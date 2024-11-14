Top Chef star Dale Talde will open his restaurant, Tigress, later this year.

The Perry Hotel Naples, located in Naples, Florida, has just unveiled Tigress, a stylish open-air rooftop Cantonese chophouse led by renowned Chef Dale Talde, known for his appearances on Top Chef: Chicago and Top Chef: All-Stars. This exciting new addition to the local culinary scene promises a dynamic dining experience where classic chophouse fare meets imaginative Asian-inspired dishes.

Tigress’ menu features a variety of bold and flavorful dishes, each crafted with Chef Talde’s signature twist. Standout items include the Dry-Aged Crown of Duck with red-cooked duck Hong Kong French toast, Dry-Aged Beef Potstickers served with Chinese mustard and soy vinegar, a 20-ounce Black Angus Rib-Eye topped with soy black garlic butter, and Blue Crab Fried Rice enhanced with a touch of jalapeño aioli.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Florida and to introduce myself to the enthusiastic culinary scene in Naples,” said Chef Talde. “Tigress will be a Cantonese-inspired chophouse that fuses my signature style with a deep love for steak. Both locals and hotel guests can look forward to creative ingredients and global inspirations from my culinary journey.”

Adjacent to the restaurant, guests can unwind at Easy Tiger, a late-night open-air cocktail lounge. The lounge serves a curated selection of craft cocktails, wine, and spirits, with expert cocktails created by Lynnette Marrero, a renowned mixologist and master bartender.

More about the Perry Hotel Naples

Slated to open later this year, The Perry Hotel Naples promises to be a luxurious getaway with 160 beautifully appointed rooms featuring world-class amenities. Guests can enjoy stunning views of the Cocohatchee River, along with ground-level and rooftop pools perfect for relaxation.

The hotel’s modern industrial design will be complemented by local touches, creating a blend of contemporary style and regional charm. Other highlights include a two-story lobby, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar, a quick-service tapas restaurant, and an amazing rooftop space ideal for both dining and events.