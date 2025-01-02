TasteAtlas ranks the world’s top food cities: Here are the highlights

Table of Contents Table of Contents Italy comes out on top Other highlights in the top 10 New York City tops the list for America

The TasteAtlas Awards are back, and the 2024/2025 rankings are a feast for food lovers worldwide. Drawing from a staggering 477,287 valid food ratings for 15,478 dishes, this year’s list highlights the top 100 food cities across the globe. From a database of 17,073 cities, these culinary hotspots stood out for their exceptional regional and national dishes, earning the highest average ratings for the foods that define their local flavors.

Italy comes out on top

When it comes to exceptional cuisine, Italy reigns supreme, claiming six of the top ten spots on the TasteAtlas list. Leading the pack is Naples, ranked as the number one food city in the world. TasteAtlas highlights Naples’ iconic culinary offerings, with must-try dishes like the classic Pizza Margherita, the flaky and sweet Sfogliatella pastry, and the comforting Gnocchi alla Sorrentina.

In second place is Milan, a hub of gourmet innovation and artisanal excellence. The city shines with producers like Guido Gobino (chocolate) and 88 Italia Srl (olive oil).

Bologna rounds out the top three, earning accolades for its rich food culture and legendary restaurants like Trattoria di Via Serra and Cremeria Funivia. Visitors to Bologna can indulge in staples like Tortellini in brodo (tortellini in broth) and Cotoletta alla Bolognese.

Other Italian cities that made the top 10 include Florence, Rome, and Turin, solidifying Italy’s reputation as a global culinary powerhouse.

Other highlights in the top 10

Breaking Italy’s dominance in the top 10, Mumbai, India, claims the fifth spot on the list. Known for its incredible food scene, Mumbai stands out with gourmet producers like Eleftheria Cheese and Colors Chocolate.

Further down the list, Paris, France, and Vienna, Austria, secure the seventh and eighth spots, respectively. Paris dazzles with must-try dishes like foie gras, steak tartare, and escargot, while Vienna delights with iconic classics such as Wiener Schnitzel and Zwiebelrostbraten, a hearty beef dish.

New York City tops the list for America

Representing the United States, New York City comes in at an impressive 12th place on the list, making it the top-ranked American city for food.

Other American cities that made the list include New Orleans at 20th, famous for its Creole and Cajun cuisine, and San Francisco at 26th, a hub for fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Chicago follows closely at 29th, while Philadelphia lands at 30th. Other notable cities on the list include Los Angeles at 39th and Boston at 48th.