New data reveals the best destinations to visit before summer crowds arrive

As we approach the summer season, travel experts are highlighting the benefits of shoulder season travel. According to the latest report from Dollar Flight Club, this sweet spot between peak vacation months offers travelers some of the best airfare deals and fewer crowds.

Jesse Neugarten, Founder of Dollar Flight Club, explains that “the weeks tucked between high-demand holidays and peak vacation months offer some of the best deals on airfare. With fewer crowds and moderate weather, airlines often reduce fares to encourage bookings.”

This year, Los Angeles (LAX) tops the list of shoulder season destinations, with round-trip fares averaging around $300, and starting as low as $90. LA can get crowded and hot in the summer, so visiting before peak season is a great way to enjoy the city while staying cool.

Washington D.C. (DCA) comes in second, with average fares near $340 and starting at $150. Spring is an ideal time to visit, especially for those looking to catch the cherry blossoms in full bloom.

San Francisco (SFO) rounds out the top three, with average fares of $380, starting at $130, making it another fantastic option for early travelers.

Shoulder season travel is more affordable than ever

According to the latest data from Dollar Flight Club, shoulder season travel is more affordable than it has been in years. Fares are trending around 3 to 8% lower compared to the same period in 2024, making it an even more attractive time to travel.

This price drop can be attributed to increased competition among airlines, with low-cost carriers expanding their routes, particularly domestically, which helps to keep fares lower. Additionally, stable fuel costs over the past year have allowed airlines to maintain or even reduce their base fares, passing the savings on to travelers.