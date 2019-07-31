Travel

This Coastal Airstream Road Trip Has Us California Day Dreamin’

Mike Richard
By
airstream nest travel trailer
Airstream

If you could take just one epic road trip anywhere in the United States, Pacific Coast Highway 1 would be a damn-near-perfect choice. The iconic coastal highway is a symbol of California’s freewheelin’, outdoor-lovin’ lifestyle. For most of its 659 miles, it hugs the Left Coast, passing hundreds of the state’s best sites. This September, Satopia Travel is partnering with Airstream to tackle the best of the best on an exclusive California Dreamin’ Roadtrip.

The 11-day tour starts in Los Angeles, where a small group of 10 travelers will set out on a once-in-a-lifetime, self-drive road trip. Tour-goers will explore California’s most iconic natural wonders, including the desert majesty of Joshua Tree National Park and the raw, intense coastal beauty of Big Sur National Park. Other stops include two days experiencing the small-town charm of Ojai and Carmel. The tour also includes bespoke experiences like private hiking tours, local artist talks, a Hearst Castle Tour, and a secret forest supper under the stars prepared by a gourmet chef. 

Naturally, a great American road trip deserves a great American road trip vehicle. Traveling couples will cruise the coast in style in a new Nest travel trailer provided by Airstream. While the RV’s fiberglass exterior is a far cry from the company’s classic silver bullet design, the upscale interior is all Airstream. Modern conveniences abound, including Tuft & Needle mattresses, high-end refrigerators, microwaves, stainless steel fixtures, a Bluetooth-controlled lighting system, and ample USB charging ports throughout.

The tour will be hosted by storyteller Laura Austin. The Colorado and Vermont native is now a dyed-in-the-wool Los Angeles local who knows the lay of the land inside and outside the city. She had a heavy hand in designing the trip’s itinerary to include her favorite off-the-beaten-track spots. She’s also a journalist and professional travel photographer and will share her passion and knowledge of visual storytelling with the group throughout the tour.

Pricing starts at $4,271 per person based on two travelers sharing a single trailer. The price includes a fully equipped Airstream Nest, campground fees, and most tour and experience costs. Tour-goers will also need to get to and from Los Angeles, plus secure a rental car with gas and insurance for the duration of the trip.

If you like your road tripping with less driving and more relaxing by the campfire, check out AutoCamp’s sophisticated, Airstream-centric glamping outpost just outside Yosemite National Park.

