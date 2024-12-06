This airline is offering Christmas season fantasy flights to the North Pole

To celebrate Christmas and help dreams come true, United Airlines is launching a seasonal route to the North Pole (JOY). Beginning December 5 and continuing through December 14, the airline will fly deserving kids and their families to the North Pole via “Fantasy Flights” from 13 global cities.

United’s JOY flights fly direct to a winter wonderland

The Fantasy Flights are local, curated experiences that take children and their families to a Christmas-themed hideaway. After a quick trip via air or ground, guests arrive at an airport gate or hangar transformed by employees and volunteers into the North Pole, where Santa, elves, sparkling lights, and trees await.

Recommended Videos

This year, United’s JOY flights embark from the following cities:

Honolulu (HNL) December 5

Washington-Dulles (IAD) December 7

Houston Bush (IAH) December 7

Los Angeles (LAX) December 7

London (LHR) December 7

Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) December 7

San Francisco (SFO) December 7

Tokyo (NRT) December 8

Cleveland (CLE) December 10

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) December 10

Guam (GUM) December 13

Denver (DEN) December 14

Newark (EWR) December 14

United’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations, Kate Gebo said: “The team made a list, I checked it twice and the answer was clear – with so many deserving children on the nice list this year, it only made sense to launch a seasonal hub in the North Pole. We’ve stocked up on de-icing fluid to fly from even more cities. United is honored to uplift children and their families through the joy of the holiday season. Making the North Pole closer than ever is one of the many ways we can show support for the communities where we live, work and fly.”