  1. Auto

Indian Motorcycle Partnered With Jack Daniels on a Limited-Edition, Blacked-Out Beauty

By

Few things feel as quintessentially American as baseball and apple pie — except maybe Jack Daniel’s and motorcycles. It’s rarely wise to mix the latter two. For 2021, however, Indian Motorcycle has done just that with another exclusive collaboration with the legendary Tennessee distiller.

The 2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is a stealthy, blacked-out beauty befitting its two namesake brands. It’s technically based on Indian’s flagship Roadmaster Dark Horse, but with a long list of exclusive customizations. A custom Whiskey Pearl paint job and unique oakwood ceramic engine finish immediately set this bike apart. Jack Daniel’s branding on the seat and fuel tank, plus custom Gentleman Jack engraving on the floorboards, all tastefully pay homage to the iconic whiskey brand.

Technological upgrades include an all-new Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlight and LED driving lights. A ClimaCommand Rogue heated and cooled seat ensures a comfortable saddle no matter the conditions. The Limited Edition Roadmaster Dark Horse also comes with a custom Montana Silversmith badge engraved with the owner’s name and the bike’s unique production number. If you’re not the “Texas-sized belt buckle” type, it includes a wooden display case to hang on your garage wall.

1 of 4
2021 jack daniels limited edition indian roadmaster dark horse motorcycle daniel s 1
2021 jack daniels limited edition indian roadmaster dark horse motorcycle daniel s 2
2021 jack daniels limited edition indian roadmaster dark horse motorcycle daniel s 3
2021 jack daniels limited edition indian roadmaster dark horse motorcycle daniel s 4

Indian Motorcycle is no stranger to stunning custom bikes. In 2018, the brand paid amateur customizers $10,000 each to handcraft a one-of-a-kind bike out of a stock 2018 Indian Scout bobber. Last year, the company teamed up with Traeger Grills on an epic motorcycle with a barbecue grill sidecar that’s every bit as awesome as it sounds. This actually isn’t the first collaboration between Indian and Jack Daniel’s. They first partnered in 2016 to commemorate the distillery’s 150th anniversary with twin limited-edition versions of Indian’s Chief Vintage and Springfield models. Both models sold out almost immediately. Every year since they’ve released a new, ultra-limited, Jack Daniel’s-inspired two-wheeler.

For this latest iteration, they also partnered with South Dakota’s Klock Werks Kustom Cycles and pulled heavy inspiration from JD’s signature Gentleman Jack whiskey. In the distiller’s own words, it’s “a premier example of the legendary whiskey maker’s meticulous crafting process. A nod to the brand’s original gentleman distiller, Gentleman Jack himself, this special whiskey is double-charcoal mellowed for an exceptionally smooth finish.”

The 2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse stickers for $38,999. With a limited run of just 107 units, they’ll no doubt be challenging to find. 

If you’re new to the world of two-wheelers and unsure which might be right for you, get the low-down with our guide to the best motorcycle types.

Editors' Recommendations

Lamborghini’s Mental, Track-Only Essenza SCV12 Is an Ode to the V12 Engine

lamborghini essenza scv12 hypercar 8

These Are the Best Cheap Bicycle Deals for September 2020

Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mountain Bike

These Are the Best Cheap Motorcycle Helmet Deals for September 2020

best cheap motorcycle helmet deals

VW’s Caddy Mini-Camper Is a Pint-Sized Home Away from Home

Volkswagen Mini Caddy

Imagine Growing Up in the Back of a 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

The Million-Dollar Nemo Personal Submarine Is Towable with an SUV

Nemo Personal Submarine-1

The 2020 Kia Soul GT-Line Is a Lukewarm Hatchback Impersonating an SUV

Turn Your Ride into an Artistic Display with Supercar Capsule

Escape Civilization in Luxury with Patriot Campers X3 4×4 Pop-Up Trailer

The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is an Electric Pony Car for Drag Strips

There’s No Such Thing as an Average Day of Maserati Ownership

2020 Maserati Quattroporte GTS Review

Extreme XTR Is Earthcruiser’s Most Compact, Go-Anywhere 4X4 Pickup

Extreme XTR

The 2020 Colorado ZR2 Is Chevy’s Most Capable Off-Road Pickup Ever

2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Fisker Announces Rugged, All-Electric Ocean Force-E SUV

Ken Block Has a New Widebody, Fox-Body Ford Mustang for Gymkhana