 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Are all-inclusive vacations worth it? Here’s everything you need to know

Are these trips worth the cost?

By
Tropical resort
Alpcem / Pixabay

If I close my eyes, I’m back at an all-inclusive resort in Mallorca, Spain, sipping cocktails by the pool. The sun is shining, the ocean breeze is perfect, and the best part? I don’t have to worry about a thing. Meals, drinks, and entertainment are all covered. To this day, it’s one of my favorite vacations, and the convenience was unbeatable.

But that got me thinking: are all-inclusive vacations really a good deal for everyone? While some travelers love the stress-free experience, others wonder if they’re overpaying for perks they won’t use.

Recommended Videos

In this post, we’ll break down what all-inclusive destinations offer, the biggest benefits, possible drawbacks, and tips for getting the best value. 

Related

What are all-inclusive vacations?

Beach resort
naderayman_photography / Pixabay

Simply put, all-inclusive vacations are travel packages where most (if not all) of your expenses are covered upfront. This usually includes accommodations, meals, drinks, entertainment, and even some activities. 

These vacations are especially popular at resorts in tropical destinations like Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe, but you’ll also find all-inclusive options on cruises and adventure trips. The United States does not have many truly all-inclusive spots.

Benefits of all-inclusive vacations

Drink by the pool
Engin_Akyurt / Pixabay

One of the biggest reasons travelers love all-inclusive vacations is the convenience. Everything is taken care of before you even step off the plane, allowing you to focus on relaxing and enjoying your trip. But beyond the ease, there are several other perks that make these packages a great option.

Stress-free planning

Booking an all-inclusive trip means you don’t have to worry about piecing together flights, hotels, meals, and activities separately. Instead, it’s all bundled into one easy package.

As Bryce Collins, Brand Manager at INTRO Travel, puts it, “Stress-free planning, better value, and more fun. With flights, hotels, meals, and activities bundled together, you don’t have to think about costs every five minutes. Prices are rising everywhere, but all-inclusive still stretch your dollar further, especially if you’re traveling with a group. Bonus? Waking up knowing your entire day (from breakfast to beachside cocktails) is sorted.”

Great value for your money

Beach resort
MagicDesk / Pixabay

While the upfront price of an all-inclusive vacation might seem high, it often ends up being more affordable than paying for everything separately. Many packages include unlimited food, drinks, and on-site activities, which can save you hundreds of dollars compared to paying as you go.

No surprise costs

With all-inclusive vacations, you know exactly what you’re spending from the start. There are no unexpected restaurant bills or pricey excursions to throw off your budget.

Alonso Marly, Travel Expert at Skylux Travel, commented on this, saying, “With all-inclusive packages, everything is taken care of for you from the moment you book your trip to when you go back home. You don’t have to spend time researching restaurants, booking excursions, or worrying about transportation or other logistics, and you can just focus on fully unwinding and safely enjoying your vacation.”

Ideal for groups and families

Traveling with family or a large group? All-inclusive resorts make it easy to keep everyone happy without the hassle of splitting bills or debating where to eat. Many resorts even offer kids’ clubs, live entertainment, and group excursions, so there’s truly something for everyone.

Possible drawbacks of all-inclusive vacations

Resort pool
KolosVito / Pixabay

While all-inclusive vacations offer plenty of perks, they’re not always the perfect fit for every traveler. Here are a few potential downsides to consider before booking.

Upfront costs can be high

All-inclusive packages require paying a large sum upfront, which can feel expensive compared to booking things separately over time. However, if you take full advantage of the included amenities, it can still be a great value.

Limited local experience

Since most of your food, drinks, and activities are included at the resort, many travelers stay on-site and miss out on exploring local culture outside the resort.

Not everything may be included

Some resorts advertise as “all-inclusive” but then have extra charges. Taima Ramsey, travel expert and founder of Poor In A Private Plane, spoke to this issue, saying, “While most costs are covered, some resorts may charge for premium dining, top-shelf liquor, or certain activities, so it’s important to read the fine print.”

Crowds and less personalized service

Popular all-inclusive resorts can be busy, especially during peak seasons, meaning crowded pools, longer wait times at restaurants, and less individualized attention from staff.

Tips for booking the best all-inclusive vacation

Willemstad
Michelle_Raponi / Pixabay

Finding the right all-inclusive vacation isn’t just about picking a resort with a swim-up bar; it’s about making sure the experience matches your travel style and expectations. 

First, consider the destination. Not every place offers all-inclusive resorts, so knowing where to look is key. According to Valerie Tkaczyk, co-owner at Onward Travel, “It’s important to know which destinations offer all-inclusive resorts. All-inclusive resorts are located in places like Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and some other Caribbean destinations.”

Next, research the vibe and amenities of different resorts. Some cater to families, while others are adult-only or party-focused. Casey Halloran, CEO & Co-Founder at Costa Rican Vacations, advises, “My #1 tip is to understand the vibe that you desire and what amenities and services are most important to you. Different properties have very different environments. Some are more geared toward families or couples, others are more ‘festive’ than relaxed. Some properties emphasize on-site activities and tours, while others do a great job with food & drink. So it’s important to do sufficient research and understand what’s most important to you so that you can find a property and location that jive.”

Finally, consider booking during off-peak seasons for better deals and fewer crowds. Traveling in the shoulder season (right before or after peak times) can save you money while still offering great weather and experiences.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Celebrate love and craft beer with Margaritaville’s new brewery wedding package
Say 'I do' while enjoying refreshing craft beer
Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Margaritaville Island Reserve is offering craft beer lovers a unique way to say “I do” with its new Brewery Wedding Package. Part of Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ W.I.S.E. program, this experience takes place at the award-winning LandShark Brewery & Grill, an oceanfront venue with laid-back island vibes and expertly crafted brews. Couples can enjoy fresh pours and a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process, making their big day as refreshing as a cold pint.
What the package includes

Available at Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya for $2,000, this package offers a wedding like no other. Say "I do" at LandShark Brewery & Grill, with towering beer tanks as your backdrop. Guests will be greeted with freshly brewed beer to set the tone for the celebration of love.

Read more
Celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary with a luxury stay at Bloomfield House
Every Austen fan's dream
Bloomfield House

2025 marks the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth, and literary enthusiasts around the world are preparing to celebrate the life and legacy of one of England’s greatest authors. In honor of this milestone, Bloomfield House, a stunning Georgian mansion in Bath, England, invites guests to experience a luxurious Bridgerton-style retreat. This Grade II-listed property, dating back to the 1700s, offers both Regency elegance and literary charm.

Bath, a city deeply connected to Austen’s life and works, where she lived for several years and set novels like Persuasion and Northanger Abbey, has been named one of the top places to visit in 2025 by The New York Times. During this special anniversary year, fans can immerse themselves in the Jane Austen Festival, running from September 12 to 21, 2025, with Regency balls, parades, performances, and more.
A stay in the cozy Bloomfield House

Read more
National parks in Washington state: 7 hidden treasures you should know about
We love these national parks and we think you will, too
Mount Rainier, Washington state

Washington state is, without a doubt, one of the prettiest corners of America. I admit, I'm totally biased, having been stationed here for about two years from the scorching state of Arizona. Don't get me wrong, the desert definitely has its charms, but I've always been a pine trees, waterfalls, and green mountains kind of gal, so when we moved up here, it honestly felt like heaven.

During the past couple of years, my husband and I have discovered so many jaw-dropping NPS sites, from Mount Rainier to the Cascades, and I can't wait to share some of our favorite treasures. Some of these spots will be famous and well loved, and others are definitely ones that should be in the spotlight.
Mount Rainier National Park

Read more