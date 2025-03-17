Southwest changes baggage policy, points earning, and more

Southwest has announced new policies on checked bags, points earning, and more. According to the airline, the initiatives “support business objectives and create choice for current and future Customers of America’s largest domestic carrier”. Perhaps most significantly, the airline will no longer offer two free checked bags for all passengers. Also included are adjustments to how Rapid Rewards members earn points on qualifying flights. These changes are in addition to the introduction of assigned seating, set to take effect in early 2026.

Southwest introduces significant changes

Over the years, Southwest’s trademark has been unassigned seating and two free checked bags. That’s in addition to its thrifty “Wanna Get Away” fares. As part of the company’s evolution, changes are on the horizon. Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, & Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Southwest Airlines, described the changes: “We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future Customer needs, attract new Customer segments we don’t compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our Shareholders expect.”

Starting with flights booked on or after May 28, 2025, not everyone gets two free checked bags. Only Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred members and those flying on Business Select fares can check two bags free of charge. A-List members and other select customers can check one bag for free. Rapid Rewards Credit Card holders also get one free checked bag. Other passengers will be charged for their first and second checked bags.

There are also adjustments to the Rapid Rewards program, and the number of points earned on qualifying flights. Now, passengers earn the most points when flying Business Select, while Wanna Get Away and Wanna Get Away Plus fares offer less earning potential. Southwest Rapid Rewards — the airline’s loyalty program — will also introduce variable redemption rates on higher and lower demand flights.

According to a statement from Southwest: “These strategic moves, aimed to deepen and reward loyalty between Southwest and its most engaged Customers, create new opportunities to reach consumers who value fare above everything else. To align with these changes, Southwest will introduce a new, Basic fare on our lowest priced tickets purchased on or after May 28, 2025, in advance of offering assigned seating and extra legroom options.”