Southwest offers cruises on new website

Southwest will begin offering cruises in collaboration with World Travel Holdings. Southwest Cruises lets Rapid Rewards members earn one point for every dollar spent booking on Southwestcruises.com. That allows loyalty members to accrue points for their future travel adventures.

Travel the seas on Southwest Cruises

The Southwest Cruises booking site is powered by World Travel Holdings, and offers an array of ocean-bound adventures. Top cruise lines — like Norwegian, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean — offer trips to picturesque places around the world. Besides that, deals abound, with prices starting around $300 for each company. Not only does that put a dream trip within reach, but it lets Rapid Rewards members save points for their next excursion.

Example cruise deals on Southwestcruises.com include:

Norwegian Cruise Lines: Up to $400 to spend on board, “More at Sea” deal gives 70% off second guests

Carnival: Up to $75 to spend on board, “Great Rates Sale” offers 40% off and free upgrades

Royal Caribbean: Up to $100 to spend on board, 48-hour flash sale provides up to $500 instant savings

Princess: Up to $100 to spend on board, up to $1,800 in coupon savings

George Andreopoulos, World Travel Holdings’ Vice president of Business Development, Partner Brands, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Southwest Airlines to our family of partner brands and look forward to providing remarkable cruise experiences along with even more ways to earn points for their loyal members.”

Southwest Airlines Vice President of Product Development Phil Gouel commented: “Customers told us that cruises are one of the top travel experiences that they’re looking for, and our new partnership with World Travel Holdings gives Customers access to all major cruise lines to complement their travel with Southwest.”