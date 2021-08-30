Vrbo Invites You To Rent This Lake House To Launch an Epic Nerf Battle

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Attention your 10-year-old-self: Valhalla has just emerged from the aether.

Vrbo has partnered with Hasbro and Nerf to offer an action-packed getaway complete with lakeside and battle gear. Located on the shore of Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees in Oklahoma, the rentable vacation home comes fully stocked with Nerf blasters, gear, a bucket ball, toys and water trampoline games. And the enemy comes from within.

The house sleeps up to 30 people in its 12 bedrooms, five living areas and wraparound decks.

“Vrbo is the go-to for families. Working with Nerf to inspire family fun and active play, we hope to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience and lasting memories,” Vrbo vice president of global brand marketing Lish Kennedy said. “We can’t think of a better place to squeeze in one last bit of summer fun before the season ends.”

As an added claim-to-fame bonus, the lake house functioned as the Nerf House Squad quarters and action battleground for the new season of the “Nerf House Showdown” series on YouTube. Following the premiere of the 35-episode series, which showcased exhilarating competitive challenges, this is the first opportunity for families to stay and enjoy the lake house and foam equipment.

Boasting waterfront views, the property offers plenty of space for families to spread out and enjoy all things Nerf. An array of deck toys offers action and ambushes close to the water. The patio and dock also feature Nerf scooters and Go-Karts for mobile quests. The arrayed living areas can also be transformed into the settings for plastic blasters and come armed for action. And lucky crashers can claim one of several select themed bedrooms for rest with one eye open, ready for the next skirmish.

“We’re thrilled to work with Vrbo to provide one lucky family with the ultimate Nerf experience!” said Teresa Pearson, vice president global brand strategy and marketing at Hasbro. “Nerf is more than just toys – it’s a lifestyle. As our fans know, it’s ‘Nerf or Nothin’!”

Families who are interested in the action should mark your calendars. The Nerf house will be available to book starting at noon CST on Wednesday, Sept. 1 for a stay from Sept. 24 through 26 for $100 per night. The booking is first come, first serve so get those to do lists loaded.

