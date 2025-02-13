Snowboarding icon Shaun White partners with Marriott Bonvoy: Here’s what to expect

Legendary snowboarder Shaun White is taking winter sports to the next level with The Snow League, the first professional league dedicated exclusively to snowboarding and skiing. Marriott Bonvoy has been named the official hotel and loyalty partner for the league’s inaugural season, bringing a whole new level of premium hospitality to fans and athletes alike.

“We are excited to partner with Marriott Bonvoy as a founding sponsor of our new league,” said Omer Atesmen, CEO of The Snow League. “Marriott Bonvoy’s dedication to creating exceptional experiences worldwide aligns perfectly with our vision for this league, and we look forward to working together to inspire fans and athletes around the world.”

The Snow League’s inaugural season kicks off March 7-8, 2025, at Aspen Snowmass, featuring elite athletes, state-of-the-art venues, and a competition format designed to captivate audiences both in person and around the world. To enhance the fan experience, Marriott Bonvoy is offering exclusive experiences that celebrate the culture of snowboarding and freeskiing.

Marriott’s “Moments” experiences

Marriott Bonvoy has launched four exclusive “Moments” experiences for the Aspen Snowmass competition. These packages include a private mountain experience with Shaun White himself, VIP access to the Marriott Bonvoy suite to watch the inaugural Snow League competition, and a three-night stay at W Aspen. These one-of-a-kind experiences are available to Marriott Bonvoy members who can redeem points earned from travel and everyday activities.

“The Snow League is set to be the next global sports phenomenon and Marriott Bonvoy members will have unparalleled access to its debut season,” said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. “Travel brings fans closer to the action, whether that is music, culinary, adventure, or sports. Marriott Bonvoy’s mission is to provide our members with access unlike any other and we know this partnership with Shaun and The Snow League will be unforgettable.”

You can explore Marriott Bonvoy’s extensive portfolio of ski resorts on their website.