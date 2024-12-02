 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

F1 Qatar Grand Prix results: Yellow flags, penalties, and Max wins again

Harsh penalties changed the outcomes

By
Formula 1 race cars during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.
Courtesy of Formula 1

The F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix was an exciting race but disappointing for key Formula 1 players. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who won the pole position in the Qualifying event, had to start at P2 because of an F1 Track Steward penalty. Still, he won the race anyway, adding to his already Championship-winning points margin over all other drivers. Yellow flags and penalties during the Grand Prix affected the outcomes of the Grand Prix.

Driver disappointments

Verstappen’s one-place starting grid penalty for the Grand Prix occurred because the Stewards ruled he slowed unnecessarily ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell during the Qualifying event, unfairly affecting Russell’s fast lap time.

Recommended Videos

Stewards also penalized McLaren’s Lando Norris during a yellow flag period, when drivers cannot pass other cars and must at least feather their accelerators to slow down. The Stewards ruled that Norris didn’t slow down and gave him a 10-second penalty, effectively costing him 35 seconds because he had to drive through the pit lane to stop for 10 seconds.

Related

Norris had been running just behind Verstappen before the yellow flag and looked to be in a good spot to finish the race that way to build the team points. Primarily because of the penalty, Norris finished in tenth place, earning one point for McLaren instead of the 18 points he could have won, finishing second.

The yellow flag that was Norris’ undoing occurred when a mirror from Williams driver Alex Albon’s car fell on the track. The Stewards continued the race because the mirror was out of the racing line. Sauer driver Valtteri Bottas drove over the mirror and shattered it, scattering carbon fiber bits over the track and nearly immediately puncturing tires on two other cars. At that point, the Stewards imposed the yellow flag.

Driver Championship points:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 429
Lando Norris McLaren 349
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 341
Oscar Piastri McLaren 291
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 272
George Russell Mercedes 235
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 211
Sergio Perez Red Bull 152
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 68
Nico Hulkenberg Haas 37
Pierre Gasly Alpine 36
Yuki Tsunoda RB 30
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24
Esteban Ocon Alpine 23
Kevin Magnussen Haas 16
Alexander Albon Williams 12
Daniel Ricciardo RB 12
Oliver Bearman Haas 7
Franco Colapinto Williams 5
Liam Lawson RB 4
Guanyu Zhou Sauber 4
Logan Sargeant Williams 0
Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0

The Constructors’ Championship fight

After last week’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, McLaren led in points for the Constructors’ Championship. Ferrari was the closest to McLaren, with Red Bull further behind. It would have been possible for McLaren to score enough points at Qatar to lock in the Championship. Because Norris was penalized, McLaren could not shut out Ferrari for the season, even though Oscar Piastri, the second McLaren driver, came in third.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished the race in second place and sixth place, respectively. Ferrari still trails McLaren in the Constructors’ competition but by only 21 points. With 51 points possible at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend, the team crown is still undecided.

Constructor Championship Points:

McClaren Mercedes 640
Ferrari 619
Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 581
Mercedes 446
Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 92
Alpine Renault 59
Haas Ferarri 54
RB Honda RBPT 46
Williams Mercedes 17
Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

What’s next: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi 2024, December 6-8

The 24th and final Grand Prix of the F1 2024 season follows the Qatar Grand Prix. It will be 58 laps around the 3.28-mile Yas Marina Circuit.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Four teams dress up with special race care livery
Alpine, Kick Sauber, Visa Cash App RB, and Williams dress up for Vegas
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 2024 Las Vegas livery.

Alpine, Kick Sauber, Visa Cash App RB, and Williams Racing all adopted special looks for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024. There's no single reason why Formula 1 racing teams adopt special paint jobs and graphics for individual races. Sometimes, it's to promote a sponsored event, such as a Marvel film debut. Earlier this year, Haas and Alpine had unique livery for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Whatever the reasons for the one-time race car appearance changes, if there's any place to dress up, it's gotta be Vegas. We'll have to wait for the next race in Qatar to see whether, with livery as with other things, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.
BWT Alpine

Read more
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Thursday practice sessions: Dusty, chilly, and windy
Las Vegas Grand Prix race circuit is transformed back to public use during the daytime.

Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari drivers had the best lap times during the two 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix practice sessions on Thursday, November 21. All ten teams had to deal with chilly temperatures and slippery track surfaces. Several drivers commented on cold, windy conditions and slick tracks to their engineers via radio and in post-practice public statements.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is a street circuit race, which poses challenges F1 teams don't face with dedicated closed race tracks. The Las Vegas circuit transforms twice each 24 hours from Thursday to Saturday because it's open to public traffic during the daytime but then converts to a closed race track in the evening.

Read more
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 preview: Max could seal the Championship
The odds are against Lando beating Max, but it still could happen
Aerial shot of the 2023 F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 is November 21 to 23. Competition is tight for the F1 World Drivers' and Constructors' Championships, with the possibility that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will lock up the former on Saturday night. The Constructors' title isn't tied down for the season, but this week's race won't end the competition.
Why the Las Vegas Grand Prix is getting so much attention
The elite motorsport competition returns to Las Vegas after last year's successful event, which was the first F1 race in the city since the early 1980s. Hosting Grand Prix races is big business; last year's race brought in a reported $1.5 billion. This year, Las Vegas hotel groups and other entities have gone all out to attract F1 fans with race-related activations, pop-ups, culinary events, and tons of special ticket package deals.
Driver and Constructor competitions
When the 2024 F1 Championship series began, it looked like a repeat of the 2023 season, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen dominant. When other drivers started winning races, the season got more exciting. McLaren's Lando Norris has had the best chance of loosening Verstappen's lock on the World Driver Championship.

Max's masterful performance in Sao Paulo, coming from the seventeenth position to win the race, increased his Championship points lead to 62 over Lando. With only two races remaining in the season after the Las Vegas Grand Prix this week, if Max is still 60 points or more ahead of Lando after the Vegas race, Max will win his fourth Championship.

Read more