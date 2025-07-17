What to do in Barbados: The perfect mix of adventure, culture, and relaxation

Every island in the Caribbean has its unique character, and Barbados is no exception. This beautiful island has much to offer and explore, from exceptional Bajan cuisine to natural wonders like Harrison’s Cave. Whether you’re into outdoor activities, white sand beaches, or want to experience a mix of cultural and historical sightseeing, this island truly has sights worth exploring for every type of traveler. Add these best things to do in Barbados to your itinerary for a complete and well-rounded trip that includes a little bit of everything this island offers.

Harrison’s Cave

Don’t overlook Harrison’s Cave Eco-Adventure Park, thinking it sounds “too touristy”. This natural wonder of Barbados is one of the most incredible places I’ve seen while traveling. This tram tour takes you inside spectacular limestone caves naturally formed by the water erosion through the rock. This exciting tour showcases so much natural beauty and history, teaching you about the formation of these natural underground pools, waterfalls, and rock formations. Pictures don’t do this beautiful place justice; you must see it in real life.

Recommended Videos

The name of this cave can almost mislead travelers who think it’s an amusement park for kids, but don’t let it fool you. Harrison’s Cave is one of Barbados’ most popular attractions for good reason. While at the Eco-Adventure Park, you can also find enough to do to stay the entire day. This spot also has a Mount Gay rum tasting and zip-lining, which is great for adventure seekers.

Worthing Square

Barbados has some fantastic restaurants if you’re looking for a traditional sit-down meal, but you must make it to Worthing Square Food Court for at least one night of your trip. This unique food truck square area is located in the Bridgetown area (and is walkable from many Barbados resorts), which is perfect for trying a little bit of every type of Barbados cuisine.

Outdoor picnic tables are set up throughout the square, ideal for feasting on everything you pick up from the various food trucks. This area is truly a foodie’s paradise, but it’s also a lively atmosphere to experience a taste of Barbados nightlife. Nightly entertainment livens up the square, with a good mix of locals and visitors. You can catch a taxi to the square if you aren’t staying at a walkable Barbados resort. Worthing Square is open every day but has live entertainment on the weekends. Of course, no event in Barbados is truly complete without rum. Worthing Square also has several drink stands, such as Mount Gay Rum. If you’re looking for things to do in Barbados that give you a feel of the local culture, add a stop at this outdoor food court to your travel plans.

Hunte’s Gardens

Located in the central part of Barbados is Hunte’s Gardens, a botanical garden coined the “most enhancing place on earth.” Situated in a sinkhole-like gully, this stunning garden sits on land that was once a sugarcane plantation. This tiny area is perhaps one of the prettiest on the island, filled with some of the most stunning plants I’ve ever seen.

You can get lost walking around in this tiny garden, which feels as tranquil and peaceful as expected. Though this area was once a regular gully, Anthony Hunte transformed it into a magical garden. The location of this garden can feel a bit remote, but it’s worth the drive. Many Barbados day tours include a stop here and nearby attractions such as the Flower Forest and Orchid World.

Pebbles Beach

If you’re journeying to the Caribbean, chances are you’re looking for a beautiful beach to relax on. There are dozens of great beaches in Barbados, but Pebbles Beach was my favorite for ultimate relaxation. Located on the Southwest portion of the island, this tiny beach is clean, beautiful, and easily accessible. I loved walking here while staying at the Hilton Barbados Resort. Although many Barbados resorts have their beaches, there’s something unique about visiting a beach that locals visit too.

This isn’t a party-style beach. Instead, it’s perfect for lying out in the Barbados sun, reading a book, and enjoying a delicious snack from the local food stands that line the beach (don’t skip out on the fish cutter stand, Cuz’s Fish Stand, located at this beach). If you happen to be here in the morning hours, you may catch the racehorses bathing here.

George Washington House

Did you know George Washington once lived in Barbados in the 18th century? Island visitors can explore his historic home, where he lived in 1751 with his half-brother Lawrence Washington. The stunning property offers both individual and guided walking history tours to learn more about its history. Through the audio walking tour, you’ll explore the various Garrison’s tunnels (which were only discovered recently) that were used to facilitate movement between different parts of the house. On site, you can also dine at the George Washington House Cafe, a restaurant and coffee shop with an outdoor dining area. This area is now a UNESCO World Heritage site.