capped off by the prestigious and posh Denali Ultimate, which nearly doubles up that base price with an MSRP of $83,995.

Arkansas

8. Toyota Tacoma

In an impressive placing, the Tacoma makes the third top-ten vehicle repping the Toyota brand. While only taking the top mark in Hawaii, the Tacoma is a more compact, cheaper, and generally more fuel-efficient option to the half-ton tyrants higher up on the list. Available in either Access Cab or Double Cab configurations, the cheapest Tacoma is the SR with an MSRP of $30,765, while the go-anywhere, do (almost) anything TRD Pro will cost you $49,370, with five trims in between the two.

Hawaii

9. Tesla Model Y

In what feels almost like the punchline to a joke, the only electric car in the top ten cars managed to get the gold in just California. But, as any typical commute to or from work can confirm, the rEVolution is coming, and the Model Y is leading the charge (no pun intended). Being the most affordable of Elon Musk’s mechanical children, the Model Y has an MSRP of $45,380 for the Base trim, while the Long Range comes in at $49,880, and the most popular Performance trim tops the options list with its $53,880 MSRP tag.

California

10. Toyota Highlander

Not surprisingly, the only three-row SUV to make the list happens to be yet another Toyota. Though not the biggest Toyota, the biggest vehicle in the top ten takes everything people love about the RAV4, and offers just a bit… more of it, including the price. The base L trim checks in with a $37,955 MSRP, while the top Platinum trim will run you $50,810. The LE, XLE, XSE, and Limited each bump up their available features to be commensurate with the incremental increase in price. Like the Camry, the Highlander does not win out any state in particular, but as evidenced by its tenth-place finish, is incredibly popular nonetheless.

Honorable mention – Toyota Corolla

While it may not be in the top ten most popular vehicles, it is a fan favorite in both Florida and Puerto Rico. The Corolla has always offered up enough comfort, reliability, and fuel economy for a very budget-friendly price, and the 2023 version is no different. For a mere $22,795 you can have a base Corolla LE right off the showroom floor. Opt for the mid-grade SE version, and it will only set you back $25,235, while the top XSE incurs a reasonable $27,945. In a world of skyrocketing interest rates, it isn’t hard to see why the Corolla is a perennial fan favorite.

Florida

Puerto Rico

Editors' Recommendations