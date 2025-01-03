 Skip to main content
These 25 places should be on your radar for 2025 travel, according to Wanderlust Magazine

Head off the beaten path in 2025

Slovenia
Wanderlust Magazine has just released its highly anticipated 2025 Good to Go List, spotlighting destinations that offer something truly special for the curious, intrepid, and responsible traveler. The list is full of lesser-known spots, chosen for their ability to take you off the beaten path and away from overcrowded tourist hotspots.

Popular spots to check out this year

Namibia
While well-known destinations like Japan, Germany, and Rio de Janeiro continue to top the list of must-visit places, there are also plenty of lesser-known gems to explore in 2025. For example, Namibia earns a spot with its breathtaking Namib Desert, which became the first wilderness reserve in Africa to receive Quiet Park status from Quiet Parks International.

Small-town Slovenia also makes an appearance, offering charming destinations like Piran, a Venetian-Gothic beauty perched on the Adriatic coast, and Novo Mesto, a medieval town featuring one of the finest castles in the country.

Other unexpected yet exciting spots on the list include Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Vilnius, Lithuania, each offering unique cultural experiences.

The United States off the beaten path

Mississippi
The U.S. cities on this year’s list encourage travelers to step off the well-worn path of classic tourist spots like Los Angeles and New York City. Instead, the focus is on lesser-explored destinations.

New York State makes the cut, inviting visitors to go beyond NYC and discover gems like Buffalo and Long Island. Meanwhile, Mississippi shines for its deep musical heritage, being the birthplace of legends like BB King and Elvis Presley. In 2025, Tupelo will commemorate Elvis’s 90th birthday, while Indianola will host celebrations for BB King’s 100th birthday.

Other standout U.S. destinations include Florida, Tennessee, and North Carolina, all offering something different from the typical travel experience.

The full list of the top 25 places to travel

mountains and river in Alberta, Canada
  1. Abu Dhabi, UAE
  2. Alberta, Canada
  3. Azerbaijan
  4. Bermuda
  5. Colombia
  6. Corcovado National Park, Costa Rica
  7. Dubrovnik, Croatia
  8. El Salvador
  9. Florida, Tennessee, and North Carolina
  10. Germany
  11. Japan
  12. Malaysia
  13. Mississippi, USA
  14. Namibia
  15. New York State, USA
  16. Qatar
  17. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  18. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  19. Rwanda
  20. Salzburg and Vienna, Austria
  21. Singapore
  22. Small-town Slovenia
  23. Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park, Australia
  24. Uzbekistan
  25. Vilnius, Lithuania

