Stellantis Debuts new hands-free, eyes-off autonomous driving

Stellantis-developed automated driving technology is ready for deployment

Hands-free and eyes-off (SAE Level 3) functionality available up to 37 mph (60 km/h), even at night and in challenging weather conditions

STLA AutoDrive also enables Level 2 (hands-on) and Level 2+ (hands-off, eyes-on) capabilities at higher speeds, including adaptive cruise control and lane-centering functions

Designed to evolve, with potential for higher speed operation up to 59 mph (95 km/h) and off-road capabilities

Stellantis has recently (and proudly) unveiled its new STLA AutoDrive 1.0, an automated driving system developed in-house that offers hands-free and eyes-off functionality and is classified as SAE Level 3. Undoubtedly designed to do battle with the current leader in autonomous driving, Tesla, this innovative technology serves as a backbone of Stellantis’ bullish technology strategy. This umbrella plan also includes the intelligent STLA Brain and the user-centric STLA Smart Cockpit, all designed to elevate vehicle intelligence, enhance automation, and enrich the overall user experience.

STLA AutoDrive allows drivers to relax and relinquish control at speeds of up to 37 mph, designed to lighten driver’s workload during the demands of stop-and-go urban traffic. This autonomous capability allows drivers to continue their busy lives and answer all those texts without endangering the lives of fellow motorists. “Helping drivers make the best use of their time is a priority,” noted Ned Curic, Stellantis’ Chief Engineering and Technology Officer. “By efficiently managing routine driving tasks, STLA AutoDrive will transform the driving experience, making every minute behind the wheel not just necessary, but enjoyable.”

Recommended Videos

Designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, STLA AutoDrive alerts drivers when the conditions are ideal for automated driving. Upon activation via a physical button, much like cruise control, the system seamlessly takes over, maintaining safe distances, adjusting speed, and managing steering and braking in harmony with real-time traffic flow. Equipped with a sophisticated array of sensors, STLA AutoDrive continuously scans its environment, even in challenging conditions like nighttime or light rain. To further enhance reliability, an automated sensor-cleaning system ensures that critical components function optimally, free from obstructions caused by dirt or road spray.

Stellantis engineers created STLA AutoDrive to react with remarkable speed and natural fluidity, delivering a driving experience that feels smooth, predictable, and almost human-like. It is made to excel at maintaining appropriate following distances and deftly adapting to merging traffic, all while providing a confidently stress-free journey for the driver and passengers alike. At higher speeds, STLA AutoDrive offers the convenience of adaptive cruise control and lane centering functions in Level 2 (hands-on) and Level 2+ (hands-off, eyes-on) modes. Built upon a versatile and scalable architecture, STLA AutoDrive is primed for global deployment. This adaptable design promises potential for commercial strategies to coincide with future market demand.

As with most modern smart technology, the cloud-connected system utilizes continuous enhancements through over-the-air updates, allowing real-time data integration to maximize performance. In alignment with regional regulations, STLA AutoDrive requires drivers to remain seated and buckled, ready to take control if prompted. The system also adheres to local laws regarding driver conduct, including restrictions on mobile phone usage while driving. As an evolving platform, STLA AutoDrive is poised for ongoing research to unlock new capabilities, such as Hands-free and eyes-off operation at higher speeds, up to 59 mph, allowing us to drive even more quickly into the future.