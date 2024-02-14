 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

2025 Ford Explorer SUV offers redesigned interior, hands-free highway driving, but still packs only ICE power

The 2025 Ford Explorer is ICE-only

Bruce Brown
By
2025 Ford Explorer Platinum and 2025 Ford Explorer ST barked on stones by lakeside with moutains in the background.
Ford / Ford

While Ford continues to support vehicle electrification with upcoming support for the NACS charging standard and a new partnership with Resideo to help EV buyers lower energy bills, Ford’s three-row midsize family SUV, the 2025 Expl0rer, is only available with internal combustion engines (ICEs). Ford Motor Company recently announced the 2025 Explorer as the best version yet, calling out the SUV’s more comfortable interior, enhanced connectivity, and increased access to Ford’s optional BlueCruise hands-free highway driving.

2025 Ford Explorer with three rows of passengers and a double sun-roof.
Ford / Ford

Why the new Explorer launch is significant

The Ford Explorer has been a popular SUV since its introduction in 1990 as a 1991 model. From 2020 to 2024, Ford offered the Explorer a hybrid V-6 engine option, which is not available for the 2025 Explorer. Although battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are the future, many automakers are hedging their bets with hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Recommended Videos

Unless Ford changes its strategy in the near future, the current plan for Ford vehicles is BEV, such as the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning, or ICE-only, as with the new 2025 Explorer.

Related

2025 Ford Explorer Platinum showing a light grey interior.
The 2025 Ford Explorer lineup

Ford changed the Explorer’s model lineup for 2025, decreasing from eight models in 2024 to just four for 2025. The long-familiar XLT and Limited model names are gone. The new Explorer lineup consists of the Active, ST-Line, ST, and Platinum models. All models have rear-wheel drive as the standard drive train with optional 4WD. The 2025 Explorer, which starts at $41,220, including destination and delivery fees, will be available at Ford dealerships starting in the second quarter of 2024.

2025 Ford Explorer ST parked on loose rock with forested hills in the background.

All 2025 Explorers have interiors and technology features upgraded from previous years. One of the most noticeable changes is increased space for front-seat passengers, a feat Ford accomplished by pushing the dashboard forward, which is another way of saying the dash no longer extends as far back. Ford also uses new, softer-feeling materials on the dashboard, interior door panels, and console. There’s also a sizable tray under the touchscreen and cabin controls. There are now USB ports in all three rows.

New technology features for all models include a 13.2-inch touchscreen and the Ford Digital Experience with Google Maps and Google Play. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are also onboard, with Google Assistant being the default. Google Play is included to handle streaming content. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless compatibility are also standard.

2025 Ford Explorer Platinum parked on a beach by a lake with mountains in the background.

Ford also announced that its BlueCruise hands-free highway driving hardware is installed in all 2025 Explorers except the base Explorer Active model. Previously, BlueCruise was available only on Explorer Platinum models. BlueCruise helps with steering, accelerating, and braking when driving on highways, but it isn’t a complete self-driving system. Using BlueCruise requires a Ford Connected Services subscription. New customers can choose a 90-day trial or activate an annual or monthly subscription.

2025 Ford Explorer ST parked on stones by a lake with forested mountains in the background
Ford / Ford

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Poor Tesla: The Cybertruck was just outdone by a Subaru Crosstrek
The Tesla Cybertruck lacks basic off-roading features
Tesla Cybertruck driving in the desert.

Despite its launch showing it is dominating vehicles like the Porsche 911 and the Ford F-350, the Tesla Cybertruck has just been outclassed on a trail by a Subaru Crosstrek. This isn’t the first time that the irregularly shaped EV has failed to deliver on its purported capabilities, but it is one of the first times that the Cybertruck has been overshadowed by a vehicle that costs around half its price.

In a recent YouTube video posted by VoyageATX, the stainless steel monstrosity struggled with inclines, terrain features, and even basic offroad functionality. Despite having the option to lock the rear differential in its menu, Tesla has yet to enable this feature. When the YouTuber attempted to lock his Cybertruck’s diff, he was instead met with an error message and a promise he would be able to perform the action at some point in the future. The same restrictions applied to front diff locking when that was attempted.

Read more
Harley-Davidson features four new motorcycles: Street Glide, Road Glide, and two CVOs
Harley-Davidson reveals 4 new motorcycles
2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine.

Following an earlier rollout of the 2024 new Harley-Davidson Nightster Special, Low Rider ST, and Panamerica 1250 Special, Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson launched two reenvisioned classic touring bikes along with the two latest Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) motorcycles.

Below, we outline the major features and changes in the 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, Road Glide, CVO Road Glide ST, and CVO Pan America.
Why new Harley-Davidson motorcycles are a big deal
The people who manage, develop, manufacture, market, and sell Harley-Davidson motorcycles face a recurrent paradox. As much as Harley-Davidson engineers and designers might like to re-engineer or redesign their products, neither group can stray far from the brand's iconic extensive twin look, sound, and feel. It's amazing how Harley-Davidson continues to find ways to improve its bikes' performance, comfort, and convenience without straying far from the design standards.

Read more
Ford promises its Mustang Mach-E GT package has the fastest ever 0-60 time
If you want to bronze a Mustang Mach-E
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Bronze front left three-quarter view parked on a hard surface road in front of a building with red and gray siding.

Ford recently introduced a new appearance option for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT, which will soon be available for preordering. The Bronze Appearance Package is more for show than go, but an exclusive performance package will also be available to add go-power. This new Mach-E variant joins the 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally and is designed for off-pavement driving.

Why the Mustang Mach-E GT matters
Ford had unexpected success with the F-150 Lightning electric truck and the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. The originally explosive EV sales growth has cooled a bit, but Ford needs to continue to develop and promote both models. Ford F150 pickup trucks have been the best-selling light vehicles, including cars and trucks, for over three decades. However, Ford snubbed the noses of many Mustang purists by using the Mustang name for a crossover utility electric vehicle. So, Ford is buttressing the Mach-E's impact with attributes long-revered by ICE Mustang buyers: personalization and performance.

Read more