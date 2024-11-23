Alpine, Kick Sauber, Visa Cash App RB, and Williams dress up for Vegas

Alpine, Kick Sauber, Visa Cash App RB, and Williams Racing all adopted special looks for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024. There’s no single reason why Formula 1 racing teams adopt special paint jobs and graphics for individual races. Sometimes, it’s to promote a sponsored event, such as a Marvel film debut. Earlier this year, Haas and Alpine had unique livery for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Whatever the reasons for the one-time race car appearance changes, if there’s any place to dress up, it’s gotta be Vegas. We’ll have to wait for the next race in Qatar to see whether, with livery as with other things, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

BWT Alpine



BWT Alpine’s F1 cars will have an all-pink livery for the final three races of the F1 Championship season. One reason for the color is the expectation that the pink will be particularly noticeable under the neon lights in Las Vegas.

Kick Sauber



Flames inspire Kick Sauber’s Las Vegas 2024 livery. The team stated, “Just as flames flicker and blaze without ceasing, our fiery determination burns bright across every lap.”

Visa Cash App RB Honda F1 Team



The Visa Cash App RB team went for a glitz and glitter-inspired livery for the LVGP to coordinate with the Cash App Visa Glittle Card. The team said, “the livery embodies the radiance of Las Vegas’ iconic bright lights and vibrant nightlife.”

Williams Racing F1 Team



Williams Racing’s livery change is the bright yellow paint job on the engine cover. Willams first made the change for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix and Sao Paulo Grand Prix to commemorate the team’s racing heritage. The engine cover color stayed the same for Las Vegas, but it now beats the name of a new racing partner, Keeper Security.