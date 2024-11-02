 Skip to main content
The best things to do in Montreal: Your ultimate guide

Dive into the city's best experiences!

By
Montreal
TheoFbe / Pixabay

Montreal, the largest city in Quebec and the second-largest in Canada, is full of culture, food, and fun. The city hosts several legendary events, such as the Canadian Grand Prix of Formula One, the Montreal Jazz Festival, and the Just for Laughs Festival – the biggest comedy festival in the world. And don’t forget the catchy tunes at Les Francos de Montreal, the largest French-language music festival on the globe. 

But even on quieter days, you’ll find plenty of delicious food, stunning architecture, and friendly locals to make your visit unforgettable. So, let’s dive into the best things to do in Montreal and start planning your adventure in this wonderful city.

Old Montreal

Old Montreal
wisshajj / Pixabay

Old Montreal, or Le Vieux Montréal, is a must-see for anyone visiting the city. Established in 1642, this charming area is situated between the Lawrence River and Rue Saint Antoine and showcases the city’s oldest collection of old-school buildings and cobblestone streets. Stroll past beautifully restored 18th- and 19th-century structures that now house trendy shops, cafes, and hotels. Make sure you stop by Place Jacques-Cartier, the main pedestrian plaza, where you can grab a bite and shop for unique finds.

Jean-Talon Market

Marche Jean Talon
Montreal's Public Markets

Situated in the Little Italy district, Jean-Talon Market is a foodie’s paradise and one of the oldest public markets in Montreal. This bustling open-air market is one of North America’s largest, featuring a wide array of local fruit and vegetable growers. You’ll find a diverse mix of butchers, bakers, fishmongers, and grocers, all ready to tempt your tastebuds.

Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal

Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal
dolcece / Pixabay

The Notre-Dame Basilica is one of the most famous pieces of Gothic Revival architecture, built between 1824 and 1829. As the city’s oldest Catholic church, it’s famous for its intricate statues and sparkling stained-glass windows that tell the story of Montreal’s history. You can also check out the impressive 12-ton Jean-Baptiste bell, one of the basilica’s highlights. From October to May, visitors can experience The AURA Experience, an immersive sound and light show by Moment Factory, adding an enchanting touch to this already breathtaking landmark.

Mount Royal Park

Mount Royal Park
Cagkan Sayin / Shutterstock

Mount Royal Park is situated in the heart of the city and is the highest point in Montreal, rising 761 feet high. Designed by Frederick Law Olmstead, the mastermind behind NYC’s Central Park, this park offers a ton of things to do in Montreal year-round. In the summer, you can relax under the trees or go for a run or bike ride. When winter hits, you can go inner tubing, skate on the refrigerated rink, or explore the park’s cross-country ski trails.

Montreal Botanical Garden

Montreal Botanical Garden
wollpulli7 / Pixabay

Featuring over 22,000 plant species across 190 acres, the Montreal Botanical Garden is one of the best things to do in Montreal. With 10 exhibition greenhouses and around 30 thematic gardens, it’s a wonderful escape from the hustle and bustle of downtown. Each of the greenhouses is tailored to a specific theme, showcasing everything from tropical plants to desert cacti. 

Biosphere of Montreal

Biosphere of Montreal
ahundt / Pixabay

The Biosphere of Montreal is a unique museum dedicated to the environment, located in the iconic former United States pavilion from Expo 67 on Saint Helen’s Island. This neat spot offers a deep dive into the connections between society and the environment, making it a must-visit for eco-conscious folks.

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

This is the largest art museum in Canada by gallery space, making it a can’t-miss attraction for art fanatics. With four floors of incredible works by legendary artists like Rembrandt, Renoir, Cézanne, and Picasso, you could easily spend hours exploring the collection. If you’re lucky enough to visit on the first Sunday of the month, admission is free!

Cap-Saint Jacques Nature Park

Cap-Saint Jacques Nature Park
Yves Keroack / yveskeroackphoto.com

Cap-Saint Jacques Nature Park, Montreal’s largest park, covers over 800 acres and is nestled between Lac des Deux Montagnes and Rivière des Prairies. This beautiful spot offers year-round activities like swimming at sandy beaches, cycling and hiking in the summer, and snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and fat biking in the winter. As you explore, you’ll also come across historic buildings like Maison Thomas-Brunet and Château Gohier.

Saint Laurent Boulevard

Montreal
scottwebb / Pixabay

Saint Laurent Boulevard is a must for anyone exploring things to do in Montreal. One of the city’s biggest streets, it’s packed with cool shops, restaurants, and bars. During the day, check out artsy cafes like Café Myriade or quirky stores like Citizen Vintage. Come evening, the vibe heats up with craft beers at Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! or cabaret shows at The Wiggle Room. For food, don’t miss Schwartz’s iconic smoked meat sandwiches or Bouillon Bilk’s upscale French fare.

Lachine Canal National Historic Site

Lachine Canal National Historic Site
Brester Irina / Shutterstock

Stretching nearly 9 miles from the Old Port to Lake Saint Louis, the Lachine Canal is a watery gem in the heart of the city. Once a vital part of the city’s industrial development when it opened in 1824, today it’s a top spot for outdoor fun. You can stroll or picnic along the scenic canal or rent kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and even pedal boats.

