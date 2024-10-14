Travel can help both your mental and physical health.

Forget about eye creams and anti-aging serums – a new study suggests that travel might actually be one of the best ways to slow down the aging process.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) have discovered that taking trips could have surprising health benefits, including helping to prevent premature aging. The study applied the idea of ‘entropy,’ a scientific concept that relates to how things naturally tend to break down over time, to tourism. In simple terms, the researchers found that positive travel experiences might help keep the body and mind healthier, potentially slowing down some signs of aging.

“While aging is something we can’t avoid, we might be able to slow it down,” said ECU PhD candidate Fangli Hu.

Hu explained that when we travel and experience new places, we engage in activities that boost our physical and mental well-being, like being active, meeting new people, and feeling positive emotions. In fact, this concept has already been explored through trends like wellness tourism and yoga retreats, which combine travel with health and relaxation.

Understanding travel therapy

Travel might soon be seen as a powerful tool for staying healthy, thanks to its potential act as ‘travel therapy.’ According to Ms. Hu, when we look at travel through the lens of entropy – the natural tendency for things to wear down over time – it becomes clear that positive travel experiences could help keep our bodies in a healthier, low-entropy state.

“Leisurely travel activities might help alleviate chronic stress, dampen overactivation of the immune system, and encourage normal functioning of the self-defense system,” Hu explained.

Taking time to relax and have fun while traveling also eases muscle and joint tension, reducing fatigue. This not only helps balance your metabolism, but also strengthens your body’s natural defenses against the usual ‘wear and tear’ that comes with daily life. The result? Your organs and tissues are better able to maintain a low-entropy, healthier state.