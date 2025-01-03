The world’s steepest cable car opens in Switzerland

Switzerland, already renowned for its engineering marvels, has unveiled the world’s steepest cable car in the Bernese Alps. The Schilthorn Cableway, an architectural and technological feat, scales a staggering 775 meters (2,543 feet) in just four minutes, with an unprecedented gradient of 159.4%.

Designed to transport passengers to the iconic mountaintop revolving restaurant featured in the James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the new cableway promises not only beautiful views, but also an exhilarating ascent that is a journey in itself.

While the record-breaking status of the Schilthorn Cableway awaits official recognition from Guinness World Records, Switzerland’s history of engineering innovation lends credibility to the claim. This latest achievement follows in the footsteps of the Stoos funicular railway, which earned the title of the world’s steepest funicular in 2017 with a 110% gradient rise over 743 meters (2,438 feet).

The perfect Swiss vacation

Dreaming of a Swiss adventure? The Schilthorn Cableway is your ticket to an unforgettable alpine experience. This record-breaking railway links the village of Stechelberg to the car-free mountain resort of Mürren, perched 1,650 meters (5,413 feet) above sea level.

Stechelberg, located at the gateway to the upper Lauterbrunnen valley, offers a charming starting point for this high-altitude journey. Once in Mürren, visitors can explore the iconic Piz Gloria, a revolving restaurant with panoramic 360-degree views.

For those craving a quieter escape, a short walk leads to the serene village of Gimmelwald. This hidden gem invites travelers to wander through its quaint shops and dine in cozy mountain restaurants, all accessible on foot.

Though the cableway has captured global attention, it’s temporarily closed for renovations after a brief opening period. But mark your calendars – the attraction is set to reopen in March 2025.