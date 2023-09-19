More features, and hands-free

Lately, it seems as though electric cars, specifically Tesla, are the headlining topic for all things automotive. Whether it is the novel gullwing doors, the video game-style steering wheel, or its self-driving feature, the enigmatic electric carmaker has hoarded the spotlight long enough because the all-new 2024 GMC Acadia is here and deserves plenty of attention. While it doesn’t specifically target the Model Y like some other vehicles, the new GMC Acadia brings a compelling mixture of ruggedness and refinement that will be hard for any SUV to match.
The 2024 GMC Acadia is nearly a foot longer than its predecessor
Revealed at the Detroit Auto Show, the 2024 version of the Acadia brings a (literally) sizeable difference compared to the current model, measuring 10.6 inches longer and 3.2 inches taller. That kind of expansion translates into room for up to eight passengers, offering 36% more space behind the second row and a whopping 80% more room beyond the third row than its predecessor. And while nearly a foot longer, the latest Acadia does not appear abnormally larger than the current version from any angle but conveys a bigger persona.
Ben Zavala, design lead for the GMC Acadia, said, “For this generation, our mission was to reimagine the design and the proportions of the Acadia to create a bolder, more commanding presence, firmly in the vein of the evolving GMC portfolio.”
Super Cruise is the industry’s first true hands-free driving system
Aside from the more powerful-looking exterior, the 2024 Acadia also brings a stellar new feature that promises to change the way owners drive, or rather, not drive, their GMC truck forever. Super Cruise is the latest in roadgoing technology, offering the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance system. With more than 400,000 miles of available roadway in its database, Super Cruise utilizes real-time cameras, sensors, GPS, and LiDAR to detect curves, Lane Change on Demand, and Automatic Lane Change. Complementing this new and exciting driving component are 15 safety features that come standard, including Traffic Sign Recognition, Front Pedestrian and Bicycle Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Side Bicyclist Alert.
The GMC Acadia features a 15-inch touchscreen
The interior of the 2024 GMC Acadia is also all-new. The driver gets treated to a big 11-inch diagonal digital display, while a vast 15-inch centrally-mounted infotainment touchscreen dominates the cabin with an available high-contrast display and Google built-in compatibility. The premium Denali trim also brings a Bose sound system that features active noise canceling and up to 16 speakers to allow it to compete with even the most expensive SUV interiors available today.
The 2024 Acadia: 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque
While anyone with the good fortune to drive the previous Acadia equipped with its 3.6-liter V6, which made 310 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque, would never complain about it lacking thrust, GMC decided to improve things nonetheless. All trims of the new generation are now powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes an even more impressive 328 hp and 326 lb-ft. All of that muscle gets funneled through an eight-speed automatic transmission and onto either the front wheels (standard) or, optionally, to all four corners. An exclusive Active Torque AWD system is available for the AT4 trim, and when properly equipped, the Acadia can tow up to 5,000 pounds.
As design lead Ben Zavala said, “With its assertive, powerful stance, the 2024 Acadia evokes a truck-inspired persona, infused with the brand’s signature premium feel.”
So, while there are plenty of other sport-utility vehicles out there that are clamoring for your attention, the 2024 GMC Acadia is here to prove that you don’t need weird doors or a funky steering wheel to be an exciting premium SUV.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition looks like Batman’s choice for an electric pickup
The Ford F-150 Lightning is now available in matte black
Since Ford started selling the Ford F-150 Lightning, it has been available in four models — the Pro, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum models. The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is the most affordable electric pickup in the U.S., starting at $49,995, while the XLT and Lariat trims are better options if you want a longer range.
However, if you want the most luxurious option, the Platinum trim has what it takes. This Ford electric truck features the most advanced Ford technology, and you can also improve your comfort with Nirvana leather seats that have heating, cooling, and massage settings. If you want the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum trim, you can choose ten different color options, which include Agate Black, Antimatter Blue, Carbonized Grey, Rapid Red, Stone Grey, Oxford White, Star White, Iconic Silver, Azure Gray, and Avalanche. Well, Ford has another Platinum model ready to roll out of the factory, and it’s available in matte black.
The C6 Z06: Chevy’s first supercar was a force of nature
An in-depth look at Chevy's first supercar
Corvette C6 ZO6 Yellow rear 3/4 Ben Burch/Flickr / Corvette
In the landscape of automotive superstardom, domestic cars often catch a tremendous amount of disrespect. Cars like the sleek and sexy Acura NSX or any number of elite BMWs have always (and rightly) been credited for their amazingly sophisticated engines or exceptional track capabilities. And even when the fabulously fast C5 Corvette Z06 came along in 2001, not only was it gone by 2004, but despite being one of the fastest Corvettes to date, it still just wasn't quite enough to garner Chevy's halo car the title of "supercar." But when the C6 Z06 stormed onto the scene in 2006, the only thing that seemed faster than the car itself was how quickly it changed people's perception of what a Corvette could be.
The long-awaited Tesla $25k EV will reportedly be just as ugly as the Cybertruck, arriving in 2025
How is Tesla actually getting worse at designing cars?!
Tesla may finally live up to one of Elon Musk’s long-standing promises and deliver a car to its customers for a bargain basement price. Speaking to Axios, Musk’s biographer Walter Isaacson has apparently revealed that Tesla plans to produce a small car that will retail for less than $25,000. Should the rumors be true, the compact electric vehicle would enter large-scale production at the end of 2024, and likely be delivered to customers in 2025.
The nature of the leak means we haven’t actually seen an image of the proposed vehicle, though there are some clues around as to what it could look like. According to the Axios report, it would have a futuristic design much like the Cybertruck. Concept drawings for an unknown Tesla model were displayed during a corporate video (embedded below) that the company released earlier in 2023. This has led to some people hypothesizing that the compact car in the sketches could be the bargain-priced Tesla we were promised.