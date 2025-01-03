These 25 places should be on your radar for 2025 travel, according to Wanderlust Magazine

Table of Contents Table of Contents Popular spots to check out this year The United States off the beaten path The full list of the top 25 places to travel

Wanderlust Magazine has just released its highly anticipated 2025 Good to Go List, spotlighting destinations that offer something truly special for the curious, intrepid, and responsible traveler. The list is full of lesser-known spots, chosen for their ability to take you off the beaten path and away from overcrowded tourist hotspots.

Popular spots to check out this year

While well-known destinations like Japan, Germany, and Rio de Janeiro continue to top the list of must-visit places, there are also plenty of lesser-known gems to explore in 2025. For example, Namibia earns a spot with its breathtaking Namib Desert, which became the first wilderness reserve in Africa to receive Quiet Park status from Quiet Parks International.

Small-town Slovenia also makes an appearance, offering charming destinations like Piran, a Venetian-Gothic beauty perched on the Adriatic coast, and Novo Mesto, a medieval town featuring one of the finest castles in the country.

Other unexpected yet exciting spots on the list include Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Vilnius, Lithuania, each offering unique cultural experiences.

The United States off the beaten path

The U.S. cities on this year’s list encourage travelers to step off the well-worn path of classic tourist spots like Los Angeles and New York City. Instead, the focus is on lesser-explored destinations.

New York State makes the cut, inviting visitors to go beyond NYC and discover gems like Buffalo and Long Island. Meanwhile, Mississippi shines for its deep musical heritage, being the birthplace of legends like BB King and Elvis Presley. In 2025, Tupelo will commemorate Elvis’s 90th birthday, while Indianola will host celebrations for BB King’s 100th birthday.

Other standout U.S. destinations include Florida, Tennessee, and North Carolina, all offering something different from the typical travel experience.

The full list of the top 25 places to travel