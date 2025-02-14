 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

United brings back this passenger favorite snack

The United stroopwafel returns

By
united airlines stroopwafel ua
United Airlines

Various airlines have signature snacks that are passenger favorites. Southwest has its peanuts, which originally symbolized its “peanut fares” in 1978. Delta has its Biscoff cookies, which are made by the Belgian bakery to this day. In 2015, United introduced its Stroopwafel —  a waffle-like cookie with caramel, cinnamon, and bourbon vanilla — which gained a following among travelers. The airline removed and brought back the snack time and again, which brought calls on social media for its return. Finally, fans got what they asked for, with United reintroducing the popular sweet.

A historic Dutch bakery produces United’s Stroopwafel

United Stroopwafel
United Airlines

Daelman’s, a 121-year-old Dutch bakery, makes the Stroopwafel for United. The airline discontinued the snack in 2023 in an effort to revise its offerings with fresh choices. But with fans of the treat clamoring for its return, United heard their feedback and brought it back. On Instagram, the airline proclaimed, “The one. The Only. The Stroopwafel 🧇” and “We are officially back on board and we’re being totally normal about it.”

Recommended Videos

United Managing Director of Hospitality Programs Aaron McMillan said: “We know our passengers want variety in the food and beverages we offer onboard, so we regularly rotate menus, snacks and beverages. However, there are a few things we’ve learned our travelers don’t grow tired of and Stroopwafel is one of them – it’s a classic that many look forward to when flying United – so we know they’re going to be excited to see on the snack cart again.”

Related

United said the Stroopwafel is its most popular complimentary snack, though several other appealing options exist. The airline’s revised offerings include garlic bread bites, mini pretzel twists, the Undercover Quinoa Crisp in Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt, and the Savory Snack Mix of rye bagel chips.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Delta’s 2025 Medallion year brings these perks
The 2025 Delta Medallion year begins

February 1, 2025 started the Delta Medallion year, bringing improved benefits to elite-status members. Through January 31, 2026, SkyMiles Medallion members can boost their status and enjoy special experiences and rewards. Here’s what Delta’s elite loyalty members can look forward to.
Delta’s 2025 Medallion perks and benefits

In 2025, Medallion members can order personalized metal bag tags, a sleek accessory for world travelers. To order, members must visit www.deltamedalliontags.com and log in with their SkyMiles account number. There, they can customize their tags with their name, SkyMiles Membership details, Million Miler status, and more.

Read more
This Asian airline was just named best in the world
Korean Air named best airline in the world
Korean Air Boeing 787-9

Korean Air earned the “Airline of the Year 2025” title in AirlineRatings.com annual round-up. The outlet, based in Australia, pointed to the Asian airline’s focus on “passenger comfort” which included roomy economy seating. That results from the carrier retaining its original seating configuration and not adding a 10th row.
Korean Air also won for Best Economy Class
Korean Air Boeing 787-9 cabin David McKelvey on Flickr

AirlineRatings.com CEO Sharon Petersen said: “While many airlines have added a 10th seat per row on 777 aircraft and reduced seat pitch in economy to 31 to 32 inches (down from the previous 32 to 33 inches), Korean Air has chosen not to follow this trend.” She added: “These awards are not a popularity contest or a people’s choice award. As airline experts, we conduct a meticulous assessment of each category to help travelers identify the best airlines for quality, value, and safety.” The award follows Korean Air’s recent merger with Asiana Airlines, which was the most significant in the history of Asian aviation. 

Read more
Emirates Skywards furthers partnership with ALL for these member perks
Emirates loyalty program will offer even more benefits
emirates skywards all perks 800 emiratesa380 61

The award-winning loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai, Skywards, will further its collaboration with ALL, Accor’s award-winning loyalty program and booking platform. The partnership will enhance member benefits, making it easier to boost rewards via smoother conversions.
Skywards and ALL members can enjoy these amazing perks
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort Emirates

Members of both Skywards and ALL can now convert Skywards Miles into ALL Rewards Points. That opens up incredible stays across Accor’s network of 5,600 hotels, comprised of 45 Accor brands and 5,000 Limitless Experiences. For every 4,000 Skywards Miles earned, members get 1,000 ALL Reward Points, which can be redeemed on ALL.com for Limitless Experiences, hotel stays, and curated dining experiences. 

Read more