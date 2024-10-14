 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Forget the eye creams: New study shows travel can prevent premature aging

Travel can help both your mental and physical health.

By
what is a redress number traveler looking at flight information
Erik Odiin via Unsplash

Forget about eye creams and anti-aging serums – a new study suggests that travel might actually be one of the best ways to slow down the aging process.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) have discovered that taking trips could have surprising health benefits, including helping to prevent premature aging. The study applied the idea of ‘entropy,’ a scientific concept that relates to how things naturally tend to break down over time, to tourism. In simple terms, the researchers found that positive travel experiences might help keep the body and mind healthier, potentially slowing down some signs of aging. 

Recommended Videos

“While aging is something we can’t avoid, we might be able to slow it down,” said ECU PhD candidate Fangli Hu.

Related

Hu explained that when we travel and experience new places, we engage in activities that boost our physical and mental well-being, like being active, meeting new people, and feeling positive emotions. In fact, this concept has already been explored through trends like wellness tourism and yoga retreats, which combine travel with health and relaxation.

Understanding travel therapy

person rolling clothes in a suitcase
Timur Weber / Pexels

Travel might soon be seen as a powerful tool for staying healthy, thanks to its potential act as ‘travel therapy.’ According to Ms. Hu, when we look at travel through the lens of entropy – the natural tendency for things to wear down over time – it becomes clear that positive travel experiences could help keep our bodies in a healthier, low-entropy state.

“Leisurely travel activities might help alleviate chronic stress, dampen overactivation of the immune system, and encourage normal functioning of the self-defense system,” Hu explained.

Taking time to relax and have fun while traveling also eases muscle and joint tension, reducing fatigue. This not only helps balance your metabolism, but also strengthens your body’s natural defenses against the usual ‘wear and tear’ that comes with daily life. The result? Your organs and tissues are better able to maintain a low-entropy, healthier state.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
The top destinations for 2025 travel, according to American Express
The list includes a combination of serene retreats and fun advenutres.
Brisbane

On Thursday, American Express Travel unveiled its highly anticipated list of Trending Destinations for 2025, spotlighting ten must-visit locations that cater to the preferences of Millennial and Gen Z travelers. From busy urban centers to peaceful retreats, the list reflects the evolving taste of younger generations when it comes to travel.

“We want our Card Members to experience all that travel has to offer,” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. “Through our global travel expertise, guides like our annual Trending Destinations list, and our lodging programs like The Hotel Collection, we help our Card Members plan all types of trips and inspire them to explore new places.”
2025’s trending travel destinations

Read more
New Hampshire fall foliage: The best places and tips for a perfect trip
The best New Hampshire towns for fall foliage
new hampshire fall foliage

Fall is a special time of year. The air turns cooler, offering relief from the hot summer. Days grow shorter, signaling the long winter ahead. The leaves change color, providing a brilliant panorama of orange, red, and purple as the season evolves. When that happens, you want to visit a place with vibrant views and rustic surroundings, getting you closer to nature so you can experience the season. 

As fall foliage builds toward and enters its peak, New England if one of the finest places to be. Pristine mountains and small towns provide the perfect backdrop as you roam and explore, and experience the freshness of the season. In particular, New Hampshire’s White Mountains and surrounding towns offer a quiet getaway, letting you connect with nature as the leaves turn. Historic Inns let you live as if in a different era, and local restaurant menus provide local flavor. Here are our favorite fall destinations in the Granite State.
The 5 best places to view New Hampshire fall foliage

Read more
There’s a new memorial coming to Washington, DC — here’s what you need to know
The NPS wants your input on this new memorial in Washington D.C.
Fallen Journalists Memorial design

The National Park Service (NPS) has collaborated with the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation for a new monument in Washington, D.C., honoring the pursuit of truth, courage, and the sacrifices made in journalism. The proposed design features a collection of transparent glass sculptures. These elements form a cylindrical space, with all paths leading to a central Remembrance Hall, where the First Amendment is inscribed on a glass "lens." The memorial will be softly illuminated at night, with a view of the U.S. Capitol dome to symbolize journalism's role in democracy.

Everything you need to know about the Fallen Journalists Memorial
The site for the memorial, chosen in mid-2023, is Reservation 201, which is located near the Capitol and the Voice of America headquarters. A virtual public scoping meeting will be held on October 16, 2024, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to present the design and gather feedback. All public comments will be taken into account as part of an environmental assessment to evaluate the new memorial's impact on the environment and other historical features.

Read more