 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Surprise finishes for the F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint and Qualifying event

Norris returned a favor, even though the team told him not to do it.

By
Formula 1 race cars during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.
Courtesy of Formula 1

The F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint race on November 30, 2024, and the  Qualifying event for the December 1 Grand Prix were both competitive with unexpected finishes. McLaren driver Lando Norris moved aside to let teammate Oscar Piastri finish first in the Sprint race, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen surprised everyone, including himself, when he won the pole position in the Grand Prix starting grid.

Qatar Sprint race results

Only six of the 24 Grand Prix races in 2024 were scheduled to include Sprint races. F1 includes Sprint races to add excitement to the weekend and give the drivers and teams a chance to pick up extra Championship points. The first eight finishers win sprint race points. The winner gets eight points, and each successive finisher gets one less. The driver who comes in eighth then gets one point.

Recommended Videos

In Saturday’s Sprint race, McLaren’s Lando Norris was leading when, just before crossing the finish line, he slowed down, moved over, and allowed teammate Oscar Piastri to win.

Related

Earlier in the season in Brazil, Piastri had done the same thing for Norris, letting the other McLaren driver win the Sprint to get the extra point when Norris was in contention with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to win the Drivers’ Championship. Since Verstappen tied up the Championship at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last weekend, Norris no longer needed the extra point and returned the favor.

The following table lists the finishing positions and points earned by the first eight drivers in the Qatar Sprint race.

Finish position Driver Team Championship Points
1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 8
2 Lando Norris McLaren 7
3 George Russell Mercedes 6
4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 5
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4
6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 3
7 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 2
8 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1

Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying positions

Max Verstappen and fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez had issues with their cars earlier in the week and during the Sprint race, but adjustments between the Sprint race certainly turned the situation around. Verstappen handily won the three-stage Qualifying event, which put him in the pole position in the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Perez will start in ninth position.

The following table has the starting grid positions for Sunday’s 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

Grand Prix starting grid position Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
2 George Russell Mercedes
3 Lando Norris McLaren
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
9 Sergio Perez Red Bull
10 Kevin Magnussen Haas
11 Pierre Gasly Alpine
12 Zhou Guanyu Sauber
13 Valtteri Bottas Sauber
14 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda
15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
16 Alex Albon Williams
17 Liam Lawson RB Honda
18 Nico Hulkenberg Haas
19 Franco Colapinto Williams
20 Esteban Ocon Alpine

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Thursday practice sessions: Dusty, chilly, and windy
Las Vegas Grand Prix race circuit is transformed back to public use during the daytime.

Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari drivers had the best lap times during the two 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix practice sessions on Thursday, November 21. All ten teams had to deal with chilly temperatures and slippery track surfaces. Several drivers commented on cold, windy conditions and slick tracks to their engineers via radio and in post-practice public statements.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is a street circuit race, which poses challenges F1 teams don't face with dedicated closed race tracks. The Las Vegas circuit transforms twice each 24 hours from Thursday to Saturday because it's open to public traffic during the daytime but then converts to a closed race track in the evening.

Read more
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 preview: Max could seal the Championship
The odds are against Lando beating Max, but it still could happen
Aerial shot of the 2023 F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 is November 21 to 23. Competition is tight for the F1 World Drivers' and Constructors' Championships, with the possibility that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will lock up the former on Saturday night. The Constructors' title isn't tied down for the season, but this week's race won't end the competition.
Why the Las Vegas Grand Prix is getting so much attention
The elite motorsport competition returns to Las Vegas after last year's successful event, which was the first F1 race in the city since the early 1980s. Hosting Grand Prix races is big business; last year's race brought in a reported $1.5 billion. This year, Las Vegas hotel groups and other entities have gone all out to attract F1 fans with race-related activations, pop-ups, culinary events, and tons of special ticket package deals.
Driver and Constructor competitions
When the 2024 F1 Championship series began, it looked like a repeat of the 2023 season, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen dominant. When other drivers started winning races, the season got more exciting. McLaren's Lando Norris has had the best chance of loosening Verstappen's lock on the World Driver Championship.

Max's masterful performance in Sao Paulo, coming from the seventeenth position to win the race, increased his Championship points lead to 62 over Lando. With only two races remaining in the season after the Las Vegas Grand Prix this week, if Max is still 60 points or more ahead of Lando after the Vegas race, Max will win his fourth Championship.

Read more
Where do all the F1 tires go? The surprising journey of used rubber
You might end up driving on F1 tires, technically
what happens to f1 tires after race img 20241019 135116

Racing gets through a lot of rubber, especially at the top level, so you may be wondering what happens to all of the F1 tires after the race? The process turns out to be as complex as everything else in Formula One, but ultimately aligns with both Pirelli and the wider sport’s sustainable aspirations.

At the front end, sustainability is a major focus. Which is why the 2024 Formula One Season saw Pirelli’s F1 tires achieve FSC Certification for the first time. This means that the natural rubber in the tire, one of its key “sustainable materials,” is ethically and sustainably sourced. Once they’ve been manufactured, the tires have a bit of a journey to go on, and a race to complete, before they get to their final destination.
A lot of tires go to each race

Read more