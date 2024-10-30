 Skip to main content
Which states are the spookiest? Study reveals the most Halloween-obsessed states

These states have the most Halloween spirit.

By
Scary pumpkin
StockSnap / Pixabay

With Halloween around the corner, a recent study by Backyard Oasis has revealed the U.S. states most enchanted by all things spooky. The analysis considered key Halloween indicators, from costume and decoration searches to candy interest, haunted houses, and the number of upcoming Halloween events in each state. Factoring in population size for comparability, the study produced a composite score to rank each state’s Halloween enthusiasm.

Taking the top spot is California, with a composite score of 51.77. The Golden State leads with a staggering 14.7 million costume searches and a record-breaking 55 haunted houses, setting the stage for a truly haunted Halloween season.

Following closely, New York claims the second spot with a score of 50.63. Known for its love of sweets, New York leads the country in Halloween candy searches, with nearly 725,000 residents looking for their favorite treats – especially Sour Patch Kids, the state’s most popular Halloween candy.

In third place is Texas, boasting a score of 48.16. The Lone Star State ranks right behind California in costume searches, with 9.3 million residents seeking out their perfect Halloween attire.

Florida grabs fourth place with a score of 41.7, hosting 3,080 Halloween events across the state, one of the highest in the nation. Floridians prefer Reese’s Cups, bringing a chocolatey touch to festivities.

Rounding out the top five is Illinois, with a score of 41.47. Known for its spooky attractions, Illinois boasts 52 haunted houses, second only to California.

The most Halloween-obsessed states: The full list

Spider web
Lussie_G / Pixabay
  1. California
  2. New York
  3. Texas
  4. Florida
  5. Illinois
  6. Ohio
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. Indiana
  9. Michigan
  10. Massachusetts

Andy Wu, CEO of Backyard Oasis, commented on the study, “Halloween is one of the most exciting times of the year, bringing people together through creativity and celebration. It’s amazing to see how different states embrace the holiday in their own unique ways, from massive costume searches to thrilling haunted houses.”

