United brings back this passenger favorite snack

Various airlines have signature snacks that are passenger favorites. Southwest has its peanuts, which originally symbolized its “peanut fares” in 1978. Delta has its Biscoff cookies, which are made by the Belgian bakery to this day. In 2015, United introduced its Stroopwafel — a waffle-like cookie with caramel, cinnamon, and bourbon vanilla — which gained a following among travelers. The airline removed and brought back the snack time and again, which brought calls on social media for its return. Finally, fans got what they asked for, with United reintroducing the popular sweet.

A historic Dutch bakery produces United’s Stroopwafel

Daelman’s, a 121-year-old Dutch bakery, makes the Stroopwafel for United. The airline discontinued the snack in 2023 in an effort to revise its offerings with fresh choices. But with fans of the treat clamoring for its return, United heard their feedback and brought it back. On Instagram, the airline proclaimed, “The one. The Only. The Stroopwafel 🧇” and “We are officially back on board and we’re being totally normal about it.”

United Managing Director of Hospitality Programs Aaron McMillan said: “We know our passengers want variety in the food and beverages we offer onboard, so we regularly rotate menus, snacks and beverages. However, there are a few things we’ve learned our travelers don’t grow tired of and Stroopwafel is one of them – it’s a classic that many look forward to when flying United – so we know they’re going to be excited to see on the snack cart again.”

United said the Stroopwafel is its most popular complimentary snack, though several other appealing options exist. The airline’s revised offerings include garlic bread bites, mini pretzel twists, the Undercover Quinoa Crisp in Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt, and the Savory Snack Mix of rye bagel chips.