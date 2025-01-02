 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

TasteAtlas ranks the world’s top food cities: Here are the highlights

Which cities came out on top?

By
Pasta
kifotofotografia / Pixabay

The TasteAtlas Awards are back, and the 2024/2025 rankings are a feast for food lovers worldwide. Drawing from a staggering 477,287 valid food ratings for 15,478 dishes, this year’s list highlights the top 100 food cities across the globe. From a database of 17,073 cities, these culinary hotspots stood out for their exceptional regional and national dishes, earning the highest average ratings for the foods that define their local flavors.

Italy comes out on top

Rimini, Italy pizza
Roman Matovsky / Unsplash

When it comes to exceptional cuisine, Italy reigns supreme, claiming six of the top ten spots on the TasteAtlas list. Leading the pack is Naples, ranked as the number one food city in the world. TasteAtlas highlights Naples’ iconic culinary offerings, with must-try dishes like the classic Pizza Margherita, the flaky and sweet Sfogliatella pastry, and the comforting Gnocchi alla Sorrentina.

Recommended Videos

In second place is Milan, a hub of gourmet innovation and artisanal excellence. The city shines with producers like Guido Gobino (chocolate) and 88 Italia Srl (olive oil).

Related

Bologna rounds out the top three, earning accolades for its rich food culture and legendary restaurants like Trattoria di Via Serra and Cremeria Funivia. Visitors to Bologna can indulge in staples like Tortellini in brodo (tortellini in broth) and Cotoletta alla Bolognese.

Other Italian cities that made the top 10 include Florence, Rome, and Turin, solidifying Italy’s reputation as a global culinary powerhouse.

Other highlights in the top 10

Indian food
Anilsharma26 / Pixabay

Breaking Italy’s dominance in the top 10, Mumbai, India, claims the fifth spot on the list. Known for its incredible food scene, Mumbai stands out with gourmet producers like Eleftheria Cheese and Colors Chocolate.

Further down the list, Paris, France, and Vienna, Austria, secure the seventh and eighth spots, respectively. Paris dazzles with must-try dishes like foie gras, steak tartare, and escargot, while Vienna delights with iconic classics such as Wiener Schnitzel and Zwiebelrostbraten, a hearty beef dish.

New York City tops the list for America

New York City
davidvives90 / Pixabay

Representing the United States, New York City comes in at an impressive 12th place on the list, making it the top-ranked American city for food. 

Other American cities that made the list include New Orleans at 20th, famous for its Creole and Cajun cuisine, and San Francisco at 26th, a hub for fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Chicago follows closely at 29th, while Philadelphia lands at 30th. Other notable cities on the list include Los Angeles at 39th and Boston at 48th.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Virgin Voyages unveils $120K annual cruise pass: Here’s what you get
Do you want to live on a cruise ship for a year?
Virgin Voyages

For those who can’t get enough of the open sea, Virgin Voyages has just launched the ultimate travel opportunity: an annual cruise pass that lets you sail whenever and wherever you want, for a full year.

Priced at $120,000, the exclusive pass offers unlimited access to all Virgin Voyages ships, allowing guests to set sail on any voyage, at any time, within a 12-month period. The pass is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is valid for travel starting in early 2025. Pass holders, along with a plus-one, will enjoy the freedom to embark on cruises from any port across the brand’s fleet of adults-only ships.

Read more
How to celebrate New Year’s Eve around the world: 11 epic destinations to consider
These destinations are sure to offer an unforgettable New Year's.
Rio de Janeiro

If you want to ring in the new year in style, there are plenty of amazing places around the world that know how to throw a party. Whether you’re seeking epic fireworks, bustling nightlife, or a more laid-back vibe, the world has something special to offer. From iconic cities buzzing with excitement to more remote options where you can celebrate in peace, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to go for New Year’s Eve.
1. Sydney, Australia

Sydney’s New Year’s celebrations, held in the height of summer, are some of the first to welcome the new year globally. The city’s famous fireworks display, set off from the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, is considered one of the best in the world, attracting over a million spectators. Boats fill the harbor for the best views of the show. The festivities begin with ceremonies, light projections, and a parade of glowing boats, building up to the grand finale that ushers in the new year.
2. New York City, New York

Read more
A foodie’s guide to Denver: Top restaurants and hidden gems
Where to get a great meal in Denver
Denver Art Museum.

Denver is for eaters. At least that's the conclusion we came to after a recent visit. The sprawling metropolis otherwise known as the Mile High City is full of great restaurants, from world-class Mexican food to traditional Chinese and Americana and seemingly everything in between.

if you like to eat, head to Denver. But take this itinerary with you if you want to do it right. Read on for some of the best meals in town, plus a few extra things to do in the Colorado capital.
Alma Fonda Fina

Read more