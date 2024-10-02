Southwest offers cruises on new website

 Skip to main content
Southwest to offer cruises through new partnership

Southwest will begin offering cruises in collaboration with World Travel Holdings. Southwest Cruises lets Rapid Rewards members earn one point for every dollar spent booking on Southwestcruises.com. That allows loyalty members to accrue points for their future travel adventures. 

Travel the seas on Southwest Cruises

The Southwest Cruises booking site is powered by World Travel Holdings, and offers an array of ocean-bound adventures. Top cruise lines — like Norwegian, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean — offer trips to picturesque places around the world. Besides that, deals abound, with prices starting around $300 for each company. Not only does that put a dream trip within reach, but it lets Rapid Rewards members save points for their next excursion.

Example cruise deals on Southwestcruises.com include:

  • Norwegian Cruise Lines: Up to $400 to spend on board, “More at Sea” deal gives 70% off second guests
  • Carnival: Up to $75 to spend on board, “Great Rates Sale” offers 40% off and free upgrades
  • Royal Caribbean: Up to $100 to spend on board, 48-hour flash sale provides up to $500 instant savings
  • Princess: Up to $100 to spend on board, up to $1,800 in coupon savings

George Andreopoulos, World Travel Holdings’ Vice president of Business Development, Partner Brands, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Southwest Airlines to our family of partner brands and look forward to providing remarkable cruise experiences along with even more ways to earn points for their loyal members.”

Southwest Airlines Vice President of Product Development Phil Gouel commented: “Customers told us that cruises are one of the top travel experiences that they’re looking for, and our new partnership with World Travel Holdings gives Customers access to all major cruise lines to complement their travel with Southwest.”

Delta adds non-stop flight to Seoul, South Korea
In summer 2025, Delta adds a new direct flight to Seoul
Seoul, South Korea

Delta announced plans to expand its worldwide footprint with a direct flight from Salt Lake City, Utah to Seoul, South Korea. It’ll be the only direct route between the two cities and provide a connection to destinations throughout Asia. Not only that, but it’ll be aboard an advanced Airbus A350 aircraft for a smooth, comfortable journey over the Pacific.
The Seoul route adds to Delta’s SLC hub
Salt Lake City, Utah Saul Flores via Unsplash

Delta Air Lines is the leading carrier at SLC. It operates more flights than all airlines combined, with almost 250 peak-day departures to more than 90 global destinations, with direct routes to Paris, Amsterdam, London, and more. The SLC to Seoul route is Delta’s fifth non-stop flight to the Asian city, joining itineraries from Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Seattle, and Detroit. The new flight — combined with a partnership with Korean Air — provides entry to Seoul via 14 U.S. hubs.

Air France announces free ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi for its entire fleet
Air France beings high-speed internet to the skies
Passenger using Air France Starlink internet

Starting in the summer of 2025, Air France will bring complimentary ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi to its entire fleet. Using the Starlink network, the service will offer a fast, low-latency connection no matter where passengers fly. The aim is to give travelers a “ground-like” connection while cruising at 35,000 feet. 
More on the Air France-Starlink collaboration

Though many airlines offer in-flight Wi-Fi, it often costs money and provides a subpar connection. But by choosing Starlink—and making it free—Air France continues its upmarket push using the best technology. Starlink uses a network of low-orbit satellites to provide a fast, stable connection anywhere in the world, even in remote reaches. All passenger cabins will receive complimentary access.

You can now book an African safari through your Uber app
Uber Safari allows visitors to book a safari adventure right from their phone
uber safari app game drive zebra 1

Uber is set to transform travel in Cape Town, South Africa, by launching a unique wildlife experience called Uber Safari, available exclusively through the Uber app from October 1 to February 1. As a part of its ‘Go Anywhere’ series and in collaboration with Aquila Private Game Reserve, this limited-edition offering promises travelers an effortless and affordable way to explore one of Africa’s most iconic adventures. Riders can book their safari directly through the app, making a seamless transition from city life to the wild.

The day begins with a pickup in a specially branded Uber Safari vehicle, allowing guests to relax and enjoy the journey out of the bustling city. Upon arrival at Aquila, participants will be greeted with a welcome toast and lunch. After dining, guests will board a traditional safari vehicle, accompanied by experienced game rangers and field guides. This knowledgeable team will enhance the safari experience, offering unique insights into the animals and landscapes. Post-safari, guests can explore Aquila’s stunning grounds before the ride back to Cape Town.
How to book Uber Safari

