 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This airline is offering Christmas season fantasy flights to the North Pole

United Airlines will begin Fantasy Flights for children and their families

By
United Airlines North Pole flights
United Airlines

To celebrate Christmas and help dreams come true, United Airlines is launching a seasonal route to the North Pole (JOY). Beginning December 5 and continuing through December 14, the airline will fly deserving kids and their families to the North Pole via “Fantasy Flights” from 13 global cities. 

United’s JOY flights fly direct to a winter wonderland

United Airlines airplane
Arkin Si via Unsplash

The Fantasy Flights are local, curated experiences that take children and their families to a Christmas-themed hideaway. After a quick trip via air or ground, guests arrive at an airport gate or hangar transformed by employees and volunteers into the North Pole, where Santa, elves, sparkling lights, and trees await.

Recommended Videos

This year, United’s JOY flights embark from the following cities:

  • Honolulu (HNL) December 5
  • Washington-Dulles (IAD) December 7
  • Houston Bush (IAH) December 7
  • Los Angeles (LAX) December 7
  • London (LHR) December 7
  • Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) December 7
  • San Francisco (SFO) December 7
  • Tokyo (NRT) December 8
  • Cleveland (CLE) December 10
  • Fort Lauderdale (FLL) December 10
  • Guam (GUM) December 13
  • Denver (DEN) December 14
  • Newark (EWR) December 14

United’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations, Kate Gebo said: “The team made a list, I checked it twice and the answer was clear – with so many deserving children on the nice list this year, it only made sense to launch a seasonal hub in the North Pole. We’ve stocked up on de-icing fluid to fly from even more cities. United is honored to uplift children and their families through the joy of the holiday season. Making the North Pole closer than ever is one of the many ways we can show support for the communities where we live, work and fly.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
This airline is prepped and ready for Thanksgiving travel crowds
American Airlines is prepared for the Thanksgiving travel period
Chicago O'Hare International Airport

The Thanksgiving travel period is one of the busiest times of the year, from Tuesday, November 26, to Monday, December 2. This year, the TSA estimates it’ll screen 18.3 million people, representing an increase of 6% from 2023. Terminals will be crowded, and on-time flights will be at a premium.

However, American Airlines is prepared after a punctual October, when it canceled fewer flights than major competitors and bested its records for on-time departures and arrivals. Not only that, but it’s ready for winter weather, with employees trained for de-icing and extra capacity at hubs like Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD).
Key statistics of American’s Thanksgiving operations

Read more
New government report calls out these airlines before hearing next week
Government report details airline fees
Passengers on airplane

Today, a Senate subcommittee report calls out airlines for charging passengers “junk fees” for seat selection or carry-on bags, and racking up billions of dollars in the process. For seat selection alone, five airlines more than $12 billion between 2018 and 2023. In the past, that “unbundled cost” was included with a standard ticket. 

The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations issued the critical report ahead of a hearing next week, where executives from Delta, Spirit, Frontier, United, and American will testify.
How airlines added more costs for everyday travelers

Read more
Hawaiian Airlines will discontinue this nonstop route to the mainland
Hawaiian Airlines will discontinue route to Austin, Texas
Honolulu, Hawaii

Next year, Hawaiian Airlines will end its nonstop flight from Honolulu to Austin, Texas. The last trip will occur on March 26, 2025, with a gradual ramping down until then. The airline launched the route in April 2021, looking to seize on Austin’s tech hub status and interest in Hawaii travel. The cancellation reflects a lack of popularity and Hawaiian’s further integration with Alaska Airlines post-merger.
Hawaiian Airlines is fine-tuning its network after recent merger
Austin, Texas Image used with permission by copyright holder

Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines recently joined forces and will integrate and optimize their offerings. Part of that is fine-tuning routes and schedules, leading to the cancellation of the Honolulu to Austin flight. At the moment, the route operates three times per week aboard an Airbus A330-200. In January, that decreases to twice per week before ending on March 26, 2025.

Read more