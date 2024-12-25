Cycling fans, this is your chance to ride Tour de France routes

Table of Contents Table of Contents Ride iconic routes Luxurious benefits with EF Adventures

Cycling enthusiasts, get ready for the experience of a lifetime! EF Adventures, known for its active travel and wellness experiences, has announced an exciting partnership with EF Pro Cycling and Cannondale to launch four new biking and e-biking tours tied to the iconic Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift races. These exclusive tours, bookable for 2025, allow fans to ride the same legendary routes as the pros, with luxury perks and insider access.

Ride iconic routes

Among the offerings is the Tour de France Biking: Iconic Routes, a 10-day adventure (or 12 days with a Paris extension) running from July 19-28, 2025. Riders will tackle famous climbs like Stage 16’s Mt. Ventoux and Stage 18’s Col de la Loze. Off the bike, participants enjoy exclusive race access, from crossing the Stage 16 finish line and snapping podium photos to soaking in the finale from a VIP Grandstand on the Champs-Élysées.

Another standout option is the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift: Iconic Routes, a 9-day experience (or 11 days with an Annecy extension) from July 27-August 4, 2025. This tour highlights the thrill of women’s cycling, letting participants take on legendary climbs like Mt. Ventoux, the Col du Granier, and Col du Corbier just hours before the pros. You’ll even get to celebrate with podium photos and witness the epic finale as riders battle for the yellow jersey.

For those seeking a mix of cycling and scenery, the Provence to Paris tour offers stunning rides through Provence’s countryside, while the Burgundy, the Loire Valley & Paris tour features peaceful pedals along charming country roads.

Luxurious benefits with EF Adventures

Cycling with EF Adventures means you’ll enjoy top-tier luxury every step of the way. Participants will be equipped with cutting-edge Cannondale bikes, POC helmets, and Wahoo bike computers – gear trusted by EF Pro Cycling’s elite riders. As a highlight, all tour members are invited to the EF Pro Cycling team’s exclusive post-race celebrations, complete with incredible food, drinks, and a chance to mingle with the pros and team staff.

Inclusive pricing covers luxury accommodations, bike maintenance, luggage transfers, several meals, VIP event access, and guidance from expert Tour Directors and local guides.

Tours start at $7,699 per person, and bookings can be made directly through the EF Adventures website.