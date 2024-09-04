Southwest Airlines brings back its Companion Pass promo

Southwest Airlines announced the return of its popular Companion Pass promo, where customers can bring a friend for free. To take advantage of the deal, Rapid Rewards members must purchase or redeem points for a ticket, and then pick a friend to fly for free. Here are the details of this sought-after promotion.

Southwest’s Companion Pass: Bring a friend for free

To use the promo, customers must be a Rapid Rewards member and register for access. Then, they must book a round-trip flight (or two one-way qualifying flights) through Sept. 5 and travel by Nov. 20. Then, they can pick a friend to fly for free with them between Jan. 6, 2025 and Mar. 6, 2025. Not only that, but it’s the first time Rapid Rewards members can combine points and cash to book flights for the promotion.

Jennifer Bridie, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines, said: “We love offering this Companion Pass promotion because it allows our Members to experience one of the many benefits of our award-winning Rapid Rewards program. Earlier this year, we launched Cash + Points, giving our Customers extra flexibility to make their points go further. And now, for the first time, Members can use their Rapid Rewards points, a combination of cash and points, or other eligible forms of payment to book qualifying flights that count toward this Companion Pass promotion.”

To qualify for the Companion Pass, Rapid Rewards members must purchase tickets for 100 eligible flights per year or earn 135,000 points. After receiving a promotional pass, members can change the recipient up to three times.

The Rapid Rewards program lets passengers earn points on every flight and redeem them for flights, hotels, and more. It’s free to join, and points never expire. There are no blackout dates.